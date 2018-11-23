Nov. 23: Money for the media: Payment, pipers and tunes? Plus other letters to the editor

Open this photo in gallery Finance Minister Bill Morneau shakes hands with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after delivering the Fall Economic Statement in the House of Commons on Nov. 21, 2018. CHRIS WATTIE/Reuters

Payment, pipers, tunes

Re Ottawa Announces $595-Million For Media Sector (Nov. 22): This unwise, newly announced support of Canadian media outlets over a five-year period is ill-considered.

It has overtones of “state-run media” and threatens freedom of the press when it comes to criticizing government policy. Who gets support? For how much? This has implications of if-we-(the government)-pat-your-back then you-(the media)-can-pat-ours.

I don’t think so: The CRTC should intervene and block this. If some media did not have the foresight to deal with the challenges of the internet, then some media should now deal with their financial problems independently.

Most businesses, other than Big Oil, which has always had unacceptable tax breaks, have to face serious challenges on their own. So should the media.

This has a very odd smell to it.

Cam Finley, Lindsay, Ont.

I’m delighted the government will offer aid to independent, non-profit organizations that create “open source news content” to be provided to “local media organizations” in communities that no longer have local newspapers or online sites, or which are served by “struggling news organizations.” But, as always, the devil is in the details. It remains to be seen how this new program will be rolled out or what exactly the “guvmint bafflegab” actually means.

I hope the program’s emphasis is on providing a financial lifeline to independent newspapers – dailies and weeklies – in small cities, towns, and rural areas. Chain ownership of newspapers in this country never should have been allowed; we have paid a steep price for it. The big corporations have run small dailies and weeklies into the ground through incompetent “management” and by leeching profits out of the papers while drastically cutting operating costs.

Yes, people’s media buying habits have changed but there’s a market for quality local journalism. Local papers fill a unique role: Not only are they vital outlets for trustworthy news, they provide a forum for local opinion, comment, obituaries, and other information not easily available elsewhere.

Print journalism is one of the integral media threads that holds democratic society together; anything the federal government can do to support and even grow print journalism in small towns and rural areas is to be applauded.

Ken Cuthbertson, Kingston

He who pays the piper calls the tune. Keep the government out of the newsrooms of the nation.

Sarah Adams, Regina

Doors will open on the right

Re Province Pledges Subway Expansion Into Suburbs (Nov. 22): If Ontario’s government insists on taking over public transit, I suggest that MPPs’ parking spots at Queens Park be removed, and that every MPP be required to use the Toronto Transit Commission to get to work each day. I suspect the downtown relief line would become a priority.

Zella Wolofsky, Toronto

Indigenous breakthrough

Re For Top Indigenous Judge, The Last Breakthrough Was Beyond His Reach (Nov. 22): I was sitting across the table from then newly appointed Justice Harry LaForme when another judge made that comment about escaping from the reserve. It was made at a legal dinner held to “welcome” Judge LaForme to our county. Even now, after years in retirement, I recall vividly my astonishment when Judge LaForme’s expression never changed. He didn’t flinch. He didn’t even blink. I wondered what personal history could create that degree of stoicism.

I know the judge who made that derogatory comment didn’t think he was being malicious. He just didn’t think. That’s the problem. We just don’t think about the obstacles we have placed in the paths of Indigenous people like this outstanding judge. We should treasure them. More importantly, we must find ways to enable many more to realize their potential.

Bob Seiler, Pickering, Ont.

I applaud Justice Harry Laforme’s accomplishments. I also agree that it would be desirable to have an Indigenous judge on the Supreme Court. But bilingualism on the court is not optional. Nor are being bilingual and Indigenous mutually exclusive.

If Stephen Harper and Joe Clark could become sufficiently bilingual to function as national politicians, so can others. The Supreme Court requirement is for “functional” bilingualism, a level far below that necessary to participate in national leaders’ debates.

Coming from the West, I learned French to advance my career in the public service in Ottawa. It was a deliberate choice. As Graham Fraser, former commissioner of official languages made clear, bilingualism is threatened. In Ontario, Premier Doug Ford has just added to that concern (Ford Owes Franco-Ontarians A Better Answer – Nov. 21). Judge LaForme has been an inspiration to the next generation of Indigenous lawyers; one hopes some will choose to become bilingual.

Brooke Jeffrey, Ottawa

Old(er) age

Re Wisdom Of The Ages (letters, Nov. 22): It is not clear what particular Shavian bon mot your correspondent had in mind when he said George Bernard Shaw “did a better job” than Lawrence Martin in “nailing the truth” about old age. Perhaps what Shaw said on his 90th birthday: “Age doesn’t bring wisdom, but it brings experience that young people can’t have. Even the stupidest person when he’s ninety has seen things that none of you can have seen.”

On the other hand, and à propos of current American political leadership, Shaw reminded us that “Old men are dangerous: It doesn’t matter to them what is going to happen in the world.”

Leonard Conolly, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.

Start at the finish

Re What Swimming Taught Catherine McKenna About Confronting A Challenge (Nov. 21): After reading Gary Mason’s description of the challenges facing federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna with the carbon tax plan, may I suggest that she runs the plan backward to sell it to a skeptical public?

Send the rebate cheques first with a simply worded note: “This rebate cheque is to reimburse you for the amount that we estimate you will spend this year on the carbon ‘fuel tax’ incentive plan. You may spend it to cancel out the cost of those charges, or you could reduce your fuel use and spend this money on other things.”

An added bonus: If the next government cancels the plan, they will balloon the deficit.

Just a modest suggestion …

Pierre Mihok, Markham, Ont.

Hmm …

Re Ivanka Trump Repeatedly Used A Personal E-Mail Account To Conduct Government Business In 2017 (Nov. 19): Will daddy join in the chorus of “Lock her up! Lock her up!”?

Ken DeLuca, Arnprior, Ont.