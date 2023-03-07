A worker collects shopping carts in front of at a Zellers store in Toronto on Jan. 13, 2011.MARK BLINCH/X02025

Inquire within

Re “We don’t need a public inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections” (Opinion, March 4): I think one really has to be out of touch to believe that foreign governments do not try to influence our elections.

I would have been more surprised if headlines had read: “China made no effort to influence last federal election.”

James Burke Woodstock, Ont.

Why won’t Justin Trudeau initiate a public inquiry?

My former MP, Alice Wong, who ably represented my riding for more than a decade, lost her seat. So did Kenny Chiu, the other MP from my area. These were unexpected and shocking outcomes, and I feel it was the direct result of China’s meddling.

How do ordinary citizens get our government to fully investigate this assault on our democracy?

Marilyn Baker Richmond, B.C.

Re “Canada is incorrectly framing the challenge that China poses” (March 1): Thank you for contributor Alan Bernstein’s praise of science and the progress it has made through international co-operation. But the temptation among powerful people in government and business to use science for nefarious purposes has never been greater than in recent years.

The need to protect against misuse has never been greater.

Jim Hill Victoria

Cut it out

Re “The other side of the GST divide: When will big-government Liberals clean up their waste?” (Report on Business, March 6): We should not have a GST hike to fodder government excesses.

The solution seems obvious: Trim the fat in federal expenses and put a stop to the endless parade of overspending. The government should announce a major review and create a budget that emphasizes cuts, not increases.

Tom Lamont Collingwood, Ont.

Senate reform?

Re “Average of 25 senators skip each legislative vote, Globe analysis finds” (March 6): Do we really need senators at a cost of $164,500 plus tax-free housing, free transportation and a pension, especially if the job can be a work-if-they-feel-like-it gig?

If senators can hold down full-time occupations, such as a surgeon, do they really have time to work as senators? Based on this report, the answer is yes, because senators don’t seem to have any serious responsibilities.

I guess we have to do our due diligence before voting for senators. What? They aren’t elected?

I look forward to robust justifications for why our tax dollars are seemingly being gifted to otherwise occupied appointees, who may or may not stop by the office occasionally.

David Strachan Whitchurch-Stouffville, Ont.

Significant absences make evident to me that the Senate, in its present form, does not work.

Perhaps expectations of full attendance should be made clear. And maybe senators, like politicians, should give up jobs which could take them away from Senate responsibilities.

The age limit of 75 may also need a review. As we age our health can deteriorate, our medical appointments become more numerous, our desires to escape winter take us south. I am against ageism, but crunch the numbers and determine if older age impacts the work of the Senate.

Taxpayers deserve better. Thanks to The Globe and Mail for this analysis. Too bad it does not come from within.

Jan Vanderwal Toronto

Buying power

Re “The government should include a capital gains tax exemption for employee ownership trusts” (Report on Business, March 1): An employee buyout is no different than a highly leveraged buyout.

The owner that agrees to sell a business to their employees must have confidence in the employees’ ability to continue running it without their involvement. The bad news is that the owner must take a substantial amount of vendor take-back notes and earnouts. Why should they risk their payout by taking a substantial amount of debt?

In my 36 years of selling private midmarket businesses, we have discovered that most employees do not have much capital. The employees may now own the business, but lack capital to grow and expand. Most of these employee-owned businesses remain stagnant.

Why should owners give their employees a gift?

Mark Borkowski Toronto

Way forward

Re “Some police forces in Canada are beginning to consider attacks on homeless people as hate crimes” (March 1): It’s a difficult path for anyone, much less police forces, to negotiate the strategic and moral boundaries between acknowledging increased public “fear” of “homeless people,” and attempting to address unprovoked attacks that may now be labelled as “hate.”

“Hate” and “fear” are not the same. But hate can grow from a toxic, unaddressed accumulation of fear. So words such as xenophobia, defined as a fear of foreigners, have illogically morphed in social and, regrettably, political usage as “hate of foreigners.”

The elimination of fear may be humanly impractical, because a certain percentage of humanity will always fall through the cracks in society. Thus our Gordian Knot and so far unobtainable solution: Assuage public fear by removing the causes of homelessness.

If left unaddressed, there will be more fear and potential hate. Legislating laws will likely not assuage the hate nor, sadly, the fear.

W. E. Hildreth Toronto

Artistic integrity

Re “Police in Ontario charge eight in Norval Morrisseau art fraud investigation” (March 4): A few pages later in the same edition, there is an advertisement for an event where a Norval Morrisseau painting will be auctioned for an asking price between $90,000 and $120,000.

I’m wondering what reasonable collector would buy, and how can a reputable seller certify authenticity, given the circumstances.

Sean Michael Kennedy Oakville, Ont.

Come and go

Re “Asylum seekers face a long journey to freedom along Roxham Road” (March 3) and “Nordstrom to exit Canada, lay off 2,500 employees” (Report on Business, March 3): It seems no coincidence that on the day we read about people coming to Canada, we also read about another U.S. retailer leaving Canada.

As one expert says, “I’ve always felt that the Canadian market was oversaturated with department stores, because the depth isn’t there and the economy isn’t there.”

One story speaks to a problem, the other to a solution. The prosperity of all Canadians lies in the balance.

Ken Sutton Toronto

High-end Nordstrom closes, low-end Zellers reopens (”A sneak peek inside the relaunch of Zellers, and what the resurrected discount chain means for Hudson’s Bay” – Report on Business, March 6): Everything Canadians need to know about where the economy is heading.

John Francis Waterloo, Ont.

