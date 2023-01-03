A health-care worker at Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children on Nov. 30.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Brain fog

Re What Did We Learn From A Year Of Outbreaks (Dec. 27): André Picard makes it clear that our society failed to learn or enact some very basic lessons about virus mitigation, as we’re about to enter the fourth calendar year of this pandemic during a bad flu season. We’re hanging our children and seniors “out to dry on a viral firing range, without any protection,” to borrow Mr. Picard’s wording.

Government and public health got it wrong. In 2021, the mass vaccination campaign collapsed, as it became political. In 2022, the cavalier experiment of fully opening all businesses and venues with no restrictions, while abandoning all COVID-19 safety precautions of the previous year, did not result in a hypothetical “hybrid immunity,” or a slow down of the Omicron mutations. Indeed, 2022 had the highest number of hospitalizations and deaths in three years, but officials had gone silent and the public happily fell for the myth that the pandemic was essentially over.

This failure of rational, responsible leadership is astonishing. But, more disturbing and disillusioning has been the failure of the social contract: a rejection of duty to the well-being of the community, replaced by callous, self-absorbed behaviours. Never has there been such ubiquitous denial, delusion and indifference about an unprecedented medical challenge – one that had a solution and could have been managed.

Jill Kannegiesser Toronto

For the children

Re The Pandemic Debt We Owe Our Kids (Opinion, Dec. 28): Your editorial pointed out that, since the beginning of the pandemic, children have not only missed a great deal of vital social interaction, “they have also been deprived of even more fundamental needs and rights.” Intergenerational equity is also in free fall on other fronts.

In addition to “adulting up” in the public-health realm, we need to do so on the environmental front. That means facing up to the legacy we’re leaving children and future generations, and taking whatever actions we can to stem climate change and biodiversity loss, in sober awareness that real progress requires international collaboration.

Julia Eastman Victoria

Paving paradise

Re Prime Farmland, Wetlands and Floodplains Among Areas Stated to be Cut From Greenbelt (Dec. 27): The Toronto area’s Greenbelt is a great legacy to all Ontarians and future generations. Ontario Premier Doug Ford once promised to protect this great gift but he is now bent on destroying it. He plans to allow the building of 50,000 houses on prime farmland and wetlands. We need immigration, but if the price of bringing large numbers of people here so quickly is the devastation of our environment, shouldn’t we slow down? Losing prime farmlands will result in food shortages. Building on wetlands will create flooding and significant loss of wildlife. I would ask Mr. Ford and his cohorts to sit down with their children and grandchildren and ask them if this is the world they want to inherit.

Pam Logan Barrie Ont.

Judging Trudeau

Re It’s Easy To Forget How Transformative The Justin Trudeau Years Have Been (Dec. 30): I was only a fan of Justin Trudeau during his 2015 election campaign and have been embarrassed by that position since. Nonetheless, I have to agree with the significant list of accomplishments that John Ibbitson laid out in his column.

I think that historians will note these, but citizens mostly remember not what a prime minister did, but how he did it. Mr. Trudeau will be remembered for his disdain for ethical behaviour, his flippant responses to questions in both the media and the House of Commons, his sense of entitlement and for even managing to exceed Stephen Harper in his implementation of an imperial prime ministership.

It’s actually too bad. When Mr. Trudeau appeared at the Emergencies Act hearings, we saw a serious, thoughtful, deliberate Prime Minister who showed respect for his audience. He would be remembered as a great Prime Minister if he had behaved this way over his time in office.

Marc Grushcow Toronto

Mr. Trudeau hasn’t been afraid to set a place at the table for intelligent, well-qualified women and minorities, and he seems to have learned how to harness their strengths. We can all feel proud of that, and give great credit where it’s due.

Myrette Paul-Chowdhury Toronto

Adding more doctors

Re Number Of Family Doctors Nearing Retirement Adds To Crisis (Dec. 27): The current crisis in lack of access to family doctors owes in part to misguided government policy to reduce health care costs by cutting medical school positions in the Canadian universities. This was the direct result of the Barer-Stoddart report of 1991 that was adopted enthusiastically by all the provinces.

The obvious solution is to increase the number of medical school graduates by 50 per cent and family doctor training positions by 100 per cent. This would solve the problem in about six years.

Over the next six years we need to recruit doctors from other countries and find ways to license Canadians who have medical degrees from outside Canada. Sounds simple. The problem is getting the provinces and territories to agree on action. After all, we do not have a national program of health care – we have provincial leaders who can barely agree on anything except demanding more money from the federal government with no strings attached. It is the provinces that control and fund the system for training doctors.

Our health care system is broken and increasing the training of doctors, especially family doctors, is part of the solution.

Derryck Smith, MD Vancouver

Thumbs up

Re Thumbs Down (Letters, Dec. 26) and Meghan And Harry’s Documentary Is Both Torturous And Insightful (Opinion, Dec. 20): I was in fact impressed with the Harry and Meghan documentary. I don’t find them entitled. They are smart, savvy people who know how to make their own money. They are humanitarians, anti-racist and lovely in general. What a sweet couple. If anyone would do them harm either in the press or otherwise, shame on them. What a beautiful man and lady and beautiful family. I wish all would be so down to earth and have the intelligence these people have. More power to them.

Toni Ricco Toronto

Goal is under review

Re How Many?! Pele’s Astonishing Goal Record (Dec. 30): You refer to an apparent debate over Pele’s goal tally, with “most statisticians agreeing the number is between 1,281 and 1,283.” Since the only number between those two figures is 1,282, I’m happy to bring this debate to a timely end.

David Bright St. Catharines, Ont.

