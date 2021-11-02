Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers an address during the COP26 Summit, at the SECC in Glasgow, Scotland, on Nov. 1.Ian Forsyth/The Associated Press

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Climate commitments

Re G20 Leaders Vow Climate Action But Fall Short On Commitments (Nov. 1): I support all measures we take to fight climate change. However, it doesn’t look good for a successful result.

The leaders of China and Russia, two of the world’s biggest offenders, are not attending COP26. The world is burning as much coal as ever, and countries at the conference wouldn’t even commit to reducing the amount they burn.

Should we not also be planning how we will adapt to a warmer climate?

Herbert Belman Toronto

Re A Circus With A Purpose (Oct. 30): The Globe and Mail’s reporting on climate change represents an excellent first draft of history. It also stands as a proclamation.

In 2021, we grasp the reality of climate change. We understand the prospects for people and planet. We see the path for lessening its impact.

Of course, this tale is unfinished. In a rare circumstance for the main character of a story, we get to write the ending. But we must get to work.

James Schaefer Peterborough, Ont.

Re An Inconvenient Truth (Opinion, Oct. 30): For scientists and journalists having difficulties explaining “event attribution” uncertainty regarding climate change, the best analogy I’ve heard is one about a baseball player on steroids.

Just as any particular drought, fire or flood cannot be definitively attributed to climate change, any particular home run cannot be definitively attributed to steroid use. The respective probabilities, however, are very, very high.

Evan Bedford Red Deer, Alta.

Long-term fixes

Re Fixing LTC Will Take More Than Words (Editorial, Nov. 1): If we as a society want truly meaningful change in the care of our older citizens, we should in no way suggest that long-term care is the only option.

Canada, especially Ontario, is a laggard in the provision of effective care for older Canadians. Let’s look to a variety of alternatives, which include innovative home care and social programs already in existence elsewhere such as Denmark and Japan.

Judging from a basic principle that most of us want to live in home-like environments throughout our lives, the current system is a failure with or without new regulations. We have also forced unnecessary suffering on family members who have no option but to place elderly relatives in long-term care.

With a rapidly aging society, long-term care as a primary “solution” seems destined to fail. There is plenty of well-researched literature on this subject that I encourage those in government to read.

Helen Cooper Former mayor of Kingston (1988-1993)

Calendar reminder

Re Workers Deserve A Smoother Transition Than How CRB Came To An End (Nov. 1): The termination date for the Canada Recovery Benefit was known months ahead.

On July 30, the deputy prime minister announced the extension of benefits by four weeks until Oct. 23. Anyone receiving the support should have been well aware and planned accordingly.

Irene Fung Mississauga

Minus one

Re Trudeau’s Decision Over Quebec’s Seats Puts Him At Risk Either Way (Nov. 1): Ten years ago, Quebec embraced the Fair Representation Act law since it was the recipient of additional seats. Today, Quebec is upset because, under the same set of rules, it would lose one seat.

Now we learn that the Prime Minister has a dilemma: to follow the law or pander to Quebec’s demands. I think it is high time that he stand up to Quebec and follow the law.

Michael Gilman Toronto

Just increase immigration in Quebec, columnist John Ibbitson writes, and the province’s current number of seats will be protected. But increasing immigration would be even more self-defeating for Quebec, as a great portion of immigrants end up being part of the English-speaking population.

Quebec is caught between a rock and a hard place. There seems only one way out of this.

Yvan Giroux Gatineau, Que.

A reduced MP total for Quebec would not, according to the Bloc Québécois and the Quebec government, adequately “speak for and adequately protect Quebec’s culture and language.” To remedy this, maybe the Speaker can turn the microphones up a smidge when Quebec MPs are talking, to address this outrageous malfeasance.

Marty Cutler Toronto

Government powers

Re Ottawa To Appeal Ruling On Indigenous Child Welfare But Says Talks To Settle Case Will Begin Monday (Oct. 30): I agree that substantial compensation should be paid to Indigenous children and their families. However, I support the government’s decision to appeal the court ruling.

My rationale is that the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal is an administrative body. Its function, in so far as government is concerned, should be to advise and recommend, but not to order. Government should be the ultimate decision-maker, subject to the laws of the land as interpreted by the courts.

If government makes the wrong decision, voters can kick it out at the next election. It should not be told what to do by a junior body.

Adam Plackett Toronto

No response

Re Misadventures Of MV Zim Kingston Highlight Risks Of Marine Traffic Off B.C.’s Ecologically Fragile Coast (Oct. 30): There are many questions but few answers.

Why did the Zim Kingston slow down and go into a holding pattern? Did the wave hit when the vessel was performing a turn in its holding pattern? Did it receive instructions to slow down? Had it kept going at normal speed, it would have been in or perhaps even through the Strait of Juan de Fuca when the storm hit.

As a result of the slowdown, this is now an environmental disaster. The foreshore and ocean all the way up the coast is littered with debris that will take years to clean up, if ever.

The Canadian Coast Guard should inform the public.

Roger Emsley Delta, B.C.

Sunset views

Re Dual-class Share Structures Always End In Tears (Oct. 25): One condition for approval of the Rogers-Shaw merger could be that Rogers’s dual-class share structure is unwound at no cost to non-voting shareholders or benefit to voting shareholders. Given the perceived merits of the deal, this should not be an unreasonable tradeoff for allowing the merger, while at the same time improving governance at Rogers in the public interest.

The Canadian Securities Administrators should act upon the suggestion of a sunset provision for all public dual-class structures. Fifteen years seems like a generous timeframe.

T.B.K. Martin Toronto

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com