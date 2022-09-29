Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre rises during Question Period, in Ottawa, on Sept. 23.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Other side

Re Welcome To The Resistance, Pierre Poilievre (Sept. 28): Threats made to Pierre Poilievre’s wife point to a disturbing trend in Canada’s political discourse.

No one, not Mr. Poilievre and certainly not his wife, is deserving of such an assault. That this attack came from the founder of a far-right group should sound a warning to Mr. Poilievre and all Canadians. Though he may not have sought out Jeremy MacKenzie to shake his hand, Mr. Poilievre’s brand of politics has attracted Mr. MacKenzie and others of his ilk.

And by showing support for the so-called freedom convoy, Mr. Poilievre has courted those who occupy a dangerous fringe.

Paul Tortolo Waterloo. Ont.

Mitigate damage

Re Insurance Claims From Post-tropical Storm Fiona May Reach $700-million (Sept. 27): The damage in Eastern Canada is devastating. It follows on the heels of deadly and destructive heatwaves, wildfires and floods in other parts of Canada.

All these events are stimulated and made more serious by climate change. The cost of these disasters is in the billions of dollars, yet neither the cost in lives nor property seems to prod our governments to meaningful action on climate change. Instead we hear that Canada is considering backstopping insurance coverage for vulnerable property.

Neither Canada nor the provinces seem to have credible plans for a phasedown of fossil fuels and a transition to renewable energy by 2050, nor do they have operational plans for adaptation to climate risks. How much property must be destroyed, how many people must die, before our governments take the climate crisis more seriously?

Michael Healey Kelowna, B.C.

By the numbers

Re Canada Pension Plan Premiums Are Not A Tax (Sept. 27): Canada Pension Plan premiums are savings. It may seem that increases to contributions by employees and businesses are hard to bear, but CPP remains a modest program compared with many national pension plans.

For instance, employee and employer contributions to U.S. Social Security are 6.2 per cent each on employee earnings up to US$147,000, with maximum monthly benefits of US$3,345. CPP is much smaller than Social Security, even with ongoing CPP expansion.

Over time, higher CPP benefits will provide more retirement income for seniors. Very few employees have access to generous defined benefit pensions (other than public-service workers) and with the inability of many Canadians to set aside money for retirement, additional CPP benefits will be crucial for many in the future.

Tony Hooper Toronto

I can only conclude that those who state that Canada Pension Plan premiums are not a tax have never employed anyone or been self-employed.

Douglas Andrews Regina

Town and country

Re If Jason Kenney Calls, Think Twice Before Answering (Sept. 28): Albertans may be intolerant and lack diversity, but our two major cities – comprising about half of the province’s population – have recently elected Punjabi mayors, with one of them a woman to boot. Further, Calgary’s previous multiterm mayor is Muslim.

Check this against Toronto and Vancouver’s track records in this regard.

Bruce Alger Calgary

Two states

Re Why Legault Is Suddenly Singing Federalism’s Praises On The Campaign Trail (Sept. 28): If François Legault is touting the benefits of federalism, underlying it is a preference for an asymmetrical version that would belie the original intention of our constitutional arrangement.

Given his incremental approach to reinforcing Quebec’s nationhood with such initiatives as Bill 96, the possibility of a new iteration of “sovereignty-association” may eventually be realized without ever having to put another referendum question to Quebeckers.

And in turn, Canadians would be left to ask the federal government how this could have ever happened.

Angelo Mele Newmarket, Ont.

Greater good

Re What’s The Point Of The NDP? (Opinion, Sept. 24): The ultimate goal of the NDP these days (or so it would appear) is not power but pragmatism: social principles made manifest for the good of society at large. The deal achieved by the alliance of two progressive parties is a win for Canadians who wish to have society co-operate and grow, and see as many citizens as possible get a leg up.

I, for one, am grateful.

Don Derksen Winnipeg

Now and then

Re By Burning Their Head Scarves, Iranian Women Are Restoring Their Voices (Sept. 27): Iran is one of my favourite places to visit.

Before my trip in 2010, I found a local shop that sold me a headscarf and band, and showed me how to assemble a hijab. (They were consultants for the television show Little Mosque on the Prairie.)

In Tehran, most women showed hair except schoolgirls. I reverted to my Tilley hat once we were in the mountains for a flower trip.

We visited more conventional tourist sites in 2018. I noticed more women with visible hair.

A group of tourists from northern Iran invited us to dance. Our guide refused: She would lose her job if someone saw her dancing in public, though she was not worried about the amount of hair she showed. The group told me to take off my “old-fashioned” hijab and just wear a loose scarf.

How times change with governments. Women should be allowed free choice.

Anna Leggatt Toronto

Cheers

Re Pharmacologist Discovered The Grapefruit Effect (Obituary, Sept. 24): Thank you for putting a face, name and story to the man who continues to save my life every day.

Following my miraculous resuscitation from full cardiac arrest on Leap Day morning in 2020, I have been curious about the warning against taking grapefruit juice with some of my pills. How lucky that so many of us benefit from the brilliant discovery by David Bailey of grapefruit juice’s adverse effect on certain blood-pressure medicines.

As I sip my orange juice instead, I now know who to thank.

J. Phillip Nicholson Ottawa

Go Jays go

Re Homemaker. Matriarch. Baker. Worrier. (Lives Lived, Sept. 28): Being avid Blue Jays fans, we watch games regularly. We marvelled at the elder lady behind home plate who seemed omnipresent.

We missed her recently, and were concerned for her health while the Jays catapulted to near the top rung of the standings. We were saddened to hear of the end of this era with her passing, but took great pleasure in this wonderful remembrance.

Thanks to Billie Woods for her passionate following of Canada’s team. The Jays, and Jays fans, will miss her.

Eleanore and Tom Lamont Collingwood, Ont.

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com