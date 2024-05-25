Seen before

Re “Pierre Poilievre is pretending he doesn’t know how his job works because it makes it easier” (May 18): Pierre Poilievre’s attacks on the press are addressed, and it is contended that he’s “teaching the receptive public to automatically distrust anyone critical of him.” We should look south of the border to see where he has borrowed this odious strategy.

When Donald Trump was asked why he keeps attacking the press, he said, “I do it to discredit you all and demean you all so that when you write negative stories about me no one will believe you.” That Mr. Poilievre is comfortable attacking a cornerstone of Canadian democracy should be a red flag when it comes time to vote.

Paul Tortolo Waterloo, Ont.

Hold on

Re “Is the Jewish moment in North America over?” (Opinion, May 18): I have come to realize that I have spent the past 50 years fighting the wrong battle.

When I returned home from a socialist Israeli kibbutz in 1976, I thought the battle would be to create a multicultural Canada, where a secular Jewish liberal existence would thrive. I was wrong.

It seems it was all a mirage destined to disappear. I should have stayed in Israel and fought for a secular Jewish liberalism there. You know, the kind that has been so easily abandoned by the progressives of the West, to the benefit of extremists on both sides.

Phillip Morris Mississauga

I grew up in Toronto during the golden age described. In the 1950s, when racism targeting non-Anglo-Saxons was high, it was Jewish landlords who rented to Italian immigrants.

The mother of a best friend wore short-sleeved blouses in the summer. Not unusual except for the number tattooed on her forearm. She was neither ashamed nor proud of it. The number was simply a fact, as horrible as that fact may be.

Toronto after the Second World War was very Protestant and Orange. It took Jewish professionals – lawyers, doctors and accountants who the establishment would not hire, along with Jewish mayor Nathan Phillips – starting their own firms to break down barriers, not just for themselves but everyone. No other ethnic group fought as hard to uphold everyone’s civil liberties.

Protesters should temper their words and conduct with an appreciation of Toronto’s history and Jewish contributions to the city – indeed, this country.

Michael Di Paolo Toronto

Contributor Noah Richler appears to judge the future only by the present.

There has been a breadth of contributions from Jews for more than 3,700 years. While every ancient empire crumbled, we survived, prospered and contributed to the advancement of civilization, out of all proportion to our tiny numbers and despite the forces of darkness arrayed against us.

Israel is not going anywhere. Neither are Jewish communities around the world.

Our mission is and always has been to be a light unto the world. If the forces of darkness are permitted to prevail, the civilized world would not be far behind.

Jack Zwicker Markham, Ont.

I agree that that we are in a time of correction, when communities that haven’t previously had a voice have a chance to shine.

But I also believe in our common humanity, and that the Jewish people, who have added so much to the advancement of the human race in the arts, sciences and pure knowledge, can never be discounted or dismissed.

In my mid-80s, I have discovered the writings of Baruch Spinoza, a Jewish Dutch philosopher from the 17th century. His philosophy suits me down to the ground. Or, should I say, up to the stars.

Anne Carr Sechelt, B.C.

A recent visit to Spain gave me the opportunity to visit the Prado Museum in Madrid.

There was a special exhibit entitled El espejo perdido, or “The Lost Mirror,” referring to artistic depictions of Jews in the run-up to the Spanish Inquisition and the aftermath. It goes without saying that Jews were not imagined favourably. The lesson of the exhibit is that despite the passage of time, Spanish culture is left with deep scars in its treatment of its former citizens.

Contributor Noah Richler speaks of an end to a Jewish moment in North American culture. Let us consider that if his analysis is correct, and the current rot of antisemitism is permitted to spread, then it is also the end of our moment as a tolerant, pluralistic society that our ancestors will one day lament.

David Roy Toronto

Red zone

Re “King Charles’s portrait faces tough crowd in the age of Instagram and Photoshop” (May 18): As a high-school art teacher, yearbook photographer and professional illustrator, I know firsthand the value of creating a hand-painted portrait over posting a quickly forgotten photo on social media. (By the way, I do know the potential magic of taking a great, memorable photo.)

The latter is often like a quick sugar rush. The first is like remembering the handmade raviolis one used to make with nonna in her basement: Just thinking of it stirs feelings of how one should value the opportunity to create something tactile.

Of course not everyone will get what I am talking about, since they may only know what ravioli tastes like from a grocery store. Personally, I favour the tough assignment of grabbing a canvas and not knowing how it will look many hours later when it comes out fully baked, a typically magical and transformative experience.

Sam Sisco Mississauga

It is said that art is in the eye of the beholder.

Controversy accompanies royal portraits whenever they are unveiled. For a Canadian example, think of Jean Paul Lemieux and his 1979 installation at Rideau Hall of his Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip painting. New monarch, new fuss.

As a Canadian, to me Jonathan Yeo’s painting symbolizes a monarchy fading and recessing into history. Critic Kate Taylor writes that “a painted portrait … has little practical or political function in the 21st century.” Well so, too, the monarchy in a 21st-century Canada.

Greg Schmidt Calgary

Painted portraits tell a story by portraying the people who shape a nation’s history, development and culture.

A national portrait gallery would help Canadians understand who they are and remind them of what they can aspire to be. The absence of such a gallery – along with the portrait of King Charles – has me seeing red.

Jeffrey Sprang Oshawa, Ont.

