Nov. 15: Calgary’s ‘no’ to the Games. Plus other letters to the editor

Open this photo in gallery Feb. 10, 2018: A worker grooms the snow after installing a set of Olympic Rings on the ski jump hill at the 2018 Winter Olympics at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Center in Pyeongchang. Charlie Riedel/The Associated Press

Calgary’s ‘no’ to 2026 Games

Re Calgary Voters Reject City’s Pursuit Of 2026 Winter Olympics (online, Nov. 14): Good for Calgary’s residents. There’s a reason fewer cities are bidding. The Games may be exciting but, despite the efforts of a few, the International Olympic Committee has become a disgrace. The IOC demands that cities and countries spend obscene amounts for the dubious privilege of being hosts.

Why would we want to get into business with an organization whose main goal is to line the pockets of those who control it?

Andrew Gamble, Ottawa

I competed in the Olympics for Canada, and voted yes to give Albertans hope, something to look forward to. These days Alberta seems like a gloomy place. No pipeline east, blocked by Quebec; Saudi oil travels the St. Lawrence in tankers. No pipeline west, blocked by B.C., with its massive LNG project, including a pipeline. No pipeline south, approved by the President, but blocked yet again by the courts.

I have told my daughters they might want to think about living somewhere else in the future. We are proud Albertans and Canadians, but I am struggling to see Alberta’s place in Canada.

Dan Petryk, Calgary

Alberta’s government pledged $700-million for Calgary’s bid to be host to the 2026 Winter Olympics, but made its support contingent on a yes-side victory in Tuesday’s referendum.

Ottawa pledged twice that amount, it seems without any proviso respecting the outcome of the plebiscite: Canadians should thank Calgarians for having told the federal Liberals to stop wasting good money on a thoroughly corrupt IOC. It’s worth noting that neither Sweden’s nor Italy’s government is supporting bids emanating from those countries. Who knows, maybe WADA will rethink its decision to recertify Russia’s anti-doping agency?

Patrick Cowan, Toronto

Not feeling the love

Re Tunnel of Love (Nov. 14): The only thing missing from Brian Gable’s funny editorial cartoon on Wednesday – Toronto left at the exit to the Tunnel of Love while Amazon floats away with Virgina and New York – is the image of those two places stuffing wads of cash into Amazon’s pockets.

Now, I hear there’s a Winter Olympics competition they might want to pursue …

Ron Freedman, Toronto

Publish and/or perish

Re Professor Tests Limits Of Academic Freedom (Nov. 14): This onslaught of dubious journals requesting articles for publication occurs in the medical profession as well.

Every day, I receive three to six requests to publish in journals of trauma, psychology, brain research, addiction etc. Persistent harassment …

Prof. Derek Pyne is drawing attention to an issue that may apply to all academic institutions driven by the “publish or perish” need to acquire an academic reputation.

Michael Easterbrook, professor of ophthalmology, University of Toronto

War’s toll …

Re Loss, Oh So Final (letters, Nov. 14): Thanks to Andy Thomson for his grandmother’s brave letter after the death of her son, Donald Plaunt, on a bombing mission on March 12, 1943. What dignity and forbearance.

The Bomber Command War Diaries list 23 aircraft lost that night, including eight Lancasters. Think of all the individual losses spread across Canada by the death of 10,000 RCAF aircrew during the Second World War.

The recovered Canadian crew members of the Lancaster Mr. Plaut was in are buried in Reichs-wald Forest War Cemetery in Kleve, Germany. Four non-Canadian crew members were missing, presumed dead.

John Morris, Toronto

I totally agree with letter writer William Graham’s questioning of the sincerity of wreath-laying politicians as we honour the dead of past wars. It seems their words, like artificial wreaths, are stored in some dusty cupboard where they languish until they are trotted out again next year.

Edith Brown, Sidney, B.C.

William Graham’s letter, defining the hypocrisy shown by our political leaders on Armistice Day, is a perfect reflection of the tawdry political reality accepted by our leaders. All those medals, uniforms and salutes stand for nothing without principled standards.

Our Prime Minister talks about the billions involved in cancelling the armoured vehicle deal with the Saudis. Why isn’t he talking about the unacceptability of dealing with these totalitarian states?

Give up the few seats that may be lost in the London area, let the Saudis sue us for whatever the penalties may be, but defend our words with principled actions.

Martin C. Pick, Cavan, Ont.

Migrants and Canada

Re Nations And Neighbours (letters, Nov. 12): I agree that Canada should help Mexico with financial and other aid to manage the migrant caravans crossing that country.

Canada should also send immigration officials to Mexico (Nicaragua, Honduras etc.) to review, on an expedited basis, applications by refugee claimants who wish to come here. Our past success with refugee programs shows Canadians are okay with allowing in refugees who’ve been vetted; we could do the same to help claimants coming through Mexico.

Peter Love, Toronto

Address the issue, not the symptoms. Canada could provide aid in these Central American countries to increase economic activity and reduce gang violence. Assisting people who leave due to gang violence will do nothing to stop the exodus. I believe the migrants would rather stay home under better economic and living conditions. Help them take back control of their countries.

Michael Lester, Sarnia, Ont.

Perils of plastic

Re Gut Check: The New Crisis Of Plastic In The Human Body (Opinion, Nov. 10): This is surely just one of many wake-up calls on the environmental disasters we are inflicting on the planet.

The very things that have long made our lives pleasant and easy (plane trips to sunny spots in winter, cars, exotic food from far away, disposable everything) are now killing us.

When will we ever learn?

Patty Benjamin, Victoria

On trend …

It’s often said that styles from the past eventually come back into fashion. Case in point – the haircuts sported by John F. Kennedy and Stephen Lewis in the Moment in Time photo for Nov. 14, 1957.

The style, which I like to refer to as “the dead animal on top of the head” look, accompanied by shaved sides, is du jour once more. I guess looking goofy is okay, as long as it’s on trend.

Ann Sullivan, Peterborough, Ont.