NDP leader Jagmeet Singh meets with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Nov. 14, 2019.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Bring it home

Re Will COVID-19 Spending Data Finally Force Us To Take Home Care Seriously? (Nov. 9): Historically, Canada has one of the highest rates of elderly institutionalization in the world.

This was the case when I was studying gerontology in the early 1980s, and so it remains 40 years later. This continues even though home care costs are less than half of long-term care and, overwhelmingly, seniors (I am in my late 70s) wish to remain in their homes rather than be institutionalized.

Why this continuing “elderly apartheid” in Canada? More than 4,000 COVID-19 deaths in Ontario were institutionalized seniors, a travesty made clear by recent data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information.

Will government policy reflect what data demonstrates and seniors truly want? Or will there be more pledges of dollars to build private-sector institutions with little regulation and inspection?

Jack Lee Toronto

The frenzy to spend enormous amounts of money on building or enlarging long-term care institutions – the very places that elders say they don’t want to live – feels nothing short of perverse.

Why are the voices of elders being ignored? Why are we not investing in home care? What does this say about how society views elders? Does anyone want to be in long-term care when they are old? I bet not.

More home care, please.

Judith Sandys Toronto

Near nuclear

Re The World Has To Kick Its Coal Habit (Editorial, Nov. 9): I note a brief mention that Ontario’s power comes mostly from zero-emission nuclear and hydro. It makes me wonder why we do not hear more about nuclear power as an alternative to fossil fuels such as coal and natural gas, and weather-dependent green power from wind turbines and solar panels.

Sure there are problems, such as disposal of spent fuel, but nuclear energy has been around for more than half a century. It is a reliable source of baseload power with no carbon or methane emissions.

Canada has expertise in the design and construction of CANDU reactors and is one of the world’s largest sources of mined uranium. As well as large nuclear facilities such as Bruce and Darlington, small modular reactors offer potential for localized power generation.

It seems to me that nuclear should be a big part of green energy going forward.

Bill Roscoe Toronto

Keep ‘em separated

Re A Liberal-NDP Deal Won’t Change Much (Nov. 10): That Erin O’Toole is shouting from the rooftops about the horror of such an alliance (some version of a cherished Conservative chestnut about socialism run rampant) should tell Liberals everything they need to know about why they shouldn’t seek even a quasi-formal NDP pact.

The Liberals don’t need to provide the Conservatives with ammunition to use against them in a future campaign, however distant that prospect appears. Besides, they share common ground with the NDP and the Bloc Québécois – even with the Conservatives – on some issues. The Liberals can shop around.

If other parties try to pull the plug early on the 44th session of Parliament, the Liberals have plenty of video of other leaders saying, over and over, that the recent “early” election was sheer Liberal opportunism.

Opportunism? What goes around, etc.

Dale Churchward Toronto

Parlez-vous français?

Re En Français (Letters, Nov. 10): Air Canada chief executive officer Michael Rousseau is sure taking a beating. It is almost impossible for old guys like him and me to learn another language. It is especially difficult for a native English speaker.

But the whole world speaks English or wants to, it seems. Corporations in Europe, like the one my son works for, often use English only. No one beats up on him because his German isn’t fluent; he wants it to be.

Almost 50 years ago and having an agile, young mind, I learned French. English was less common in Europe then. I had to speak it and enjoyed it; still do. But I struggle with it today because I seldom use it.

Even in France and Quebec, people speak English now. Give the guy a break: I don’t think he’s ever learning French.

Tim Runge Guelph, Ont.

All the nanny-ish bluster from politicians over Mr. Rousseau’s inability to speak French shows me Canada’s small-minded pettiness and provincialism at its worst.

With apologies to my francophone friends, given the global nature of Air Canada’s operations, I would suggest Mr. Rousseau learn Mandarin.

Leo Deveau Halifax

A letter-writer states that “we do not expect or require heads of the Big Five banks or the Big Three telecoms to be conversant in French.” Perhaps we should.

If we made passable French a requisite for senior positions in all major organizations, both public and private, we would be motivating schoolchildren to learn French, when it can be done the easiest. We would be demonstrating the importance of doing so to all anglophones.

The result: a bilingual, more cohesive and better Canada.

Tim Jeffery Toronto

Re Business Class (Letters, Nov. 11): A letter-writer believes that “the ability to maximize profit includes the capacity for effective communication.”

If one were to extrapolate that to Quebec, it is possible to see why the province is perpetually needing financial assistance.

Rob Graham Kingston

Comment ça va?

Re An Influx Of French Immigrants To Quebec Highlights A Cultural Shift … And A Rift (Nov. 8): Speaking of French nationals in Quebec: Are we immigrants or expatriates?

Stemming from the word patrie, or homeland, the term expatriate is usually associated with highly skilled temporary workers, implying that they are a more distinct and valuable class of foreigners than immigrants.

Choosing the word immigrant or expatriate seems to have less to do with an individual’s skills or status, and more to do with ethnicity and origin. A white French hairdresser with permanent residency could easily be called an expatriate, while a black Senegalese doctor with a temporary worker visa may not be bestowed the same title.

Documented evidence shows that French nationals unequivocally prefer being referred to as expatriates rather than immigrants. If the latter makes us uncomfortable in a country as welcoming as Canada, that should tell us a thing or two about what immigrants are currently going through in our own mère patrie.

Ian Denis Montreal

