The Canadian flag flies at the National Military Cemetery, Nov. 10, 2021 in Ottawa.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

In recognition

Re Road To Recognition Has Been Long And Hard For Indigenous Veterans (Nov. 8): While this story made clear that Indigenous veterans have been badly treated, I don’t think it showed just how gigantic the gap was between how they were treated in comparison with other veterans who served in the Second World War.

As a geriatric social worker, I knew that all I had to do for veterans was call what is now Sunnybrook Veterans Centre to access anything they might need, from a bed in specialized long-term care to snow-shovelling and any other form of home care you can imagine, including delivery of hearing-aid batteries.

Anyone who doubts systemic racism exists need only look at this gap and ask themselves why Indian agents didn’t have the same access to Veterans Affairs Canada as I did.

Marcia Zalev Toronto

In remembrance

Re Lest We Forget (Opinion, Nov. 6): I would like to thank contributor Tim Cook for reminding us about the significance of the poppy in our history, and the reason it has a special place over our hearts each November.

In our family, the poppy holds special meaning because our father was a Second World War veteran and his brother, who was a navigator on loan to the Royal Air Force, lost his life when his Liberator bomber was shot down over Italy.

My brother is also a veteran and now my nephew is continuing in the service of our country.

My father was active in our local Royal Canadian Legion, standing many hours over the years with his poppy box, a quiet representative of the sacrifice of so many for our freedom. One thing he always corrected us on is that poppies are not sold, but offered with thanks for whatever donation is given.

Laura (Thorp) Gentile London, Ont.

“There had, in fact, been a protest poppy – the white poppy – since the 1930s, although it was little worn in Canada.” In fact, the white poppy is still worn by many in Canada.

In contrast to the red poppy, the white poppy remembers all victims of war, soldiers and civilians alike and from both sides of a conflict.

A symbol of peace, its message is that genuine commemoration would mean putting an end to war, thus avoiding new generations of dead and wounded soldiers to remember every Nov. 11.

“To meet Canada’s defence needs at home and abroad” over the next 20 years, the government plans to spend $553-billion. Those are billions that could instead be spent on life-enhancing projects, such as ending poverty and homelessness in Canada.

Florence Stratton Regina

John McCrae immortalized the image of thousands of graves with common poppies growing and blowing in between. They would have only grown when the soil was disturbed, when graves were dug.

The papaver rhoeas common poppy has seeds that can lie dormant in the ground for as long as 80 years. The common poppy was chosen so everyone would remember the freshly dug graves of those who gave their lives for our liberty.

A poppy grew behind my barn this summer, when I disturbed the soil after 50 years.

Peggy Hutchison Singhampton, Ont.

In gratefulness

Re Dad Told Me What It Was Like To Die and The Secrets Hidden In Dad’s War Diary (First Person, Nov. 8 and 9): As one of thousands of Dutch immigrants who began new lives in this beautiful land after 1945, I am profoundly grateful for the valour shown by men such as the fathers of essay-writers Joe Murray and Greg Strathern.

After the dark years of German occupation and oppression, the arrival of “the Canadians” represented for my parents and those of their generation the light of liberation.

Those of my generation are the thankful heirs to the legacy left by those soldiers.

The writers’ reflections remind us of the high price these courageous young men paid, both during and after the Second World War, for their willingness to “take up our quarrel with the foe.”

We will remember them.

William Kort St. Catharines, Ont.

China connections

Re China Challenge (Nov. 3): A letter-writer suggests it is in Canada’s interest to do what China tells us to do. It is clear to me that China has assumed the role of bully in international relations.

The only way to deal with bullying is to stand up to it. That is what I believe Canada did in the Taiwan Strait and what it should continue to do.

Chris Marriott Chelsea, Que.

Re Ottawa Draws Up Indo-Pacific Strategy With Focus On China Aggression (Nov. 5): Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor have been released from China. It would be prudent for Canadian businesses to re-evaluate their relationship with that country. Farmers, fishers, miners and universities should all assess their dependence on the Chinese market.

Universities in particular should manage the number of Chinese students they accept to a safe level. Being in the position of someday having to close a university because it was overly reliant on students from any one country would be regrettable.

It’s one thing when China abducts leverage and holds them hostage, but it’s quite another matter to leave ourselves vulnerable to economic pressure through poor risk management.

Martin Stockton Carleton Place, Ont.

Business class

Re Speaking French Isn’t Essential For CEOs (Nov. 9): A CEO’s responsibilities include leadership, wise decision-making and the ability to communicate to the public and clients. This is particularly true of Air Canada as the flag carrier for Canadian citizens, many of whom speak French and want to be addressed in French. The federal government, responsible for Canada’s bilingualism, is one of its owners.

Effective leadership and decision-making should have led Michael Rousseau to learn French years ago. The ability to maximize profit includes the capacity for effective communication. It has been a traditional weakness of Canadian institutions to limit the responsibilities of business leaders to short-term profit.

If we want Canada to be a world leader, we should also expect our business executives to be responsible community leaders.

John Trent Senior fellow, Centre on Governance, University of Ottawa; Chelsea, Que.

Re En Français (Letters, Nov. 10): A letter-writer complains that “Air Canada has a history of offering poor service to francophones.” I object.

Air Canada does not discriminate: It has a history of offering poor service to everyone.

Jim Bayer Victoria

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com