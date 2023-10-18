Open this photo in gallery: NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh enters through the crowd on his way to the stage for his Leadership Showcase at the NDP Convention in Hamilton, Ont. on Oct. 14.Peter Power/The Canadian Press

Good fight

Re “NDP members want more from Jagmeet Singh, which means demanding more from the Liberals” (Oct. 16): Jagmeet Singh accuses Justin Trudeau of “not truly understanding affordability worries because he’s lived a life of privilege.” Yes, Mr. Singh, with his designer suits, Rolex watch, BMW and private-school education, is the only one who can truly fight for ordinary people.

Who says the NDP is humourless?

John Reilly Victoria

Home turf

Re “Danielle Smith’s interpretation of the Supreme Court’s environment ruling is a long way from Ottawa’s” (Report on Business, Oct. 14): Our judicial system has ruled on what our confederation is all about: a complex, asymmetrical system with unique powers provided to either the federal government or the provinces.

This constitutional setup reflects the vastness of our country, regional and geographical differences and different economies. The Impact Assessment Act affects many larger resource projects, often in rural areas and often far away from large and vote-rich population centres. The courts have rebalanced decision-making to be closer to home.

Narrowing the legislation’s scope for large projects (for economic and environmental considerations and energy security) and for those most immediately affected, including Indigenous Peoples, would be a win for all Canadians to reach our lofty ambitions as a country realized.

Roger Straathof Calgary

Got problems

Re “Human-rights commissioner Heather Kuttai resigns over Saskatchewan’s pronoun bill” (Online, Oct. 16): Had Scott Moe’s Parents Bill of Rights Act been NDP legislation, the Saskatchewan Party would have howled like wounded soccer players over state intrusion in family life.

In August, the province ranked dead last in year-over-year job creation. Waiting lists are growing at hospitals and nursing homes. Despite all this, Mr. Moe remains fixated on gender issues.

The act has drawn criticism from parents, educators, the Saskatchewan Advocate for Children and Youth and the Saskatchewan and Canadian psychiatric associations, to name just a few. Also, the Saskatchewan Trial Lawyers Association has taken exception to Mr. Moe’s claim that the injunction represented “judicial overreach.”

Support seems to come only from party stalwarts and religious schools. Mr. Moe should withdraw this ideologically driven legislation and focus on more pressing issues.

Roy Schneider Regina

Speaking of

Re “McGill warns of consequences from Quebec’s plan to double out-of-province tuition for English students” (Oct. 17): How will Quebec determine who is “anglophone” for the purposes of imposing exorbitant tuition fees? Underlying this policy is an assumption that all anglophones who study in Quebec have no interest in speaking French and are responsible for “watering down” the language.

Under this new policy, my two daughters, who are from Ottawa and went to French immersion all their schooling years, would have to pay double the tuition at McGill University as a penalty for growing up in an anglophone household. My husband and I are both McGill graduates, as is my mother, and I was born in Montreal like many generations of my family before me. I am bilingual and all my schooling was in Quebec.

Yet here we are. My daughters are “anglophones” and apparently subject to a penalty based on assumptions.

Erica Stone Ottawa

My daughter, a bilingual transplant to Quebec, recently was declined entry to a French-language university, as she had only an Ontario Secondary School Diploma and not a Diplôme d’études collégiales.

How exactly a high-school student outside of Quebec would receive such a credential did not seem to factor into their thinking. Strangely, Quebec’s English-language universities have no such requirement and accept high-school diplomas from Ontario and elsewhere.

If the goal is to attract more French speakers to the province, the government is missing an opportunity right at its doorstep.

David Roy Toronto

Closer look

Re “Five years after marijuana’s legalization, why are its health effects still so hazy?” (Oct. 16): This nails it. Cannabis use in Canada, shaped by a universal assumption that it is safe, has outstripped the research to confirm this.

In Ontario, the retail sector should be fine-tuned. In stores, I find a marked lack of information regarding low-risk use or potential hazards associated with use, particularly to adolescents.

Cannabis use is not safe during pregnancy: THC crosses the placenta and interacts with the infant’s developing brain. Yet to this end, there is little information in evidence at stores save for small, yellow warning labels on packages, and the information is not consistent from package to package.

Furthermore, Ontario doesn’t do random periodic sampling of products off the shelves to assess quality and safety, and ensure that quantities of THC or CBD are close to the stated amounts on labels.

Ontario, and possibly other provinces, have a lot of work to do.

Tom Bell MD; Peterborough, Ont.

Know limits

Re “New Canadian guidelines to help doctors address patient alcohol use and treatment” (Oct. 16): At the same time that multiple municipalities have expanded programs which allow alcohol consumption in our public parks (”Canada’s cities need to get to the tippling point” – Editorial, July 6), we have yet another report on the perils of problem alcohol-drinking.

According to the study, one in five people 15 and older will meet clinical criteria for an alcohol-use disorder and 60 per cent will drink more than Canada’s national consumption guidelines. Our politicians and civic leaders should be developing policies and strategies to reduce alcohol problems, instead of expanding its consumption.

Michael Gilman MD (retired), Toronto

My clinician has not yet invited me to have a drink with him. Were he to offer, I’d be pleased to accept and I’m sure we would both be wary of the risks.

Thanks for the warning.

Malcolm Stott Kingston

As a teetotaller, I was shocked to read about having to reduce stigma linked to drinking. My life experience has shown me that, much as stigma linked to excessive drinking should disappear, plenty of stigma surrounds not drinking, too.

I don’t know how many times I’ve been described as childish, or outright told that juice needs to be saved for children, when requesting juice rather than wine after worship at synagogue, especially if a teenager was marking their entry into religious adulthood.

Simply being old enough to consume wine (or anything else alcoholic) doesn’t mean someone has a desire to do so and that should be respected. It will be nice when any stigma linked to alcohol consumption, whether it’s excessive or non-existent, has completely disappeared.

May that realize itself as soon as it can.

Amy Soule Hamilton

..................................................................................................................................

