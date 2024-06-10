Open this photo in gallery: Truck driver Jaskirat Singh Sidhu walks into the Kerry Vickar Centre for his sentencing in Melfort, Sask., on March 22, 2019.Kayle Neis/The Canadian Press

Not so fast

Re “Name those parliamentarians who collude against us” (Editorial, June 7): We’ve seen this picture before.

Some politicians will prove to be innocent and, with their lives ruined, likely sue the government. We the taxpayers would then be on the hook for settlements.

An independent investigation should be undertaken and criminal trials held for those found likely to be complicit. Only then should names be released.

David Chalmers Toronto

Are Canadians curious about the identities of these parliamentarians? Needless to say. But their actions remain alleged.

What would it mean if the identities of such elected representatives were disclosed based on allegations or information that, for reasons of national security, cannot be shared? It isn’t clear that “evidence” can be made available. Do we want a kangaroo court? (Answer: No).

Then it gets (sadly) funny. No major party would “support greater regulation of nomination contests, saying they have faith in existing rules” (”Opposition challenges Liberals to name parliamentarians allegedly colluding with foreign powers” – June 6). Faith? At this juncture in Canadian political history? Let’s face it, each party wants to run its own show.

With a serious matter in the court of public opinion, Canadians require prudence, sobriety and the rule of law. Parties should try to see beyond partisan political objectives that are, as we all know, fatiguing.

Dale Churchward Toronto

Who’s to blame?

Re “Ottawa often disregarded contracting rules in deals with McKinsey, Auditor-General finds” (June 5): Much sound and fury around Ottawa’s outsourcing failures. Rightfully so. But I find it wrong and misguided to make McKinsey the scapegoat for these failures.

McKinsey is one of the world’s top management consulting companies for a reason. It hires the best and brightest from the world’s top business schools.

Virtually every McKinsey partner does substantial pro bono work for many of the world’s most important non-profit organizations. I have witnessed up close the impact of this work in the field of precision cancer medicine and cancer research.

McKinsey is chosen to advise many of the world’s top companies and has an enviable global track record going back decades. So it is unfair to focus criticism of federal outsourcing on McKinsey.

Paul Alofs Author, Passion Capital: The World’s Most Valuable Asset; Toronto

Judge of that

Re “It shouldn’t take a crisis to fix the bench strength of Canada’s courts” (Editorial, June 5): The justice system we have now mostly produces delay and expense. This has led to many calls for more judges and government funding, especially from people working in the system.

We are rightly concerned about productivity in this country, but too few people ask whether the justice system could be more productive. Perhaps it would help to have non-lawyers take a look at what is bogging down the courts, then ask hard questions about how much of it is really worthwhile.

Insisting we keep doing things the same way, for the sake of justice, is not helpful if we get so little justice now. Canadians should insist that our justice system actually works for us.

Jim Paulin Ottawa

Spend better

Re “Ottawa could raise the GST to help fund its defence commitments” (June 8): Our military is sadly underfunded, but to give this government more tax dollars would only encourage them to partner with the NDP for more social programs.

A good start would be to efficiently manage the billions we do send them. Give this government $1, they spend $1.25.

At the end of the day, the only military commitment I see from the Prime Minister is flying off to Juno Beach for photo ops.

Doug and Jan Ireland Tiny, Ont.

On us

Re “Builders of Windsor’s Gordie Howe bridge are just metres away from scoring a key goal” (June 5): Pardon me for being crass by bringing up the subject of money, but it sure appears that we didn’t bring our A-Team to the negotiating table with the U.S. regarding splitting the $6.4-billion cost. While both countries will benefit from the Gordie Howe International Bridge, we came away with nada, zip, zero.

The only solution would be to give Canadian drivers a free ride across the bridge while charging Americans. Will we do that? Oh, no – we’re Canadians.

Marty Cutler Toronto

Stay

Re “Deporting Jaskirat Singh Sidhu lessens us as a country” (June 7): I have long thought what is articulated here so well, that what happened one fateful day six years ago was a tragedy, not an intentional criminal act.

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu has suffered enough and will undoubtedly suffer the rest of his life, as will the parents and other boys involved in this horrible accident. He has a family and paid his price, according to the law.

He has already served his penance.

Irene Monroe Victoria

I recall going through a stop sign – an inexplicable “brain cramp.” By luck, nothing happened.

If it had, I hope I’d have had what it took to act as Jaskirat Singh Sidhu has. We need citizens who show such character.

We diminish ourselves if we deport him.

Roy Cameron Kitchener, Ont.

Book ban

Re “The banning of an Israeli-American graphic novelist shows how some arts organizations are rushing to judgment” (June 5): I read this with great sadness and alarm. This latest example makes clear to me that the movement to link Zionism with anticolonialism is corroding our democracy and civic responsibilities.

With no debate, no discourse, no tools for dialogue, we have come to a place where a festival that celebrates art and reading is banning books and cancelling an artist. All this because of an opinion, a dangerous, dangerous opinion.

The moment one’s urge is to ban another’s voice, to ban a book, know that one is now displaying a most onerous character trait: That of a fascist.

Karin Bjornson Montreal

Old ball game

Re “Alleged first baseball game played in Beachville, Ont.” (Moment in Time, June 4): “Alleged” indeed.

Rounders, the precursor of baseball, has been played in Britain since Tudor times. In one of the first children’s book from 1744, called A Little Pretty Pocket-Book, it was referred to as “Base-Ball.”

Chris Lyle Westmount, Que.

