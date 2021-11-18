Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole listens to a question from a reporter during a post-caucus news conference in Ottawa on Oct. 5.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Climate connections

Re The Promise Of 1.5 C Fades In Glasgow (Editorial, Nov. 16): Another COP is in the books and, depending on whose opinion one favours, it was at best small progress or at worse an abysmal failure. It’s difficult for those of us living in the real world not to favour the latter.

One is reminded of the old cartoon with a fool sitting high in a tree, slowly cutting off the branch he’s sitting on.

Art Dewan Kentville, N.S.

Re First Fire, Now Floods: B.C. Is Trapped In A World Of Climate Extremes (Nov. 17): In his 1999 essay “The Stories We Tell: Television and Humanitarian Aid,” Michael Ignatieff writes: “There are strict limits to human empathy. We make some people’s troubles our business while we ignore the troubles of others. We are more likely to care about kin than about strangers, to feel closest to those connected to us by bonds of history, tradition, creed, ethnicity and race. Indeed, because moral impingement is always a burden, we may use these differences as an excuse to avoid or evade obligation.”

Until recently, climate-related disasters occurred mainly in other places to other people: a hurricane in the Philippines, a drought in sub-Saharan Africa, a flood in Bangladesh. The recent wildfires and floods in British Columbia bring the threat of climate change home.

The victims are no longer strangers; they are friends and family, people whose troubles are, most definitely, our business.

Lauralee Morris Brampton, Ont.

Who would have thought that our most supernaturally beautiful province would be so oppressed by natural elements – or rather, by what humans have done to influence nature? It should behoove each and every Canadian to do their part in decreasing their contribution to the gathering storm.

That means making existential choices that are far from convenient. I have made it through decades with only one household car, but the other night I had a dream of outfitting my home for an electric car.

The well heeled among my friends continue to crisscross the earth in jet planes, often on a whim, as if somehow exempt from such calamitous developments.

Ron Charach Toronto

Re Joly Pushes Back Against U.S. Tax-credit Plan For Electric Cars (Report on Business, Nov. 13): The federal government’s message to Joe Biden is just plain wrong to me. Such a rebate plan would be the best means to encourage electric-vehicle purchases and therefore reduce the production of carbon-producing vehicles.

Canada and Mexico should be supportive of such an initiative and institute similar programs domestically. And they shouldn’t stop there. At COP26, major vehicle manufacturers demurred on committing to phase out internal combustion vehicle production in favour of EVs by any fixed date because of the dearth of charging stations to power them.

Mr. Biden has enacted a major infrastructure bill that, I believe, includes such stations. Private interests such as Tesla have started building them, and I believe other manufacturers would join various federal governments to do the same.

We should demand as such from our government, rather than fight the U.S. effort to electrify our modes of transportation.

Sean Michael Kennedy Oakville, Ont.

Well spent

Re Let’s Try To Understand Vaccine-hesitant Health Care Workers (Nov. 12): In a 2016 Angus Reid survey, 11 per cent of Canadians “definitely” believed that “extraterrestrials have visited the Earth.” Curious but harmless idiosyncrasy? Are the 12 per cent who this year felt “some races are naturally more superior” more troubling? Can the 7 per cent who agreed “climate change is a theory that has not yet been proven” drive a pickup-truck-sized hole through climate plans?

Columnist Robyn Urback outlines plausible drivers that explain (but do not necessarily justify) why roughly 10 per cent of medical workers are vaccine-hesitant. “Energy is better spent trying to understand the unique circumstances that create vaccine-hesitant health care workers than decrying that they exist.” At this point, does persistent vaccine-hesitancy resistance suggest that energy may be even better spent on contingency planning?

Given the enduring vagaries of human opinion, critical systems that cannot function at 90 per cent of resources are a risk to all.

Chester Fedoruk Toronto

Conservative way

Re A Conservative Party At The Crossroads (Editorial, Nov. 17): As a party member and political activist from Quebec, I think it is a bad idea for the Conservatives to change their leader.

We shouldn’t need a third leadership race in five years. Both financially and in terms of party unity, another leadership race would be a costly exercise.

I do not believe we have a replacement who is mature and ready enough. The Conservative caucus is filled with talented and promising MPs, but none of them seem able to replace the leader in the short term and put the party in a winning position.

Erin O’Toole deserves his chance. In the past election, it was clear that Canadians did not want any change in the current situation. To hold him responsible for the defeat would be fundamentally unfair and inequitable.

With the right preparation and a united party behind him, Mr. O’Toole could become Canada’s next prime minister.

Laurent Proulx Drummondville, Que.

Run with it

Re Canadians’ Health Is Threatened By Inactivity (Nov. 15): Governments certainly have a role to play in encouraging children and adults to lead more active lives. However, in my experience, it is the medical profession and family physicians who rarely discuss or recommend physical activity as a solution to better health. They should be leading the way.

Karin Zabel Ottawa

Outside looking in

Re The Scars On The Inside (First Person, Nov. 15): I am reminded of a couple who we have had as friends for more than 30 years. The wife was the daughter of a wealthy man and her husband was critical of her even in our presence.

We two couples had decided to go out for dinner to celebrate Thanksgiving. About one week before the holiday, I told the husband (with my wife’s concurrence) that we had decided not to go.

He asked why. I told him bluntly that it was because of how he would put his wife down in our presence. He was surprised, but accepted the fact.

We remained friends until she prematurely died a few years ago.

Don Bartlett Ottawa

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com