Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference on Sept. 16, at the Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.Wilfredo Lee/The Associated Press

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Provincial territory

Re Western Politicians May Be Split On PM’s Oil Cap, But They Agree On One Thing: They Should Have Been Asked (Nov. 11): Premier Scott Moe adopts a line of thinking, birthed in Quebec, wanting Saskatchewan recognized as a “nation within a nation.” This old story is rooted in language combining provinces (and territories) into regions which Ottawa treats as if they were uniformly one.

However, there are two provinces that do not get regionalized. Lucky for Ontario and Quebec: Each gets to be a province and a region at the same time. Some will argue Ontario and Quebec are regionalized as “central Canada.” If we are to regionalize these provinces, I think “middle Canada” is more accurate than the elevating term “central.”

It should be an important matter of respect. In areas of deep concern and interest to individual provinces, where “a bridge over differences” needs to be found, as former Saskatchewan premier Roy Romanow says, we would all advance the federation if ‎we stopped dismissing provinces as regions.

All provinces matter.

Greg Schmidt Calgary

Working democracy

Re What Would It Look Like To Truly Value Workers? (Opinion, Nov. 6): We are looking at so many ways to adapt to the many challenges in our economic, social and even natural environments, yet we don’t seem to talk about how we are going to adapt our democratic process.

“Lollipops” for the suckers who are doing without sufficient wages even with $15 an hour. Half-hearted environmental measures, temporary incentives for personal support workers – the list goes on. Lollipops for all!

Until we get beyond the only official process for holding government to account – putting an X on a piece of paper every four years – we the people can’t be accountable for the actions of who we choose to govern. We’ll continue tail-chasing change. Adapting will be reactive instead of proactive. But to be proactive, one needs vision and leadership.

Jamie Brougham Ottawa

Good work

Re Parishioners Are Torn Between Their Conscience And The Catholic Church Over Its Residential School Legacy (Nov. 9): I commend former judge George Valin and others for their passionate work to get the Catholic Church to unconditionally acknowledge its role in the sad legacy of residential schools.

Catholics and other Christian denominations profess their faith by reciting the Apostles’ Creed and other beliefs and traditions. We do not have to leave our church, but we should be obliged to insist that it make amends for all the wrongs done in the past, present and, sadly, in the future.

Joe Benedetti Hamilton

Down south

Re Canadians Travelling To Florida Should Be Prepared For State’s Lax Rules Around COVID-19 (Report on Business, Nov. 6): As I see it, as a Canadian-U.S. dual citizen resident in Florida for many years, Governor Ron DeSantis’s response has been spot-on.

Certainly we have been affected as heavily as any U.S. jurisdiction – more than most. But in the end, I find that we are in a favourable position compared to most states that have endured draconian (not to say cruel) restraints on daily life for almost two years.

Mr. DeSantis’s approach has been that our society should be prepared to handle cataclysms such as pandemics (perhaps it’s our approach to dealing with hurricanes) without panic, and without resort to spurious solutions that force businesses, schools, sports arenas and individual workers to depend on government payouts for their existence.

Such payouts would have to be returned one way or another. And I know who would have to pay.

Milan Korcok Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Male drive

Re A Roadblock To Progress (Opinion, Nov. 6): I like to think I know automotive history, but contributor Katrine Marçal’s look at the demise of electric vehicles by sexism a century ago was news to me.

It makes perfect sense. To this day, young motoring males modify their exotics with open exhausts and wastegates for noise to attract the attention of the herd. Witness the male boomers clinging to low-tech American motorcycles with exhausts that can be heard from the far side of town. So it is understandable that a century ago, the idea that a clean, quiet auto that might appeal to women would be the bane of the domineering male.

Beyond the stereotype, a good friend of mine, Mrs. Hamilton, can pull the rug from under condescending car salesmen with her extensive knowledge of all things automotive. Revenge is sweet. Too bad there weren’t more women like her a century ago.

Michael Osterholm Coquitlam, B.C.

RSVP

Re Closing The Books On A Wild Lit-world Year (Arts & Pursuits, Nov. 6): A lot of publishing insiders were present at the Giller Prize gala. Like other literary parties, readers – those true, stalwart investors of time and money – believers and author devotees are excluded.

This should change. Being an avid reader, purchaser and promoter of Canadian literature, I resent not being able to buy a ticket to such celebrations. I also resent that these events are not annually moved around the country, so that every Canadian reader may participate and contribute to our great literature and join the party.

Perhaps this is why such great literature often does not sell well in this country: Readers, upon whom the publishing industry is dependent, are forgotten.

Open up.

Paula Jessop Toronto

No thanks

Re The Pleasure Of Pain (Opinion, Nov. 6): I acknowledge that life consists of both pleasure and pain. But in my 82 years of living, I have never actively sought the latter to enhance the former, physically or psychologically.

Perhaps my five teen years spent at a spartan English boarding school have something to do with my avoidance of physical discomfort. I came away from that experience vowing I would never willingly subject myself to it ever again.

I understand the concept of psychological homeostasis; that we may use the negative to enhance the positive. Perhaps the pleasures of pain can only be enjoyed by the privileged of the world. I certainly don’t think it would be a factor in the lives of all those millions living in war-torn countries and refugee camps.

That many people embrace various kinds of pain, for a variety of reasons, makes me amazed once more at the vast array of human experience.

Anne Carr Sechelt, B.C.

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com