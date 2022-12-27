Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, left, and Ontario Premier Doug Ford hold a joint news conference after a meeting at Queen's Park in Toronto on Oct. 29, 2018.Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press

Root causes

Re Family of Vaughan Condo Gunman Says He Was ‘Abusive Husband And Father’ (Dec. 22): The gunman seemed to be a troubled person who harassed and abused many in his family, residents of his condominium and in particular its board members. They apparently did what they could to appease him and then escalated their actions through the legal system. Anyone who could do so avoided him, which included quitting their jobs.

Whether in a marriage or at a workplace or residence, abusive and violent people cannot easily be stopped. They torment well-meaning people and overwhelm our system.

We mourn all of those who were injured or killed.

Irv Salit Toronto

Re Greater Trend (Letters, Dec. 22): I believe a letter-writer misses a fundamental fact in calling for gun restrictions like in Britain and Australia: Both jurisdictions are islands with robust borders.

Canada lacks effective border enforcement with a country that has the highest per-capita saturation of private firearms in the world. Black market guns are swamping police stations across Canada, and the federal government seems to be selling us snake oil.

James Purdy Kentville, N.S.

Power play

Re When The Wind Isn’t Blowing And The Sun Isn’t Shining: The Case For Nuclear Energy (Report on Business, Dec. 22) Yes, there is an important role for wind and solar energy, but this opinion makes a strong case for non-greenhouse-gas-emitting, relatively safe, dependable, low-cost nuclear energy, in particular small nuclear reactors.

To attain net zero by 2050, a greater role for nuclear power should be made essential.

Bill Roscoe Toronto

Contributors argue that small nuclear reactors should be an important part of Canada’s emissions elimination policy, and investments well beyond the recent federal commitment of $970-million are warranted. But we should remember that no working SMR exists, and the hope that the technology can be developed to produce electricity economically is just that – a hope.

I find the nuclear industry’s record poor. For decades, it has promised that new technologies will be economical producers of electricity. Unfortunately this has not been the case, and vast budget and timetable overruns are often the norm.

On the other hand, wind and solar generation and battery storage have seen dramatic cost reductions and efficiency gains in the last few years. It seems to me that we would be better off backing rapidly advancing technologies, rather than a sector that has historically failed to meet its aspirations.

Stephan Barg Whitby, Ont.

There are other ways to accomplish the same results at lower prices, and with no danger of nuclear disaster.

One is geothermal power, where holes are drilled to depths where water reaches more than 100 C. This water is used to generate electricity from turbines. The process is sustainable, has a smaller footprint and risks no danger.

Then there are micro-grids, where communities supply their own electricity with solar panels or wind turbines. Surplus power can be stored in central battery facilities, as backups for off-hours of sunshine and wind.

Ontario Clean Air Alliance estimates that solar power costs between 3.6 to 5.2 cents per kilowatt-hour and wind between 3.3 and 6.4 cents. According to the Canadian Small Modular Reactor Steering Committee, power from a small modular nuclear reactor at Ontario’s Darlington station would cost 16.3 cents per kWh.

If you were investing $970-million, which technology would you choose?

Jorma Ikavalko founding director, Greys for Green New Tecumseth, Ont.

Yours to discover

Re Provincial Auditor-General Finds Niagara Escarpment Protections Lacking (Dec. 19): The Ontario Auditor-General’s report is a stark warning to those who believe that the Niagara Escarpment Commission is going to keep our globally recognized, UNESCO-designated biosphere safe from developers’ hands.

Two massive developments in the beautiful southern Georgian Bay area – Castle Glen and Talisman Lands – represent the largest projects in the history of the escarpment. With thousands of homes, they would destroy and disrespect this 450-million-year-old landscape and the myriad of threatened and endangered species that call it home.

If “the purpose of the Niagara Escarpment [legislation] is to maintain the Niagara Escarpment and adjacent lands as a continuous natural environment, and to allow only compatible development,” then we better mobilize and tell Doug Ford that breaking the back of our mighty land isn’t a legacy that we are going to allow to happen.

Bruce Harbinson president, Escarpment Corridor Alliance Toronto

Re Whatever Happened To The Duty To Consult? (Dec. 22): My hopes are on Indigenous peoples in Ontario to stop the outrageous Greenbelt land grab that the Ford government has accomplished with Bill 23.

Doug Ford’s ignorance of the force of law regarding the duty to consult First Nations may prove to be the stumbling block on his road to paving the province.

We can only hope.

Leslie Starkman Toronto

Re Ontario Government Pushes Ahead With Greenbelt Development Despite Concerns (Dec. 23): “The Ontario government was unmoved by nearly 30,000 largely negative public-consultation comments about its proposed Greenbelt changes.” I can’t help but wonder just how many negative comments need to be made before someone says, “Maybe we should rethink this.”

Hugh Molesworth Orangeville, Ont.

FYI

Re How To Best Prepare For And Respond To Flight Cancellations (Report on Business, Dec. 23): In this day and age, there should be little excuse for the chaos being experienced at Canadian airports.

Most travellers prepurchase tickets online and check in online. Airport authorities should publish real-time flight statuses online.

It’s not weather that should be blamed for airport chaos, but rather the short-sightedness of airport authorities that do not use technology to the benefit of their passengers.

Martin Cowman Calgary

Lost in translation

Re Louise Penny Sets The Record Straight On The ‘Cozy Mysteries’ Myth (Arts & Books, Dec. 24): I am delighted to learn what Louise Penny likes or doesn’t appreciate about the Three Pines streaming adaptation of her work.

The marginalization of the characters who live in Three Pines and of the village itself disappoints me, too, while new plot lines dominate the unique world Ms. Penny has created and sustained over 18 novels. If one loves a book, it’s almost axiomatic that its “translation” onto the small or big screen often disappoints.

Meanwhile, the reverse isn’t necessarily the case. After watching A&E’s interpretation of Pride and Prejudice, it became the novel I reread whenever the world is too much with me.

J.C. Sulzenko Ottawa

