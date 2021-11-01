Pope Francis leaves after meeting with parliamentarians preparing for the Glasgow COP26 U.N. climate summit, at the Vatican, Oct. 9, 2021.REMO CASILLI/Reuters

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Mixed blessings

Re Pope Francis To Visit Canada For Indigenous Reconciliation, Vatican Says (Oct. 29): A papal apology is long overdue and vitally important, but apologies are just words, and often are merely symbolic. Worthy and long-lasting improvement can only take place if the Catholic Church structure is changed from within. Priests must be allowed to marry, and women must be given powerful roles within the church. Also, church records must be shared, and financial compensation must be instigated.

The Catholic Church has never been a democratic institution, but it is time after all these centuries to open the windows and freshen up and revitalize the church. Otherwise, it will simply become a relic, and I don’t mean in the religious sense.

Douglas Cornish Ottawa

The Pope’s holy absence is preferable to his holy presence. He should respect the environment by limiting unnecessary travel. Stirring up the blind adoration of the faithful is no way to confront the arrogant faults of his church, which for centuries has claimed to be the select possessor of the truth. Times have changed drastically.

Pope Francis would be better to stay in his holy home, and settle down to a thorough transparent housecleaning.

William Emigh Victoria

Hockey’s codes

Re What’s At Issue In The Roiling Blackhawks Scandal Is Who Knew What When; Quenneville Out As Coach Of Florida Amid Role in NHL Sexual Abuse Case (Oct. 28): The Chicago Blackhawks did the right thing in releasing the report concerning its response to allegations of sexual misconduct by the team’s former video coach, Brad Aldrich. They have admitted their wrongdoing and are, at least, trying to restore trust by being transparent and accountable.

The same can’t be said for then-coach Joel Quenneville who wasn’t as forthright in denying knowledge of the allegations and denied any responsibility until Thursday, when he resigned from his current coaching job with the Florida Panthers. Meanwhile, the National Hockey League Players’ Association says it’s sorry, but executive director Donald Fehr is seemingly trying to distance anyone from any responsibility by blaming the system and promising changes to the system to prevent something like this from happening again.

Maybe the NHLPA – the union whose one job is to protect its players’ rights and health – should ask itself whether the same win-at-all-costs mentality that informed the Blackhawks’ misfeasance also contributed to its own shortcomings, or if it was instead something else.

Jon Heshka Associate professor, Thompson Rivers University; Kamloops

Pete Rose was permanently suspended from professional baseball and barred from the Hall of Fame for betting on baseball games.

Mr. Quenneville, former Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman and the others in the team’s organization who turned a blind eye to the alleged sexual assault of a young player under their supervision deserve nothing less.

Hamish Telford Abbotsford, B.C.

Going green

Re Funding Green Research Is The Most Effective Way To Tackle Climate Change (Oct. 26): Bjorn Lomborg is right about dealing with climate change through research and development into green energy. He points out something most politicians either don’t understand or chose to ignore.

Currently, reducing our carbon footprint means significantly reducing our standard of living (much less travel is one such example) unless we can find new technology. Perhaps, with additional R&D as he suggests, more efficient air source heat pumps, for example, could help to replace some of our natural gas and propane consumption and thereby reduce our carbon footprint. But right now they are very expensive and so homeowners aren’t using them.

David Enns Cornwall, Ont.

Could I add to Mr. Lomborg’s excellent article that all green technologies need to be on the table. This includes currently unpopular sources such as fission. The best way to manage this is to create a United Nations panel on energy transition to clean sources by 2050. This could include the vital component of getting people used to and comfortable with needed new technology.

Ed Dunnett Qualicum Beach, B.C.

Mr. Lomborg believes that the technology cavalry will come to our rescue on climate change. That ignores the fact that technology got us into this mess in the first place. We already have all the technology needed to quickly wean ourselves away from hydrocarbons. We just need the will.

The real path to tackling climate change will be the very difficult, but non-technical, job of getting people around the world to accept substantial adjustments to our ways of living.

Ed Janicki Victoria

Home improvements

Re Ontario To Impose Fines Under LTC Legislation (Oct. 29): Hooray for Ontario’s Ford government, which has finally decided to take strong action to improve long-term care homes in the province. More inspectors, plus the option of appointing a supervisor for a facility in violation of the new act, are good steps.

After having had a parent for a number of years in both a private and a not-for-profit home, I can see where these measures will be helpful.

But the biggest problem in the not-for-profit home was lack of staff. The hours of care permitted each resident was not nearly enough for our blind and frail mother. In the for-profit home, there was also a lack of staff, plus a much-too-small shared room and a bathroom that couldn’t allow our mother to bring in her walker, resulting in many falls.

My worry about for-profit homes is that not enough money will be spent on building appropriate facilities, since money has to go to shareholders as profit. And even more worrisome is where the money for fines will come from – patient care or shareholder profits?

Patty Deline Ottawa

One step forward …

Ontario Premier Doug Ford recently announced that vaccine passports will no longer be required after mid-January (Ontario Lays Out Long-term Plan To Lift Restrictions, Oct. 23). Then he said he understands why parents don’t want to vaccinate their children (Ford Says He Understands Vaccine Hesitancy Among Some Parents, Oct. 27).

Just when we are starting to see the effectiveness of vaccinations in the population, Mr. Ford’s messaging, intended or not, is that we have defeated COVID-19 and we can soon get back to normal. The consequence is that his words eliminate any incentive for the unvaccinated to get vaccinated.

Vaccine passports should be essential until the World Health Organization declares the pandemic to be over, and any leader with a hint of common sense would have made vaccines mandatory for any student who is five years old and up to attend school – just like the nine other mandatory vaccines, from polio to chickenpox. We deserve better.

Dale Mills Guelph, Ont.

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com