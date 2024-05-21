Open this photo in gallery: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and cabinet ministers pose for a photo before the tabling of the federal budget on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on April 16.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Re “Heat is on” (Letters, May 16): In weighing the relative impact of technological and economic measures to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions, a letter-writer urges Canada to “put the horse in front of the cart.” This makes good sense.

But Canada also needs to have and keep a driver for the cart; a driver determined to stay the course of implementing a steadfast, economically sound transition to sustainable energy solutions.

Frederic Carpenter Ottawa

One letter-writer seeks a Canadian version of the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (“Act fast” – May 16). Another comments on Trans Mountain’s costs and wonders why no audit by the Trudeau government (”How many zeroes?”).

Given the track record of public-health officials on COVID-19 and much else that government tries, but fails, to do, why would we want a FEMA? The poor folks burned out in Lahaina, Hawaii, received a US$700 cheque from FEMA. Since then, zilch.

I think there will be no Trans Mountain audit because it would only reveal all the activists-turned-consultants who had to track every spotting of a bird’s nest, etc., while personnel and equipment idled by at huge costs.

Tom Kent Calgary

Re “Fair and square” (Letters, May 16): Regarding Canadian taxes, a letter-writer sees “a simple solution to our complicated tax system … introduce a minimum flat tax.” He’s been preceded by many others with similar desirable systems.

I recall proposals by U.S. businessman Steve Forbes and more recently by U.S. Senator Ted Cruz that suggest a tax return could fit on the back of a postcard. Only three lines would be required: 1. My income is (blank). 2. Flat tax at X per cent equals (blank). 3. My cheque’s in the mail.

George Dunbar Toronto

Re “Chart a course” (Letters, May 17): A letter-writer proposes an election centred on whether the Charter should apply. Presumably, a No majority would require a unanimous constitutional amendment repealing it.

When Canada and nine provinces agreed on the 1982 Charter, they intended it to protect all of us, including vulnerable minorities, against incursions by a majority-elected government on our freedoms and rights. The text has not changed; the “unimaginable” rights that concern the letter-writer are all derived from that text, whether one approves or not.

The notwithstanding clause, valid if not morally acceptable, is said to curb excesses of an “ambitious” court. No, it can be used to permit discrimination on any basis, arbitrary detention, cruel and unusual punishment and other violations of rights.

As another letter-writer points out, applied to bail the notwithstanding clause would allow an innocent man to be incarcerated for years. That would be the “rule of law.”

Not my country.

John Edmond Ottawa

Something new

Re “We’re trapped in a system where naysayers are in command” (May 16): Given the low approval ratings of party leaders, perhaps it is time to change our parliamentary process.

In many corporations and public organizations, chairs are selected from among members of the board as part of good governance. Why can’t we adopt a similar approach and have our prime minister selected by MPs from among their own ranks?

Alternatively, we could take inspiration from ancient Greek democracy, where some leadership positions were filled through sortition. This involved randomly selecting candidates from a pool of qualified individuals, promoting fairness and equality by giving everyone an equal chance to hold office. This prevented power from being concentrated among a few who actively sought it.

Imagine if we applied this concept by placing the names of capable MPs into a hat. This would ensure that our prime minister is chosen in a manner that reflects democratic principles and enhances the legitimacy of our leadership.

Dale Mills Guelph, Ont.

Don’t push

Re “Liberal nibbles that add up to a big bite” (Editorial, May 16): The supposed 0.13 per cent of the 1 per cent, 40,000 of our richest citizens, already pay high taxes. It seems every time the Liberals falter in the polls, the plan becomes “tax the rich, make them pay.”

The top earners already pay 22.5 per cent of taxes in our country. They also build hospital wings, spearhead charities, fund universities and support the arts. They generally step in to make our cities and towns more livable.

How far can we go with beating up on the rich before they move away or, even worse, just move their money?

Peter Kaufmann Winnipeg

Just say no

Re “Ottawa has rejected Toronto’s request to decriminalize drugs” (May 18): Allowing an increase in the recreational use of hard drugs would lead to more unsafe neighbourhoods. Based on how my cycling son died some years ago, it would also lead to more deaths of the clean and sober through the actions of the publicly stoned.

Hard and mind-bending drugs should remain against the law, because otherwise the sober and innocent would have no protection provided by law enforcement.

Joanna Anderson Burlington, Ont.

Reduce, reuse

Re “If we’re going to flip our lids over coffee cups, it should be for the right reason: our plastics problem” (May 15): Perhaps MP Lianne Rood could go one better and buy a reusable coffee thermos.

Mary Ellen Chown Oakville, Ont.

We could start addressing the plastics problem by refusing to buy bottled water.

With the exception of some remote communities, Canada has some of the safest tap water in the world. There should be no need to buy flats of so-called purified water in plastic bottles, yet every convenience and grocery store has shelves piled high with them.

Use a personal water bottle, preferably one made of a material other than plastic, and refill it from the tap.

Mark Roberts Gananoque, Ont.

Who want to be …?

Re “Instead of importing millionaires, Canada needs to produce more of them” (Report on Business, May 15): I’m in. Where do I sign up?

Craig Sims Kingston

Grounded

Re “Ontario to suspend driver’s licences for convicted car thieves for at least 10 years” (May 15): If that is not sufficient, I propose a few more draconian steps that will surely have the intended effect.

No dessert. No television for a week. Go to your room.

David Lewis Toronto

