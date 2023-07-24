Open this photo in gallery: From left, U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at an event with G7 leaders next to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to announce a Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine during the NATO Summit, in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 12.Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty Images

Better spent

Re “In defence of higher defence spending” (Editorial, July 20): It is unsurprising to me that military people wish Canada to meet the 2-per-cent GDP goal of NATO. Let me be a lonely voice saying to Justin Trudeau that I do not support any increase in defence spending.

Call me naive or whatever other nastier thing if one must, but I would like Canada to spend money on diplomacy and other ways to avoid conflict, rather than continually increasing the flow of dollars to the military-industrial complex.

Instead, we can properly support refugees who flee war. We can help rebuild in Ukraine when the war ends. We can be vocal about injustice everywhere, including in Iran and Sudan and here at home.

Madeleine Cole Iqaluit

The Globe and Mail has argued that Canada should invest in nuclear submarines (”The unsinkable case for buying submarines” – April 1). If the pattern of our military procurement holds, then these subs may be hopelessly outdated by the time we get them.

Our fighter jets are 40 years old. Our army lacks basic supplies. If all that wasn’t bad enough, Justin Trudeau declared that Canada would never reach NATO’s 2-per-cent spending target.

We certainly can’t blame our allies for regarding us with a jaundiced eye. We were sidelined during negotiations for the AUKUS program. Our contribution of four (count ‘em: four) Leopard tanks to Ukraine must have allies shaking their heads in dismay – or laughing up their sleeves.

Canadians should look toward our northern border and see that the country closest to us there is Russia. If we want our allies to take us seriously, we should change AUKUS into CAUKUS just as a first step.

Steve Soloman Toronto

Canadians fought and died in Europe last century. When peace came, Canada was foundational in creating NATO to support a fragile continent against the Soviet Union.

Today, Europe is the strongest trading block in the world, founded on democratic principles, while Russia is a weak rump of the Soviet Union. Based on Russia’s military performance in Ukraine, NATO seems more than capable of defending its European members against Russian aggression.

Is there still a rationale for Canada to participate in the defence of Europe, thousands of kilometres away? Would it be better to concentrate our efforts on the Arctic, in an alliance with other northern countries such as the United States, Norway, Finland, Denmark and Sweden?

Whether 2 per cent of GDP is adequate should be secondary. Committing to the north would allow NATO to focus resources on Europe, something for which they have a direct stake.

John Seigner Calgary

Walk the walk

Re “After years on the sidelines, I’m joining the climate protests this fall” (July 19): I’m glad that contributor Arno Kopecky is now ready to attend a climate protest. But while protests might inspire, win headlines and make good photo ops, they are nearly useless compared to the action necessary to stop the climate catastrophe.

Far more important should be voting for people who believe in science and have the courage to stop enabling the fossil fuel industry. It should also be more important, especially in Canada, to stop doing business with big banks that continue to bankroll the oil industry, which touts plans to achieve net zero while still increasing spending on fossil fuel projects. All of us should close bank accounts and purge investments and pensions of fossil fuel funds.

Yes, protests are fabulous. But nothing will likely happen unless we vote better and make hard decisions en masse about where our money goes.

Kenneth Oppel Toronto

We tacked along with the good wind of environmentalism following the Love Canal chemical disaster of the 1970s. We became label readers and researchers, thus our lawns have never experienced pernicious chemicals.

In 2006, our environmental group invited Ontario’s environment minister to our annual tree planting. I handed her a letter advocating for a 10-per-cent tax on drive-throughs, both to educate and to reduce carbon emissions. The environment wasn’t fashionable then, so we received a letter directing us to the municipality.

We installed a composter in 1991, prefer fans over air conditioners (and a car with a sunroof but without air conditioning), been through a few electric mowers and reformed into vegetarians, reducing our methane print. But this is only a glimpse of where that good wind has taken us.

If the whole world had behaved like Canadians over the past few decades, we’d have destroyed a few planets.

Barry Robinson Greater Napanee, Ont.

We’ll be right back

Re “The CBC’s commercial operations are undermining the news industry” (July 20): Contributor Peter Menzies recycles arguments that should be left in a bygone era. Yes, private media are struggling for ad revenue. But CBC/Radio-Canada should not be seen as the threat.

Today, 70 per cent of ad spending is digital; 96 per cent of that goes to foreign vendors, with 80 per cent going to Meta and Google. CBC/Radio-Canada’s share is less than 1 per cent.

The “pure” public broadcasting Mr. Menzies speaks of is extinct. Today, virtually all public broadcasters around the world rely on both public funding and commercial revenue. So while blaming CBC/Radio-Canada for the news industry’s woes and pitting the public broadcaster against private ones is easy, the real problem that should be addressed is the digital giants’ dominance of the ad market.

That’s why so many Canadian media are standing up to them – to level the playing field for our industry and our society.

Claude Galipeau Executive vice-president, corporate development, CBC/Radio-Canada; Toronto

I understand the unfairness of a heavily publicly funded organization competing for advertising revenue with private-sector alternatives. However, assuming a public news broadcaster is a desired policy, wouldn’t prohibition of its pursuit of advertising also be unfair competition?

I doubt many viewers of newscasts enjoy the commercial breaks where advertisers are urging them to purchase everything from toothpaste to a pickup truck. Just saying.

Mark Roberts Gananoque, Ont.

Oh, Canada

Re “Porn sites want exemption from C-11 regulation on grounds they don’t express Canadian cultural identity” (Report on Business, July 19): I learn a lot from reading The Globe and Mail. My diet improves from reading dietician Leslie Beck, and your fitness columns encourage me to continue my exercise regime. But I never expected comedy (that is, beyond the excellent political cartoons) to improve my health with laughter.

The incredible hubris displayed by producers of porn – I laughed uproariously.

Janet Snider Woodstock, Ont.

