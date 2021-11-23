A car is seen in a flooded area after record rainfall in Abbotsford, B.C., on Nov. 16.DAVID PEMBLE/AFP/Getty Images

In comparison

Re How Operation Lentus Executed A Harrowing Rescue Mission Amid The Storm and Canadian Army Halts Supplies To Afghan Translator And His Family Stranded In Ukraine (Nov. 19): The juxtaposition of these two accounts fills me with pride and shame as a Canadian.

The courageous efforts of Heavy Urban Search and Rescue, rescuing 311 civilians trapped in their cars in British Columbia, shows us what Canada can do in the face of compelling and urgent human need.

At the same time, our government and military seem to be deliberately neglecting the survival needs of translators and other Afghans who supported the Canadian mission, even though the Prime Minister promised them safe harbour. This neglect fills me with shame for such callousness.

Laura Sky Trent Hills, Ont.

Bill due

Re A Warning For All (Opinion, Nov. 20): If Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions are negligible, then that would mean GHG emitted from burning oil, gas and coal are charged to consumers, not producers. By this logic, Canadians should be held responsible for the emissions produced by all the stuff sold at Walmart and Dollarama, manufactured far away but consumed here.

A more honourable approach would be for us to show the less-fortunate parts of the world that our standards of living are achievable without emitting GHG. Let’s not waste time reducing emissions from oil sands production – let’s leave the stuff in the ground.

Julie Beddoes Toronto

Contributor Arno Kopecky could have simply written, “I told you so,” about British Columbia’s anguish in the midst of climate change. He’s been warning us for years about the effects of fossil fuel use and other climate-busters.

Instead, he offers a brilliant, grieving, practical opinion that concludes with a plea for Canada to imagine and implement a radically different future. I agree that imagination, followed by intelligent, compassionate, practical action, is the only way out of this mess.

Donna Sinclair North Bay, Ont.

Re Who’s Footing The Climate Change Bill? (Opinion, Nov. 20): Most Canadians would state: “Someone other than me.” While surveys show that many Canadians express concern about climate change, there is a large gap between thoughts and actions. After all, the highest-selling vehicles in Canada are pickup trucks and SUVs, and a lot of Canadians will be flying south again for winter vacations, to name a few carbon-intense activities among many.

“Are any of our leaders up to it?” To which I posit: highly unlikely. We’ve had 30 years of targets and consistently underachieving them. The first politician to say that this is going to hurt will likely be the first politician ejected from office.

Stephen Gill East Gwillimbury, Ont.

Pandemic leadership

Re Politicians Are To Blame For Europe’s Outbreak (Opinion, Nov. 20): After all these months, many politicians are still pandering to the unvaccinated as case counts soar in their countries. Their only motivation seems to be seeking future votes rather than urgently solving this travesty for everyone’s benefit.

Good governance would involve firmly disallowing this “dereliction of civic responsibility” in order to bring the pandemic under control and allow life’s return to normal. Anything less would be absurd.

Jill Kannegiesser Toronto

China spotlight

Re Sudden Reappearance Of Tennis Star Peng Raises Questions About How Crisis Was Handled (Nov. 22): The continuing saga surrounding Peng Shuai shows me again how the values and behaviour of the Chinese government is at odds with the rest of the world.

Ms. Peng risked her life and freedom by speaking out about alleged sexual assault by a former top government official. She is not the first to be silenced in China’s #MeToo movement.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry was quick at first to feign ignorance of Ms. Peng’s whereabouts, yet at the same time reminded the world “how ordinary people … are looking forward to the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games with joy and excitement.” How can the world gather in Beijing next year knowing that brave women such as Ms. Peng, Uyghurs, Tibetans, Hong Kong democracy activists and political dissidents are often silenced and disappeared?

Kuan-Wei Chen Montreal

Political instrument

Re Rittenhouse Found Not Guilty In Kenosha Shooting Trial (Nov. 20): Kyle Rittenhouse’s relief upon being acquitted felt dramatic and palpable. His defence was substantial and he prevailed. Good for him. He is a kid, after all, and I believe a rather gormless one at that.

Yet, two people are dead and one maimed by Mr. Rittenhouse’s hand. Or, more accurately, by what that hand gripped. One would hope that he would rise to the moment with a sincere disavowal of that monstrous gun. Alas, we will likely be told by the gun crowd that it was his saviour, not his nemesis.

Mr. Rittenhouse seems in every sense an instrument himself. In my mind, he was co-accused with that gun, the firearms industry and American gun culture. Those people strutted with impunity out of that courthouse, more emboldened and deadly than ever.

Ron Beram Gabriola, B.C.

Fair pay

Re Better Pay, Benefits And Balance (Report on Business, Nov. 22): Hopefully restaurant owner Tamara Jensen’s approach in remunerating her staff will be adopted industrywide.

Servers work for their employers, so it has never been clear to me why I am supposed to supplement their incomes based on the quality of the “eating experience.” If the service is great but the meal is lousy, should the server get penalized?

The solution would be to increase wages and benefits, increase prices by 15 per cent and eliminate tipping. Restaurant staff income should not depend on the generosity of patrons.

Richard Austin Toronto

My way

Re Scotiabank Ditches Résumés For Hiring Campus Candidates (Report on Business, Nov. 22): About 20 years ago, I ran the investment banking group at Scotiabank. It had a highly polished ranking system for selecting new hires. A review of previous years demonstrated to me that the system was not very predictive.

High-scoring hires often turned out to be mediocre performers. Some lower-scoring hires became all-stars. Some new hires left early as they found the role was not to their liking. It became clear that a few hours of interviews and a couple of tests were insufficient to determine if a mutually beneficial long-term relationship would ensue.

My solution? Over-hire, work through a year and then fire those now-confirmed weak performers. From my experience, building a great team is more about volume and not the screening of new hires.

John Budreski Vancouver

