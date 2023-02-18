Members of the Alphabet Workers Union (CWA) hold a rally outside the Google office in response to recent layoffs, in New York on Feb. 2.ED JONES/AFP/Getty Images

Healthy, steady

Re “Uncovering the real numbers behind who in Ontario lacks access to a family doctor” (Feb. 15): A successful financial analyst I know, who owned her own consulting business, was recently lured back to a job at a big bank. Why? Huge signing bonus, good salary, regular hours, pension, benefits, vacation pay and possibility of advancement.

Why not the same approach for family doctors? Most family physicians are required to be entrepreneurs; most have medical corporations. Running a business is an occupation in and of itself.

Running a practice – caring for patients – is another occupation. Many family physicians may prefer secure employment with a competitive salary and benefits over running a business, so they can focus on patient care.

Many new medical grads may likewise agree. This type of employment model may make family medicine a more attractive career choice. The same could be true for pediatricians, geriatricians and other types of generalist specialists.

Mary Peirson MD, CCFP; Guelph, Ont.

Work-life balance

Re “Young laid-off workers need to know that shutting up has value” (Report on Business, Feb. 11): The hurt feelings of some young laid-off workers are somewhat understandable, given the changed nature of the employee-employer relationship at some companies.

Young workers have been wooed with high salaries, stock options and a range of at-work perks (pizza, games and other “fun stuff”). Is it any wonder that, for many of them, work and not-work have blurred? Especially in Big Tech, where companies can demand almost cult-like dedication from employees.

Mistaking an employer as a benevolent pseudo-parent, rather than a buyer of one’s time, is a trap that more seasoned workers are less likely to fall into. Hurt feelings are part of growing up.

Hopefully in choosing their second jobs, clear-eyed reason will replace desires for an extended family.

Stephen Shevoley Den Bosch, Netherlands

Org chart

Re “The ghost of Jimmy Hoffa: How corruption has cast a shadow over the labour movement” (Opinion, Feb. 11): A more plausible explanation for higher union density and more comprehensive labour legislation in Canada can be found in our country’s social democratic option.

Co-founded by Canadian labour in 1961, the NDP has governed in multiple provinces and territories. The party has had documented impact on social policy and labour legislation, both provincially and federally. Contrast this with the two-party politics found in the United States, where neither party has adopted pro-labour legislative rights, including improved rights to organize the unorganized, in many decades.

Union density rates flow from workers rights to form the free trade unions of their choice. That choice is largely present in Canada. Sadly, it barely exists in the U.S.

Paul Moist Winnipeg

With care

Re “Behind the push to expand mandatory treatment for mental health and addictions in B.C.” (Feb. 11): I am relieved to hear David Eby say out loud what has been unsayable for too long. Absolutism toward liberty to all, however mentally ill, addicted or dangerous, should be seen as misguided and disingenuous.

We emptied and closed the asylums when societal values rejected the horrors depicted, popularly in the film One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. Since that time, Canada has gained a Charter of Rights and Freedoms and a robust tradition of civil liberties. But we have still failed to provide humane alternatives to the miseries of life on the streets for too many people.

With his background, Mr. Eby is well suited to the task. His government should proceed pragmatically and humanely as he experiments with this third rail of public policy.

Ron Beram Gabriola, B.C.

Services offered

Re “The cruel and unusual torture of doing your taxes” (Opinion, Feb. 11): I was saddened when I read this description of preparing tax returns as “cruel and unusual torture.”

Being a chartered professional accountant, I would like columnist Vicky Mochama, and anyone else who feels the same as her, to feel free to contact me. I would be glad to help them prepare their tax returns.

Rhonda Schanfield CPA, Montreal

Hit it off

Re “An appreciation: What the world needs now is Burt Bacharach, sweet Bacharach” (Feb. 11): How fabulous to highlight Burt Bacharach’s 1960s connection with a dozen-and-a-half brilliant young musicians in New York’s Brill Building.

They blessed the world with more than 200 Top 100 “songs that became hits, not hits that were songs.” Of the 100-plus Top 10 songs by that creative crew at 1619 Broadway, Mr. Bacharach crafted 17 – second only to the team of Carole King and Gerry Goffin just down the hall.

How dare we be so lucky to have them forever.

J. Phillip Nicholson Ottawa

Triangle of sadness

Re “The office romance has fallen victim to a new Victorianism” (Feb. 15): I am almost persuaded by this lament for the death of the office romance. It seems to have been collateral damage in #MeToo’s admirable campaign to make the office less predatory.

I once worked in an office where a manager married a junior employee, although not a direct report. Later, he divorced her and then married another junior employee, again not a direct report. All three continued to work in the office.

I’m not sure whether the manager was able to reward one wife at the expense of his ex (and everyone else for that matter). I’m pretty sure, however, it led to some very uncomfortable elevator rides.

David McGrath Kingston

Hot type

Re “Heaving bosoms, begone: Romance novels embrace playful, less steamy covers as readership shifts” and “28 books to cozy up with this winter” (Arts & Books, Feb. 11): How vexing that these stories were published the same day, one reporting on rising interest in romance novels among young people, the other a “to-read” list containing nary a romance.

I’m a USA Today bestselling romance novelist whose books have been reviewed in the New York Times, Entertainment Weekly and Washington Post, among others. I say this not to boast, but to point out that U.S. media got over its anti-romance bias years ago.

I wonder why Canadian media cannot. It has something to do with the nature of the CanLit establishment, I think, and our understandable desire not to be culturally subsumed by the United States.

There are talented romance novelists in Canada, but we wouldn’t know it to look at most Canadian media. As legacy media struggles to stay relevant, one would think it would want to reach Gen Z and Millennial readers who are embracing romance.

Jenny Holiday London, Ont.

