Open this photo in gallery: A sold sign is displayed in front of a home in Toronto on Dec. 15, 2009.Mike Cassese/Reuters

Page by page

Re “Canada’s tax regime weighs on the economy – if not now, when do we reform it?” (Report on Business, Oct. 11): I recently looked at my 1975 tax return to compare the complexity with the current one.

The old return was four pages and the current one runs on for about 50. If that doesn’t demonstrate the cost of compliance and the burden on the economy of current tax legislation, what does?

Joel Cohen FCPA, Hamilton

Lock in

Re “ ‘We’re barely making it’: Eight Canadians reveal the pain of soaring mortgage costs” (Report on Business, Oct. 7): Buying property is a long-term investment. Financing that purchase on a short-term basis would be contrarian.

If long-term mortgages had been taken at an earlier time, those mentioned could all be in 10-year terms at 3 per cent or less. That may have looked expensive at the time. But perhaps if more solid financial planning had been suggested, they would be happy about it now and worry-free.

Gordon Moore Toronto

Come together

Re “Diefenbaker and Pearson gave us the Canada that polarization could tear down” (Opinion, Oct. 7): Politicians rarely last long in office because the job is like sipping water from a fire hose.

Columnist John Ibbitson reminds us that John Diefenbaker and Lester Pearson managed to transform Canada while also making horrible and unfair comments about each other. Perhaps civility is possible if we practise gratitude for the people who have the courage to do these jobs.

Accept that sometimes the least bad policy decision is the only way to keep things moving forward.

Karen Gordon Toronto

Thanks to columnist John Ibbitson for reminding us of our Canadian political history and the co-operative work of John Diefenbaker and Lester Pearson. (I wasn’t quite old enough to vote in 1957, when Diefenbaker became prime minister.)

We have enjoyed their establishment of medicare and pension increases, to mention just two of the accomplishments by these men. Today’s politicians might take a page from these historic adversaries and find a new sense of co-operation.

They should be transparent and bring a new civility to Canada. I beg them to think of others before their own self-preservation.

Marianne Freeman Vancouver

Price of free

Re “The government dug a deep hole for itself with Bills C-11 and C-18. And it’s only digging deeper” (Opinion, Oct. 7): It is asserted that Facebook and Google are doing the news media some sort of favour in providing “free advertising” and driving readers to new websites. The only thing “free” that I see is Facebook and Google getting “free” content, which helps generate ad revenue while the news media bears the expense of creating said content.

If this “free advertising” works, why then the crisis?

Andrew Leith Macrae Toronto

Keep digging

Re “The case for leaving gold in the ground” (Opinion, Oct. 7): Simply cancelling industrial mining and leaving valuable resources in the ground would fail to consider what is lost.

Gold mining is a major economic pillar in Canada’s northern territories and communities, providing local and high-paying jobs. The industry is the largest employer of Indigenous people after government.

The wealth from this industry has funded hospitals, universities and the arts across this country, including the Schulich Leader Scholarships which underwrite 100 annual STEM scholarships at $120,000 apiece to our brightest students. Gold mining is not only key to northern Canada, but is helping this country invest in its future.

There is a concerted effort to cancel Canada’s resource industries. Consider whether the proposed alternatives can come even close to replacing their contributions.

Before cancelling yet another successful industry, worry whether Canada itself will be sustainable.

David Harquail Chair of the board, Franco-Nevada Corp.; Toronto

Which one?

Re “Ottawa compromised the integrity of Afghanistan memorial by interfering in design process” (Oct. 7): What a shocking slap in the face to Team Daoust, who won the juried competition for a new Afghanistan memorial in Ottawa.

I am outraged at the decision to use an online survey to support awarding the commission to Team Stimson. Four long years in waiting, then Veterans’ Affairs changes its mind? This is wrong.

Return the commission to Team Daoust.

Cathy Griffin Burnaby, B.C.

I see Team Stimson being awarded the commission for an Afghanistan memorial as a “win” for the public in understanding the war and its consequences to Canadians. As importantly, I see it as a “win” for Canadian artists.

For too long, artists have been relegated to a supporting role or left off entirely from commemorative public art projects. There is no doubt that architects play an important role in designing and shaping our urban landscapes, but artists play an equally important role by visually interpreting consequential events of our times.

It should not be a bad thing to prioritize art over architecture in this commission.

Kevin Kitchen Toronto

Listen up

Re “We must talk openly about domestic violence without shame and stigma” (Opinion, Oct. 7): Reporter Jana G. Pruden is right: “We” must talk more about domestic violence and overcome the shame and stigma. What’s also crucial, I believe, is for men to be a part of that “we,” to take an active part in this discussion and speak up when they think another man is abusing his partner.

Men should overcome their reluctance to confront other men about their anger, especially when that anger is acted out in violent ways toward partners and children. Guys: Take more responsibility, please.

Heather MacAndrew Victoria

Time of my life

Re “Flying solo: Evolving the thinking on women who age alone” (Oct. 7): On retirement, I was able to buy my own home and pursue my interests, leaving the stress of work behind.

Volunteering, learning computer skills, attending photography and writing groups, breeding canaries and enjoying the company of friends have kept me busy over the years. Loneliness has been foreign to me.

I am 94. Over the years, as my physical abilities have diminished, there are things I have had to give up, such as driving. But the kindness and caring of friends and neighbours have been special and filled any voids there may have been.

I’m single and loving it!

Wendy Davis Edmonton

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Keep letters to 150 words or fewer. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com