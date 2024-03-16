Cool it

Re “If China and Russia combine forces, they’d be a major threat to American hegemony” (Opinion, March 9): Give me Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger’s cool, unflinching realism any day, and spare me any infatuation with America’s collapsing hegemony.

Even the most superficial examination of the global political scene surely suggests a multipolar world where no one power calls the shots, but rather where all hopefully recognize the imperative of creating a modus vivendi.

Although international diplomacy appears to be virtually a dead letter at this critical juncture, the starting point for a revitalized global diplomacy should be multilateral discussions to identify and respect each power’s vital interests, and to pursue collaborative measures to prevent climate disaster and nuclear war.

Scott Burbidge Port Williams, N.S.

No hate

Re “It’s always wrong to criminalize speech” (March 9): In the landmark 1990 decision in Canada (Human Rights Commission) v. Taylor, the Supreme Court found that hate propaganda “contributes little to the aspiration of Canadians.” It undermines the democratic values of tolerance and comity “that must flourish in a multicultural society which is committed to the idea of equality.”

The proposed Online Harms Act puts judicial precedent into legislative language by specifying the targeted speech is that which expresses detestation or vilification. It goes to great lengths to make clear that offensive speech, even hurtful speech, does not constitute hate. In the rough and tumble of democratic discourse, offence may be given and hurtful words may be uttered, but there should be no tolerance for hate.

As a Jewish Canadian I, like members of other targeted groups, know too well that hate speech causes real harm to me, my family and all Canadians. It has no place in Canada.

Harvey Goldberg Ottawa

Not right

Re “Depriving women of their rights should be a crime against humanity” (Opinion, March 9): The plight of women in Iran and Afghanistan is unbearable, dangerous and intolerable. It should be condemned by all.

The rights of women in the United States are currently under attack and may be further denied if strong action is not taken. Women around the world risk abuse, violence, discrimination and workplace inequity, even in Canada.

But the plight of women in Iran and Afghanistan is insufferable. The world has looked the other way and that should end.

Severe sanctions – enforced – might change this travesty.

Marianne Freeman Vancouver

A simple answer to the importance of women: Without women, none of us would be here.

Michael Vollmer Burlington, Ont.

Are you OK?

Re “Exhausted, burnt-out and disillusioned: Why millennial women are not okay” (Opinion, March 9): As a baby boomer who did my part in the struggle for women’s rights, I appreciate this excellent opinion. However, I feel compelled to correct an inference it might suggest: that previous generations failed to institute solutions that would benefit women today.

My generation was busy with fundamentals beyond the right to vote. We established numerous workplace, health and reproductive rights, as well as family law reform. Women were prime movers in the enactment of the Charter and its guarantee of gender equality, a right I imagine millennial women take for granted.

We still have a long way to go. While I have great sympathy for millennial women, they are just the latest iteration of gender discrimination that has existed forever.

In the early 1970s, a friend told her employer she was pregnant. Their response was Trumpian: “You’re fired.”

If current trends continue, I fear we may be there again.

Judith Finlayson Toronto

My sympathies are with millennial women who are realizing that they have been sold a dream. As a woman in my late 70s and a product of the second wave of feminism, I experienced much of the same.

We were also sold a dream that we would be able to do and have it all: college education, sexual liberation, a career with equal pay, marriage, children. It feels as bogus now as it did then.

At least 10 years of my life were a blur. I chased that dream: working, running a household, raising children, all with little or no help from a traditional husband who still expected the groceries to be bought, his shirts ironed, dinner on the table and the children looked after.

Plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose.

Susan Fenwick Markham

Millennial women are discovering that life is in fact hard, with many responsibilities, and that middle age is often not much fun.

Anna Barnett Toronto

It strikes me that one of the reasons millennial women are so disillusioned, after expecting to “have it all,” is that most of this generation (along with all men) totally underestimated how much work it is looking after children and a home.

“Stay-at-home” mothers were and still are looked down upon as having it easy and not “working.” It says it all that people still refer to “working moms,” as if one is only working if being paid to do so.

Why do we not refer to “working dads?” Only when housework, cooking, shopping, cleaning and looking after small children are recognized as work, by both genders and all society, will people doing two jobs stop suffering from burnout.

Nichola Hall Vancouver

In 1979 my boss, a very fair man in his 40s, said to me: “I don’t know how to help you get ahead. Most of our networking is done on the golf course, and in the bar after. I can’t invite you along because there would be talk about seeing an attractive woman after-hours.”

Five years later, when I had two preschoolers, I saw the complete impossibility of being a mother, working full-time and networking on the golf course after work and on weekends.

Reporter Ann Hui says it well: “These places are not built for us.”

Melodie Campbell Burlington, Ont.

To be determined

Re “As CBC’s ad sales fall, the taxpayers step in” (March 9): The CBC is, as president Catherine Tait says, chronically underfunded. But perhaps what we need is some vision.

If we increased the CBC’s budget, if we made it one of the best-funded broadcasters in the world, how would it use that money? What would we gain?

Today’s falling audience numbers show that “the same, only more,” isn’t going to persuade anyone. I suggest Ms. Tait and her team give some thought to what will.

David Arthur Cambridge, Ont.

