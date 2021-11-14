Air Canada's new CEO Michael Rousseau giving a speech at the Montreal Chamber of Commerce in Montreal, Quebec, on Nov. 3.Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press

Corporate language

Re En Français (Letters, Nov. 10): Here’s a little wakeup call to Air Canada and its CEO about improving and preserving the image of a good airline that is badly bruised.

I was brought up on an English-speaking dairy farm in Ormstown, Que., during the 1940s and 1950s. The town was split about 50/50 between English and French.

We mixed with each other at hockey and other opportunities. The French kids made it their aim to learn English. We tried hard to learn French and some succeeded. With seasonal jobs, we acquired what we called agricultural French.

My career led me to an opportunity to introduce the high-intensity sweetener sucralose, or Splenda, to the public. It had to be done in both languages. Some French lessons to polish the agricultural accent and today it’s a household name.

Air Canada should think more about its product and image.

Murray McEwen CM, DSc Erin, Ont.

During my travelling years, I twice encountered situations abroad where, after being in transit for many hours, I realized I was going to miss my return flight to Canada and be stranded in a foreign airport.

Both times my Air Canada flight waited and sent people to rescue me. After the second rescue, as I finally sat in my seat, I said to my seat companion: “I will never complain about Air Canada again.”

Doreen Rockliff Calgary

I hope CEOs of Canadian corporations have taken note: They seem quite safe if they ignore such mundane issues as income inequality, social responsibility and global warming. But be prepared to get a stern finger wagging from our Prime Minister and Finance Minister if they don’t speak French.

Karim Fazal Oakville, Ont.

Cabinet sendoff

Re Cabinet Shakeup Sees Mélanie Joly Promoted To Foreign Affairs Minister (Oct. 27): As minister of state for science and technology, I had the privilege and honour of naming Marc Garneau (now the Honourable Marc Garneau) as our first astronaut.

I recall the selection process as being extensive and rigorous, with more than 4,000 applicants wishing to be named. Through a process which may have been one of the most physically and mentally demanding in government history, the number was reduced to seven outstanding candidates. Of those, Marc Garneau was the first choice of the examining experts.

I was surprised and disappointed to see that this outstanding Canadian and public servant is no longer in cabinet. We need people of such quality and experience in senior political roles.

Like many others, I thank him for his many years of service to Canada and his fellow Canadians, and trust that public policy will continue to benefit from his wisdom in the years ahead.

Donald Johnston Sutton, Que.

Other way around

Re Why The TTC Is Right To Demand Jabs (Nov. 6): Ridership on the TTC is down, I believe not because would-be riders are afraid of catching COVID-19 from unvaccinated staff, but from fellow passengers. Until the Toronto Transit Commission requires proof of vaccination from all who want to ride a bus or streetcar or go through a subway turnstile, ridership will likely remain low.

Until then, and in case people haven’t noticed, Toronto traffic will remain as congested as it used to be during TTC strikes.

Richard Morrison Toronto

Bypass this

Re Ford Commits To Funding Bradford Bypass Project (Nov. 9): Ontario’s rationale in support of two new highways seems to ignore the environmental damage that the designated and environmentally essential Greenbelt would sustain. I find it faulty in another respect as well: These highways will, in all probability, only serve to extend the low residential density that surrounds Toronto.

At such low densities, public transportation is unlikely to ever be built. In a world where every means of reducing greenhouse gases should be employed, public transportation, rather than private automobiles, should be favoured.

The means to increase the density of existing residential areas, and justify more public transit, should be the focus of efforts to accommodate Toronto’s population growth. That would be a policy of the present and future – not that of highways of the past.

A. J. Diamond Toronto

Instead of spending billions of dollars on new highways for the convenience of motorists, Ontario should be sinking money into mass transit options using electric or hydrogen-fueled trains to move people into Toronto.

This alternative is much more climate-friendly. It would also reduce the huge volume of cars going into Toronto, which in turn would free up space to make downtown more people- and bike-friendly.

I continue to marvel at the Premier’s attachment to the past and refusal to engage the future – not characteristics that I admire.

Gary Lewis Owen Sound, Ont.

Housing rules

Re New Zealand’s Bold Housing Law May Be A Fit For Canada (Nov. 10): Toronto zoning regulations changed in the 1960s because of the negative impact that new developments had on neighbouring properties. In the case of the example provided in Deer Park, neighbours are objecting to such impact from a proposed condo: loss of sunlight and privacy, a high, long wall near their back fences, the lack of open space and the number of trees affected.

Unfortunately, many in the community only became aware of the proposal earlier this year, not three years ago when first proposed. We could have helped improve the project and reduce delays.

Cathie Macdonald Toronto

Failing grade?

Re Ontario To Stop Streaming Grade 9 Courses Starting In New School Year (Nov. 11): Advocates for de-streaming Grade 9 are certain that this will improve things. As a retired high-school teacher who taught all streams over my career – and was enthusiastically involved in an experimental de-streaming of Grade 9 math and science in the 1990s – I am sure that it will not.

There are lots of ways to address gaps in learning. Stripping parents of the right to place their children in more challenging academic streams should not be one of them.

Dan Brennan Belleville, Ont.

Mercy rule

Re China Hockey In For ‘Scary’ Times: Coaches (Sports, Nov. 10): There’s an easy solution to the problem posed by China’s men’s hockey team.

Borrowing an idea from kids’ hockey, where the scoreboard never shows more than a five-goal differential even if a blowout is underway, simply put a hard cap of five goals in calculating Olympic goal differential.

Then there would be no need to run up scores to avoid another team gaining an advantage by filling the net of hapless opponents.

Bill MacDonald Milton, Ont.

Dream life

Re Living The Dream (Arts & Pursuits, Oct. 30): A city person moved to the Kootenays. I did the same.

I love the vastness of nature around me, but I don’t think I would have stayed if I hadn’t stumbled upon the tiny city of Nelson, B.C., population 10,000 or so. The writer moved to a more remote community; all of the things she is missing – “museums, a plethora of food, book shops and cafés,” dance classes, pottery classes – exist en masse in Nelson. I don’t know how anyone could get bored here.

But the writer wants to be anonymous in a café. That doesn’t happen. If one is active in the community, someone always wants to stop for a chat. Not so bad.

I feel lucky to live here. If only it was easier to travel the country and visit the rest of my family. Rental vacancy is often zero per cent.

Please don’t come here.

Ron Butler South Slocan, B.C.

