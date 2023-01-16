Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland meet with doctors at the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario, in Ottawa, Canada October 21, 2021.POOL/Reuters

Financial health

Re Health Care Spending Is Unsustainable, Morneau Says In New Book (Jan. 11): I am a family doctor of almost 33 years who is trying to retire. While spending escalates, and our premiers reject a co-operative approach to primary care, we will see more Canadians without a primary-care provider in the next five years.

It is estimated that in the Peterborough area alone (population about 145,000), there may be up to 39,000 unattached patients in five years given expected retirements, and there are few new doctors waiting in the wings.

There are nurse practitioners trying to start a clinic that would meet part of this need, only to be stalled by politics. A community health centre here is years away. There are some creative solutions proposed and it remains to be seen if there is political will.

Alternatively, we could keep dumping more money into an already broken system. Perhaps we should all eat an apple a day to keep the doctor away?

Susan Courtney MD Peterborough, Ont.

I concur completely with Bill Morneau’s analysis of health care costs. They are not sustainable as the system is now structured.

We spend an inordinate amount of money on the promise of personalized medicine, MRIs, private physicians and high-tech solutions for everything that benefits the well-to-do. We don’t seem to give a fig for effective preventive medicine, for insuring that children and adults have adequate diets no matter how rich or poor.

There are solutions, but they require new ways of thinking. We could start by getting rid of provincial jurisdiction of medical care and have one central authority. It may not work, but it could not be any worse than what we now have.

Jack Kornblatt Montreal

COVID-zero

Re The Real ‘Kraken’ Is Our COVID Indifference (Jan. 10): André Picard’s column makes many valid points. The only one I disagree with is: “Since January, 2022, virtually everyone has been infected with at least one strain of the coronavirus.”

No one in my family – me, my husband, our high-school-age daughter and my 92-year-old mother – has yet been infected with COVID-19. We would like to keep it that way.

The masks, the vaccinations, the rapid tests and all the other hard work are the (small) price our family pays to keep my mother safe.

Lisa Jeffrey Toronto

Family first

Re With An Aging Population, The Struggle To Balance Work And Caregiving Responsibilities Comes At A Great Cost For Many (Jan. 9): In Ontario, there are an estimated 2.6 million family caregivers who are also trying to hold down jobs.

One in three are worried about losing their job because of caregiving responsibilities; 30 per cent are considering quitting to provide better care; more than 50 per cent wish they had more support from their employer.

The benefits of supporting these employees are worth consideration: increased productivity, reduced stress or sick leave, improved job satisfaction and loyalty, more cost savings.

There are a few simple things that leaders and human-resource professionals can do: consider what enhancements could be made to current policies and procedures to acknowledge caregiving employees; ask staff what’s needed from their perspective; think about training opportunities for managers to better understand the needs of employed caregivers.

By doing so, companies may mitigate the risk of losing their best talent, while positioning the organization as an employer of choice.

Amy Coupal CEO, Ontario Caregiver Organization Toronto

Big fish

Re For Financial Stability, Canada Needs More Insurance On Bank Deposits (Report on Business, Jan. 9): Andrew Moor from EQ Bank makes an eloquent argument for increased levels of deposit insurance, but he surely knows the real reasons for stagnation: The biggest beneficiaries of deposit insurance are small banks and the biggest losers are big banks.

Why would the biggest (and presumably safest?) banks want to further subsidize pesky competitors such as EQ by supporting, in their view, unnecessary insurance? Do we really expect Canada Deposit Insurance Corp. would be able to cover insured deposits at one of the Big Six in a failure? Not likely. Other stabilization efforts would kick in.

Further, I suspect that truly risk-based deposit insurance premiums would make smaller banks less competitive. This might reduce competition in the market at the margin.

Avoiding this may be laudable from a policy perspective, but let’s call it that and not wrap it with what sound like nice, but meaningless, platitudes about financial stability.

Stephen Shevoley Den Bosch, Netherlands

Kids can code

Re In This Class, Kindergarteners Learn To Code (Jan. 9): I smiled reading this article.

In 1965, as an adult at university in my first computer class, I learned simple coding. Imagine the thrill of communicating with a non-human device in a new and different language, and having the machine carry out one’s instructions; a feeling of power ensues. Of course children enjoy this.

If the results are wrong, one learns to take responsibility, for it is coding only that is wrong. (Except for when the punched cards are fed in upside down.)

This is more than teaching coding.

Deborah Green Duncan, B.C.

Save a life

Re We Need To Talk About… (Letters, Jan. 11): Some 25 years ago, a colleague and I attended a 15-year-old minor hockey player in cardiac arrest.

The youth had slid to block a slapshot, but mistimed it and was struck in the chest. Like Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills, he was wearing protective chest equipment and stood up briefly before collapsing.

Thereafter, unfortunately, the similarities end. There was a long delay to CPR and calling 911. Neither was there an on-site AED. In our emergency department, we tried everything. But too much time had elapsed and we could not alter the outcome of this tragedy.

While we questioned the effectiveness of standard chest protectors for hockey, our recommendations in a 1999 case report have not likely changed: prompt recognition of cardiac arrest, initiation of CPR, a call to 911 and on-site use of AED.

As witnessed in the Bills game at Cincinnati, these measures can be life-saving.

Brian Deady MD Coquitlam, B.C.

All things equal

Re Out For Delivery (Letters, Jan. 13): A letter-writer asks why Canada Post can’t deliver mail on time. On Jan. 10, we received a Christmas card from Scotland that was mailed mid-December – and another mailed at the same time, from friends who live 40 kilometres away.

Kathy Varley and Selby Martin Bracebridge, Ont.

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com