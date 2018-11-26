Nov. 26: I want a Senate that ... Plus other letters to the editor

Open this photo in gallery Canada's senators receive $150,600 in annual base salary. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

..................................................................................................................................

I want a Senate that ....

Uncoupling the Senate from party politics hasn’t happened completely, but it has the potential to reshape the Red Chamber in positive ways (Which Senate Do We Want? – editorial, Nov. 20). As Simone Weil pointed out in On the Abolition of All Political Parties, when a means to an end (such as a political party) becomes an end in itself, its purpose is corrupted.

Story continues below advertisement

While it may be too soon to hope that members of the House of Commons could transcend party interests to put the interests of the country first, the Senate has begun to take steps in that direction. One can imagine that a Senate comprised of able and accomplished Canadians – Justice Murray Sinclair springs to mind – could make a much greater contribution than a mere assembly of party loyalists. It’s true that senators are appointed, but so are judges; there is no reason that the calibre of Senate appointees could not rank with the calibre of the judiciary. It’s up to us to demand it.

Philip Street, Toronto

...................................

I want a Senate that can think for itself. I want a “Second Sober Thought” Senate. I do not want a partisan group that will fall in line with colleagues in the “other” House. I like the independent thinkers we have in the Senate. Give them a chance.

Margaret J. McGovern, Toronto

...................................

The “new Senate” has many obvious advantages over the one in place for most of the past 150 years, regarded by many as a place of unfair patronage and privilege. For example, the selection process in place for almost three years now means Conservative, Liberal or NDP fundraisers need not apply. No defeated federal or provincial candidates. No party organizers or political activists. No more “whipped votes” directed by party leaders in the House or the PMO.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The “new Senate” selection process means the Senate will now act as was intended by the Fathers of Confederation and as envisaged by the Supreme Court – as a legislative body that is complementary to the Commons and will not block or use procedural means to delay unduly government legislation.

The new selection process is similar to the U.K. House of Lords Appointment Commission, which examines the quality of appointments and recommends to the PM so-called independent members of the House of Lords. The appointment procedure has reduced partisanship, increased expertise and enhanced legitimacy, clearly making the second House a more effective chamber of legislative review.

If the process adopted in the U.K. in 2000 works there, there’s no reason it can’t be made to work here with patience and good will. Hyperpartisanship of old dragged Canada’s Senate down. The right question now is: How can we build on and improve the new selection process?

Jean T. Fournier, Senate ethics officer (2005-2012)

...................................

You churlishly suggest that appointed senators must be either obedient partisans or unaccountable mavericks. How about a third option: conscientious, serious, thoughtful Canadians who ensure that the bills produced in the often chaotic and uncivil House of Commons actually make sense before they become law.

Story continues below advertisement

Robert Czerny, Ottawa

Juice fight

Re The Big Squeeze: Inside The Fight Over Juice In Canada’s Food Guide (Folio, Nov. 23): As a pediatrician who was heavily involved in the battle to banish smoking from hospitals in the 1980s, I see many parallels between that struggle and the current “juice fight.” The bottom line for me is “what’s best for kids.” We are constantly battling obesity and juice is really “liquid sugar.” I tell parents not to bring juice into the home. Eat fruit. Forget juice.

Paul Thiessen, MD, Vancouver

...................................

With the prevalence of Type 2 diabetes and obesity reaching unprecedented levels, Canada is in the midst of a health crisis. Continuing to normalize the consumption of high-energy, nutrient-poor food and beverages isn’t helping matters. Evidence suggests regular intake of processed foods and sugary drinks increases the risk of developing chronic disease: 100-per-cent fruit juice contributes to this risk.

Health Canada’s inclination to remove juice from the Food Guide is completely appropriate, as is the movement to include front-of-package labels on items, such as juice, that are high in sugar. Drinking juice every day and/or in large amounts is unnecessary. People need a clearer message to make healthy, informed choices. Bottom line: Canadians would be much better off viewing juice as a once-in-a-while treat.

Story continues below advertisement

Seema Nagpal, vice-president, Science and Policy, Diabetes Canada

Carbon, conservatives

Re If You’re A Conservative Who Opposes Carbon Pricing, Are You Really A Conservative? (Nov. 21): There are three possible explanations why provincial and federal conservatives are opposed to carbon pricing.

First: Their main opposition (the Liberals) is implementing carbon pricing, therefore conservatives must oppose it, and vehemently. This explanation requires that they put aside, as Christopher Ragan observes, a long tradition of conservative economic and environmental values in favour of historically non-conservative alternatives such as regulation, subsidies and incentives etc. There are only so many options for addressing climate change.

Second: I suspect our modern-day conservatives, contrary to the vast weight of scientific evidence, simply don’t believe climate change is a serious issue.

Third (my favourite): both of the above. Automatic partisan opposition and climate-change skepticism combined.

Elaine Blacklock, Sudbury, Ont.

...................................

Thank you for Christopher Ragan’s comprehensive opinion piece on carbon pricing, detailing how it is one of the best market-driven tools to reduce emissions and therefore the consequences of climate change – without burdening taxpayers.

I hope Ontario’s Ford administration reads this article. Assuming that the Ford government does not deny that climate change is one of the most important issues for it to address, it should buy into the outlined advantages of carbon pricing. Polluters should be made to pay, not taxpayers. Instead of suing the federal government for its environmental policies, the Ford administration should bring back cap and trade, and cancel eliminating the Ontario Environmental Commissioner’s position.

There are solutions to addressing climate change – such as carbon pricing – which do not kill jobs.

Sarah Barthel, Toronto

Stats? You’re toast

Re Hockey’s Thanksgiving Deadline Means Nothing, So Why All The Fired Coaches? (Sports, Nov. 23): Cathal Kelly has a knack for using wit and humour to make a point, in this case on statistics as the great coaching-career killer with 60 games still to go.

In that vein, I offer Mr. Kelly this paraphrased observation: A statistician is a person who uses a lamppost for support – not for illumination.

Mort Fels, Halifax