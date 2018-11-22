Nov. 22: Saudi Arabia and turkeys, pardoned. Plus other letters to the editor

Open this photo in gallery U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a turkey-pardoning event as one of the two candidate turkeys, Peas, stands on a table at the Rose Garden of the White House on Nov. 20, 2018. The two turkeys, Peas and Carrots, will spend the rest of their lives at a farm. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Saudi Arabia, pardoned

Re U.S. Will Stand By Saudi Arabia, Trump Says (Nov. 21): The President of the United States, perhaps unintentionally, gave new meaning to the annual presidential Thanksgiving ceremony this week when we saw him pardoning two entities. First, a handsome turkey named Peas (along with a backup named Carrots) is now not subject to the fate of most turkeys in today’s American Thanksgiving dinners.

The other presidential “pardon,” this one with significant international implications, was that of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, excused by Donald Trump for what is widely recognized as MBS’s role in ordering the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Are “happy thanksgiving” wishes to both the U.S. and Saudi Arabia now appropriate?

Ron Johnson, Victoria

How quick we are to express shock and dismay that Donald Trump is choosing to continue to do business with Saudi Arabia. Yet Canada, too, continues to do business as usual with the Saudis, selling them light armoured vehicles and buying their oil.

Yvonne Hodges, Calgary

Who knew? Apparently you can buy insurance against being held accountable for murder. Admittedly, the cost of the premium is billions in arms purchases, but hey, you get to use those very same arms to kill others you dislike – both at home and abroad. What a deal!

Chris Marriott, Chelsea, Que.

Wisdom of the ages

Re In Washington, Gerontocracy Rules (Nov. 21): Lawrence Martin’s column contains so many ageist clichés, myths and prejudices, it lacks credibility.

Here are just some of the phrases in his article that got my dander up: “around forever,” “museum piece,” “clocks in at 85,” “Fossiltown’s other major GOP figure,” “regressive views,” “set in their ways,” “the elderly don’t have much of an eye to the future” etc. Did I miss any?

An article about women, a minority or religious group would not be permitted using such derogatory clichés. But for some reason it seems to be acceptable when it comes to older people. I have to point out that Mr. Martin is 71. Talk about a gerontocracy.

Patrick Tighe, Petawawa, Ont.

Lawrence Martin needs to give his head a shake. George Bernard Shaw did a better job of nailing the truth of it. For 50 years, I have voted in every election, worked as a tenured professor, small business person, librarian, software developer and high performance coach. I think I and my peer group – for example, the Raging Grannies – bring far more to the community table than a twentysomething poli-sci major who has done nothing but backroom politics since graduating. Good ideas and fresh eyes are all very well, but it takes real-world experience to transform ideas into solutions.

Alan Ball, New Westminster, B.C.

Disaster in the oceans

Re Dead Whale Washes Up In Indonesia With 115 Plastic Cups, Two Flip-Flops In Its Stomach (Nov. 21): I counted 51 lines in this small article, some 225 words. The health of our planet, and indeed humans as a species, depends on the availability of clean water. The size of this particular column reflects how little importance we give this fact. We read the item, feel something for the whale which died with more than 1,000 plastic shards in its stomach, then go about our business – including purchasing loads of “stuff” wrapped and encased in plastic this holiday season.

Meanwhile, the impending disaster in our oceans looms larger than ever.

Marianne Orr, Brampton, Ont.

Altars, Assorted

Re Francophobia Is Donning New Populist Clothes In Canada (Nov. 21): Some 30 years ago, a Progressive Conservative government and a Liberal government worked together to create La Cité collégiale, Ontario’s first Francophone community college. La Cité has been a great success since it opened in 1990. I was a senior official with the federal Secretary of State Department working behind the scenes with Ontario officials to make this happen. The time has now come for a French university in Ontario to support and strengthen the minority language community in Canada’s largest province by population, and it is disappointing that an allegedly Progressive Conservative administration has turned its back on Francophones in Ontario.

It is also ironic that the provincial minister responsible, Caroline Mulroney, is the daughter of the prime minister whose government was the partner in supporting French language postsecondary education in Ontario. History does provide lessons for those who would remember.

Stewart Goodings, Comox, B.C.

The firing of the Child Advocate is indeed a sacrifice of children – but “on the altar of financial efficiency”? Hardly (Ford Puts Vulnerable Children At More Risk – Nov. 19). His firing, and that of the Environmental and the French Language Services commissioners, is to result in their respective staffs being absorbed by the Ombudsman, or the Auditor-General in the case of the Environmental Commissioner. “No public service layoffs,” as Premier Doug Ford promised: Thus, the savings from eliminating the three commissioners won’t even put a dent in the $15-billion he says he needs to address the deficit. Clearly, despite Mr. Ford’s rhetoric, financial efficiency played no part. The only altar is self-worship: avoidance of criticism and embarrassment.

Vulnerable minorities are, after all, just minorities.

John Edmond, Ottawa

Re Ontario Turns Back The Clock On Fundraising (editorial, Nov. 19); Ford Puts Vulnerable Children At More Risk (Nov. 19): Given the retrograde and potentially harmful consequences of Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservative Party, I think PC should now stand for Past Caring.

Bernie Koenig, London, Ont.

Till Trump do us part

Re My Husband’s Support For Trump Is Poisoning Our Marriage. Should I Get A Divorce? (Life & Arts, Nov. 20): I was incensed to read David Eddie’s callous and insensitive advice to an individual grappling with a marriage in tatters. Mr. Eddie suggests that the individual herself (or himself) has “a touch of hubris” by stating “I like to follow the truth where it falls.”

Donald Trump’s overt levels of mendacity, lies and double-speak are unrivalled; comparison to aspects of Nazism abound. There is very real danger when we accrue legitimacy to alt-right values and beliefs as politics and personal relationships devolve.

Mr. Eddie ends by telling the wife that she and her husband should get “regular therapists” because “there’s something about whole situation that’s a little ‘out there.’ ”

My advice to her would have been: Seek your own counsel and continue your search for the truth.

Genevieve Gilbert, Smithers, B.C.