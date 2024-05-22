Open this photo in gallery: Preston Manning takes part in a panel discussion during the Canada Strong and Free conference in Ottawa on May 6, 2022.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Provincial conflict

Re “Don’t overstep” (Letters, May 20): I don’t understand Preston Manning’s argument.

The notwithstanding clause allows a government to ignore a few sections of the Charter. But the violations that Mr. Manning alleges are against the separation of powers; this is a separate part of the Constitution, unaffected by the Charter or notwithstanding clause.

Even if one agrees on all these issues (and I suspect Mr. Manning cares more about provincial fiefdoms than most of us), I believe they do nothing to justify the recent willingness to override our fundamental rights and freedoms.

David Arthur Cambridge, Ont.

In a country that operates under the rule of law, the appropriate way to overcome federal overreach should be through a Charter challenge in the Supreme Court.

As I recall, provincial governments have tried this and, for the most part, have been unsuccessful. I suspect that they are well aware of this and choose to avoid this result.

Either that, or perhaps they only believe in the rule of law when it suits them.

Ivan McMorris Victoria Beach, Man.

The notwithstanding clause has allowed provincial governments to discriminate by denying Charter rights, which are also universal ones. In this era of populism, the clause has been used against minorities by governments invoking dire consequences for the majority. Such use gives credence to the age-old saying that democracy is the tyranny of the majority.

Provincial-federal disputes are not a matter of Charter rights but of constitutional law. These disputes existed before the Charter and will likely continue regardless of changes in federal governing parties.

The Constitution does assign a number of areas to provincial jurisdictions. If the provinces believe in this, why are they asking for federal handouts?

Imagine Canada without a national health care system. Following this provincial logic, Canada would exist as 13 unequal statelets, but hypothetically without jurisdictional disputes.

André Renaud Chelsea, Que.

Thankfully, we still have knowledgeable politicians who can outline the various issues that our society and governments face. Preston Manning’s continued contributions are appreciated.

What he highlights is that the multitudes of governmental and para-governmental agencies have grown. We have too much government, then, and too much in the way of getting things done.

I believe what Canada needs is a reboot. In financial terms, we should adopt zero-based budgeting to attack the issues of today and the future. Multiple levels of government often get in the way of each other and consume resources that should be directly applied to those issues.

Richard Mertl Hampstead, Que.

Up to the courts

Re “Iranian president’s death, war-crimes case will further cloud the Middle East’s future” (May 21): In a landscape often dominated by horror, the International Criminal Court’s actions hold potential for progress in humanity.

However the journey ahead is fraught with challenges, particularly from those who aim to subvert the legal process through intimidation, defamation and obstructive actions. While it is legitimate to disagree with court decisions and processes, resorting to such tactics undermines the very foundations of justice.

Respecting the judicial process is essential for maintaining the integrity and fairness of the legal system.

Rafeh Hulays New Westminster, B.C.

The planet is about to find out who runs the show, and how much of it. Is it the United Nations, the International Criminal Court or the United States and friends?

It seems the 17th century is never going to end.

Bill Bousada Carleton Place, Ont.

Drips, drabs

Re “Don’t push” (Letters, May 21) and “Fair and square” (Letters, May 16): Letter-writers have recently advocated for the abolition of progressive taxes and even going so far as to suggest a regressive “flat tax.”

There seems to be a belief that if the historical reduction in taxation for those who can afford to be taxed hasn’t produced a better society, then those tax cuts haven’t been sufficient; this is the trickle-down theory of economics that started in the early 1970s and was doubled down on in the 1980s.

Unfortunately, when we rely upon the charity of those on top, we find ourselves turned into beggars both in form and action, as one does not become wealthy by being charitable.

David Devine Aurora, Ont.

Stopped in tracks

Re “The Liberals are ripping up Canada’s trump card for productivity growth” (Editorial, May 20): The Accelerated Investment Initiative has helped our company grow.

By writing down the cost of new tooling investments more quickly, we have more than doubled in size in four years and employ more than twice as many Canadians as we did before the pandemic.

Cancelling this initiative will increase profit on paper, but not cash on hand because we’ve already spent the money on tooling. In practical terms, we will have to borrow money to pay increased taxes.

This change, along with increasing taxation if we ever sell the company, shows me that government sees small-to-medium businesses as adversaries rather than partners in Canada’s growth strategy.

Our financial advisers are advising us to focus on expanding our British and U.S. companies at the expense of our Canadian operation. Surely we are not the only ones.

How will Canada’s productivity improve if our tax environment discourages growth and encourages investment elsewhere?

Jason Shron President, Rapido Trains; Markham, Ont.

Lifesaver

Re “Ottawa has rejected Toronto’s request to decriminalize drugs” (May 18): Five years ago, I retrained to become an addiction counsellor.

In my limited experience, I have learned that most clients with a substance-use disorder suffer from underlying trauma. Sadly trauma-informed counsellors, including psychiatrists, are sorely lacking, resulting in a barrier to accessible service for those desperately in need.

With the ongoing fentanyl-laced drug supply, every day becomes life and death for some. The humane, evidence-based approach that is harm reduction ultimately saves lives and, with appropriate supports, would keep communities safe.

Decriminalization of drugs is an unprecedented solution that should be considered.

Susan Poaps Toronto

On a high note

Re “More head coaches should emulate Jürgen Klopp’s happy-go-lucky attitude” (Sports, May 21): As a Liverpool fan, I thoroughly enjoyed watching Jürgen Klopp on the sidelines.

I am also reminded of the television show Ted Lasso – or maybe coach Ted Lasso reminded me of Mr. Klopp.

Stephen Gill East Gwillimbury, Ont.

Maybe the Leafs could use Jürgen Klopp’s help.

Morgan Ashbridge Toronto

