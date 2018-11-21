Nov. 21: Heartbreaking failure. Plus other letters to the editor

Open this photo in gallery The hockey rink at St. Michael's College School in Toronto. Police are investigatiing allegations of a gang sexual assault at St. Mike's. Fred Lum

Heartbreaking failure

Re Six Students Charged With Assault At Private School (Nov. 20): This is a heartbreaking and epic failure of Christian education, culminating in a vitriolic and self-righteous media feeding frenzy. The victims were failed; the alleged perpetrators were failed.

Both will bear lifelong scars of victimhood and guilt because the apparently willfully blind in charge could have anticipated the possibility of such events and taken preemptive steps to educate, monitor and enforce. It puts the lie to the assumption that schools, public or private, will make up for the negligence of parents.

The students might as well be on a deserted Island fending for themselves … Lord of the Flies.

Kope Inokai, St. Mike’s, Class of ’63; Toronto

The fact that the principal of St. Mike’s, with the “full support” of the board of directors, continues to defend the timeline of the administration’s actions as having been done in the victim’s best interest tells a story of how distorted the culture at this school is. Rationalizing the failure to take immediate and concise action in defense of the victim just further victimizes a child and his family.

Principal Greg Reeves and the board of St. Michael’s College School need to yet again rewrite the explanation of events. The most updated version needs to include an admission of failure to act with appropriate care, and an apology to the school and surrounding communities.

Paige Cowan, Toronto

St. Michael’s College School states that it teaches young men “Goodness, Discipline and Knowledge.” Perhaps the word “Hypocrisy” should be added. In brackets.

Jerry Amernic, Toronto

A limping Brexit

Re The Troubles With Brexit (letters, Nov. 20): This self-imposed nightmare was doomed to failure: Never put yourself in a position of weakness when negotiating. In terms of gross domestic product, the United Kingdom represents about 15 per cent of the total GDP of the European Union, the rest of the EU is 85 per cent.

British PM Theresa May’s done her best in this position of weakness. Others might achieve different nuances, but the uneven playing field dominates everything.

The result can only be a huge compromise. When you shoot yourself in the foot, you should expect to be made lame.

Raymond Stern, Ottawa

Niall Ferguson’s assertion that the “Yes” victory in the Brexit referendum was a vote for “divorce” is one interpretation (To Execute Brexit, Britain Should Take A Tudor Approach – Nov. 19).

Another is that it was a vote for an illusion, a fever dream that a post-Brexit Britain would enjoy most of the rewards of EU membership with none of the responsibilities. As that pretty mirage has morphed into today’s much uglier reality, it appears a majority of Britons have unsurprisingly changed their minds about the whole misbegotten project.

One can only hope it hasn’t come too late.

John McLeod, Toronto

Academic freedom?

Re Enough Is Enough (Folio, Nov. 20): I can think of several important questions Daniel Nolan could have asked the rector of the Central European University and a former leader of the Liberal Party of Canada, Michael Ignatieff.

Here are just two.

On what grounds does the Central European University award diplomas from the United States when the CEU, by its own admission, does not deliver accredited courses in higher education in the United States? That’s a simple and, many would agree, perfectly reasonable requirement under the new legislation.

The CEU has an affiliate, Közép-europai Egyetem, that is registered and accredited in Hungary. Courses may continue to be held and diplomas awarded from this Hungarian-accredited institution.

So how does this have anything to do with academic freedom?

Zoltán Kovács, government spokesperson, Cabinet Office of the Prime Minister of Hungary, Budapest

Havana syndrome

Re Canada’s Brain-Injured Cuba Diplomats Speak Out About Ottawa’s Silence (Nov. 19): Since when is putting trade and politics ahead of people part of Canada’s brand?

I commend our diplomats for speaking up, and for calling out the “ongoing culture of opacity” within Global Affairs that is so clearly working against the injured members of the diplomatic corps and their loved ones.

Martha Lynch, Toronto

To date, investigative teams from Scotland Yard, the RCMP and the FBI (six times) have travelled to Havana. Cuban ENT specialists, neurologists, epidemiologists and environmental health specialists have sought out a cause.

Hundreds of neighbours of the affected Canadian and American diplomats have been interviewed to see if they have been affected. (So far, none have complained of the same symptoms.)

Sadly, American medical specialists who have examined the patients have not agreed to share their data with their Cuban counterparts. Until they do, little will be known about the “Havana Syndrome” or the “Immaculate Concussion” as some call it.

Canadian diplomats would be well served for medical specialists from all three countries to pool their resources.

John M. Kirk, professor of Latin American Studies, Dalhousie University

Labours of love

Re All In A Day’s Work (Opinion, Nov. 17): Columnist Elizabeth Renzetti and Gemma Hartley, the author of Fed Up: Emotional Labor, Women, and the Way Forward are right to call attention to women’s unacknowledged work. Too often, and for too long, women have toiled without adequate recognition. But Ms. Hartley’s analysis misses the mark.

She complains that her husband cannot hire a house cleaner and organize the children’s activities. As the person (man) who does those tasks for my family, I have a different view. For me, those tasks are managerial. To be sure, managerial tasks at home and at work are causing my hair to grey and thin, but they aren’t emotional labour.

In my experience, emotional labour is counselling the young, listening to the middle-aged, and caring for the elderly. These activities require actively exercising one’s emotions: Sharing the experiences, joys and sorrows of another person – these are the true labours of love.

Derek Rayside, Toronto

My flashpoint was birthday cake. Everyone else had a home-baked cake but me. My husband did remember to buy me a card. The card was unsigned and still in the bag when he gave it to me.

I tucked that card away and every year, about 40 of them now, I pull it out and give it to him on his birthday.

His response: He opens it, reads it, chuckles and says, “I still think it is a great card.”

Joanne Hall, Port Elgin, Ont.