A person receives their COVID-19 vaccine during a drive-thru clinic at Richardson stadium in Kingston, Ont., on July 2.Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press

Conference conclusion

Re COP26 Ends With Deal, But Anger Over Coal Compromise (Nov. 15): This is the way the world ends. Not with a bang but a meeting.

Murray Citron Ottawa

Re ROM’s First-ever Climate Curator Wants To Move ‘Away From The Doomsday Aspects Of Climate Change’ (Nov. 15): Having climate curated is a great idea to convey the serious threat of climate change. But a bit of alarmism might go a long way to wake people up.

A more ambitious, diverse, equitable and inclusive way would be to teach environmentalism to children from preschool through tertiary education. Make it the heart of what we teach and we can expect good things back from our youngsters.

But to really make the climate catastrophe a thing we can all understand, we could have huge conferences of thousands from every country, think tank, non-governmental organization and activist group joining together to demand action. Further, have the United Nations spend billions on climate research and make the findings implementable by all levels of government.

Taken together, we should expect carbon emissions will start being reduced. Optimistically, I give it 30 years or so for something to happen on this critically important emergency.

Clay Atcheson Princeville, Hawaii

Understand?

Re Let’s Try To Understand Vaccine-hesitant Health Care Workers (Nov. 12): As requested by columnist Robyn Urback, I will try to understand vaccine hesitancy among health care workers.

I will try to understand how distrust of pharmaceutical companies, health care authorities and politicians is relevant when published, peer-reviewed clinical trials support vaccination. Those studies, and worldwide experience, have documented vaccine efficacy and safety, but I will try to understand why concerns remain about side effects and complications.

I will try to understand how medical freedom is compromised when health care workers are free to decline vaccination and seek employment elsewhere. Finally, I will try to understand why vaccine hesitancy isn’t seen as primarily a public-health issue; personal freedom should be circumscribed when it poses a threat to others, especially vulnerable patients.

I will try to understand all these viewpoints from the perspective of a retired physician and medical administrator – but I doubt that I will be successful.

Larry Grossman MD, FRCPC; Toronto

Re Fear And Understanding (Letters, Nov. 15): A letter-writer states that understanding vaccine-hesitant workers’ fears “would be incomplete while action is still required to treat a pandemic.” Understanding their fears would be complete with true empathy, communication and respect for those who are vaccine-hesitant.

This does not mean that fear becomes a criteria to justify dismissing the necessity of vaccinations. For some who have been vaccine-hesitant, being treated with empathy and respect validates their citizenship and humanity, and has resulted in the acceptance of vaccines.

I believe that terms such as “mandate” and “anti-vaxxer” serve to lower respect and contribute to divisiveness. Many citizens do not like to be “mandated” and labelled, and so are rebelling.

What happened to the term “required,” which we have used in Canadian society for decades? It is a requirement to get the vaccination, so I got it – twice.

Bruce Hutchison Ottawa

Re Netflix And Ice Cream: How To Help Children Cope With Vaccination Needles (Nov. 15): Many kids learn their needle phobia from their parents. If parents demonstrate a sense of calm, they will likely not be phobic.

When my kids were 10 and 8, the government was giving everyone a second MMR shot. There was a mass vaccination at their school. My two boys lined up with their arms out and got their shots with no fuss whatsoever, while kids were wimping out all around them.

I had made it clear that needles are no big deal and that is how they approached vaccination. As far as I can tell, no lifetime trauma resulted from the experience.

Jane McCall Delta, B.C.

In trust

Re Why Don’t More People Trust The News? (Nov. 12): Are there two sides to human-caused climate change? Are there two sides to racism? These ubiquitous issues have filled our media, which have highlighted their real threats to our security and survival. Is this “left-leaning” journalism? I don’t think so.

Are there two sides to the efficacy and importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19? In my opinion, mainstream journalism has never been more objective and responsible.

Robert Milan Victoria

Housing hopes

Re New Zealand’s Bold Housing Law May Be A Fit For Canada (Nov. 10): Columnist Gary Mason’s dream plan for solving the housing crisis would be for provincial or federal governments to run roughshod over local governments, forcing zoning laws onto populaces that did not initially support them.

Why not dispense with local councils and councillors altogether? If all politics are local, this plan seems to have zero respect for democracy.

Derek Jansen Toronto

Re Shine A Light On Dark Money In Real Estate (Editorial, Nov. 12): British Columbia and Ontario might do well to consider what Switzerland has done to protect its citizens and their communities from the corrosive power of the real estate laundromat.

In Switzerland, real estate may only be held in a person’s name; only citizens or permanent residents may own homes; gains on sales of residential real estate incur income taxes that can exceed 50 per cent, especially if held for less than five years.

It would appear that Switzerland is more interested in real estate within a community context than in the privacy issues and unnamed influences that seem to have paralyzed our governments’ responses.

Ron MacKenzie Salt Spring Island, B.C.

Healthy policy

Re Canadians’ Health Is Threatened By Inactivity (Nov. 15): I appreciate contributor Andrew Pipe’s call for greater activity on the part of Canadians. I would add that it is unlikely that Canadians can exercise their way out of poverty, exclusion, crowded housing conditions and low-paid and precarious work, which are some of the main predictors of poor health.

Despite Dr. Pipe’s good intentions, I find it likely that following his directives would lead to further ignoring of these important health issues. If we want to improve health, we should improve people’s living and working conditions.

Dennis Raphael Professor, health policy and management, York University; Toronto

