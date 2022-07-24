An Air Canada jet takes off from Trudeau Airport in Montreal on June 30.Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Arrivals

Re Airport Appraisal (Letters, July 19): My experience with Air Canada and Toronto Pearson Airport started great – and ended badly.

We arrived at the airport 3.5 hours in advance of a direct flight to Copenhagen for our cruise. It was 30 minutes from door to Maple Leaf Lounge.

In Copenhagen: no luggage. We filled in all the forms and got a response from Air Canada: “It may be up to 30 days before a representative will get back to you.” Ugly.

Robert Morrow MS Nieuw Statendam

Re Experts Question Random COVID-19 Testing At Airports (July 21): It is baffling to me that government reinstated random COVID-19 testing at airports, considering the extensive domestic spread of the virus and appreciating what defines valuable screening.

In 1968, James Maxwell Glover Wilson and Gunnar Jungner developed well-accepted screening principles, including the key tenet that “the cost of case finding should be economically balanced in relation to the possible expenditure on medical care.”

A recent letter in the Canadian Medical Association Journal calculated the cost to detect one random traveller with COVID at $120,000. This staggering expenditure determines the infectious status of one amongst thousands of active cases – without treatment or effective limitation of spread.

Do Canadians believe this exorbitant expense is warranted, while concerns about our health care system remain widely debated? Perhaps this money would be more valuable if used to fund nursing, personal support workers or other basic health care expenditures that actually save lives.

Douglas Mack FRCPC, pediatric immunology, McMaster University; Hamilton

I recently came back from Australia, diligently filled out my ArriveCan app with four vaccines – and was flagged for random COVID-19 screening.

What upset me is that this testing required salaries for two employees at a kiosk to sign me up, another to watch my test and a driver to deliver my test to the government. At the same time, Canada disposed of more than 13 million expired AstraZeneca vaccines that should have been sent to other nations.

Sadly, it seems to be all about money.

Erica Henderson Toronto

In and out

Re Hospitals In ‘Full-blown Crisis Mode,’ Unions Warn (July 22): Let’s not lose sight of how good our medical system can be in our hurry to pillory politicians.

Last Wednesday, I had a bout of severe chest pain while exercising, but the pain receded. Despite feeling fine on Thursday, I consulted my doctor by phone, and I was e-mailed a work order for lab tests and an ECG.

I went to the lab at 8 a.m. on Friday and was out before 9. Around 3 p.m., my doctor called. “Go to emergency immediately! You had a heart attack.” I made it to the ER by 4 p.m.

The waiting room was full. But two hours later, I had four stents in my heart and was resting comfortably in the cardiac recovery ward. Three days later, I left hospital with a bag full of lifestyle advice and medicine, ready to sign up for a rehabilitation program.

Enough with invidious comparisons.

Alan Ball New Westminster, B.C.

Restart

Re Brown To Run For Brampton Mayor Again (July 19): Chutzpah, thy name is Patrick Brown. Having been disqualified from the Conservative leadership race, he has returned to Brampton as his de facto consolation prize.

Mr. Brown said, “You’re going to have a bunch of people come out of the woodwork. That’s always the case in an election in Brampton.” Who would arguably know this better than Mr. Brown himself, having parachuted into Brampton’s mayoral from another municipality four years ago?

Hopefully Brampton voters will remember his cavalier relationship with their city on election day.

Annette Kavanagh-Turner Guelph, Ont.

Big picture

Re Systemic Failures Led To Poor Response To Uvalde School Massacre: Report (July 18): The report from the Texas House of Representatives reflects the dystopia that the United States has become. While it is arguably accurate in details, it omits comment on the role of a military assault rifle and what charitably might be termed poorly unregulated availability of such weapons.

The focus on the behaviour of Uvalde police, while egregious in the extreme, should not be allowed to divert from the horrific consequences of a pro-gun culture that is out of control.

Julian Isitt Victoria

Animal welfare

Re Horse Put Down Following Injury During Calgary Stampede Chuckwagon Races (July 16): Calgary Stampede officials had promised to make chuckwagon races safer after six horses died in 2019 during the same event.

How many more animals have to die before we stop using them for entertainment? I would have hoped society had moved beyond bull-riding, calf-roping, pony-roping and everything in between at the Stampede. These events should be seen as elitist and out of touch.

Elected officials should put an end to animal abuse at the Stampede.

Tracy Jessiman Halifax

Never again

Re Author Made Sure The World Never Forgot Auschwitz’s Horrors and Quebec Judge Should Recognize Nazism Led To Holocaust, Legal Expert And Jewish Group Say (July 16): I am writing in shock and with disgust.

On a day when The Globe publishes an obituary of Max Eisen, a survivor of Nazi death camps, it is also reported that a Quebec judge refused to take as fact that Nazi ideology led to the Holocaust.

It absolutely dumbfounds me that a person in authority could be so out of touch with reality. That such a person should preside in a Canadian courtroom feels disgraceful.

He should be permanently, without recourse, removed from office.

Blair Adams Ottawa

Taste test

Re Montreal Faces The Music (Arts & Pursuits, July 16): I was also in the audience the night Makaya McCraven, one of the brightest lights in today’s jazz scene, played with vibraphonist Joel Ross and trumpeter Marquis Hill at Festival International de Jazz de Montréal. That critic Paul Wells would choose this concert as an example of music that was “frustrating,” because it “sounded grim and surprisingly conventional,” is beyond my comprehension.

Mr. McCraven’s beautiful lyricism and nuance as a composer and performer were on full display. The concert was mesmerizing and enthralled the audience right up to the enthusiastic standing ovation. I’ve never known a bad seat in Le Gesù theatre, but it seems to me that Mr. Wells found one.

Lisa Buck Calgary

