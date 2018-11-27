Nov. 27: Canada’s GM workers. Plus other letters to the editor

Open this photo in gallery General Motors is slashing 14,000 jobs and closing five plants across North America, including one In Oshawa, Ont., as the automaker shifts production to focus on autonomous and electric vehicles. Reuters

Canada’s GM workers

Re GM To Close Oshawa Plant In Global Restructuring (Nov. 26): This move by GM is an example of how Canada has never gotten beyond branch-plant status. If the major industries are owned by the Americans, Germans, Chinese – whoever – there will never be loyalty to Canadian workers. It’s time to refuse to buy vehicles that are not made in Canada.

Carol Town, Hamilton

This is nothing short of a stab in the back after Canadian taxpayers ponied up billions after 2008 to help General Motors stave off bankruptcy. Quite a “Thank you” indeed.

Don Scott, Garrick, Sask.

Dial up the skepticism

Re BC Liberals Rethink Officials’ Suspension (Nov. 24): The BC Liberals, who voted with the government to remove the Sergeant-at-Arms and the Clerk of the House, are now having second thoughts. Party Leader Andrew Wilkinson says, “We made the assumption that the government side, with all its extensive legal capabilities, would do the legal diligence before recommending something to the House.” I would suggest to Mr. Wilkinson that as Leader of the Official Opposition, he may want to be more skeptical concerning the government’s motions.

Jim Duholke, North Vancouver

The PM, the oil patch

Re Justin Trudeau: The Oil Patch’s Fall Guy (Nov. 24): Giving Justin Trudeau credit for showing up for a photo op with some of the people he has let down does not absolve him from the crisis of leadership this country now faces.

To suggest that Mr. Trudeau’s purchase of Trans Mountain “has to count for something” is as flippant as it is condescending. It doesn’t count for a damn thing: It only illustrates the lack of leadership in allowing the process to collapse, and demonstrates a gross misuse of taxpayers’ money to deflect attention from that fact.

As for the changes to capital-cost writedowns, given that most of the country’s manufacturing is in Ontario, I fail to see how that is going to alleviate the problems in Alberta, particularly when there isn’t money to invest.

Douglas Campbell, Sherwood Park, Alta.

Re Alberta’s Oil Problem Affects Us All (Nov. 26): I am absolutely certain that Derek Burney cares for Canada, but I think he is wrong to say that few Canadians seem to care that Albert’s energy sector is hurting. I care, many energy-company shareholders care and, most importantly, most Canadians who want a unified country care.

Also, Mr. Burney’s cry for bold leadership has been heard: Buying Trans Mountain and its expansion rights took great courage. It now needs widespread support.

Jack Blaney, Vancouver

Dual understanding

Re Leaving America: Why I Gave Up My Citizenship (Opinion, Nov. 24): As a 16-year-old Canadian-American, I was disturbed by the lengthy yet largely anecdotal article by David Welch about dual citizenship. My family emigrated here when I was three, I received Canadian citizenship when I was 14, and took my oath wholeheartedly, without reservations.

Mr. Welch argues that citizenship implies giving your “primary political loyalty” to the state to which you belong. I strongly disagree. I would never give the state my blind political obedience. Refusing to do so in no way makes me less Canadian. As a democracy, our country’s strength lies in the informed opinions and the political dissidence of active citizens. In a democracy, loyalty does not require agreeing with every government policy.

If a conflict were to arise between my two countries, I would make a decision that reflects my moral belief in what is right and good, as should any individual who cherishes their rights and freedoms. My actions, of course, would abide by the laws of the country where I lived. The dogma of needing to choose one flag to follow, or else be a potential traitor is dangerous. Lately, I have been concerned with nationalist trends in both my countries, and I am dismayed to see well-educated academics following suit.

Liam Deaton, Guelph, Ont.

Ex dual citizen David Welch sounds like Donald Trump. Fortunately, life rarely requires us to declare our “primary” loyalty: “America First!” versus “Canada First!” Having been a dual citizen for many years, I’ve never once faced such a dilemma. On the contrary, I’m a better citizen of each country for belonging to both, for I have grounds for comparison.

In this era of globalization, our interests and loyalties extend everywhere. I don’t even know what country half of Facebook friends live in. If I could acquire one or two more citizenships, maybe I’d pick Russia next: I could contribute to the political discourse there, but not by cheering for “Team Putin.” As an American, I don’t cheer for “Team Trump.” Being a good citizen requires universal principles, and I believe inclusiveness is a more peaceful, humane, and progressive principle than nationalism.

Metta Spencer, Toronto

I found the picture of a shredded U.S. passport on the front of a Globe and Mail section in poor taste. This quarter-page picture undermines the overall tone of David Welch’s article. As dual citizen myself, I feel it is an honour to be a citizen of two very special countries. Even if I didn’t, I still would not portray a shredded passport at the outset of an otherwise interesting article.

Donna Goldman, Toronto

Bagel bounty

Re Where There’s Smoke, There’s The Montreal Bagel – For Now (Opinion, Nov. 24): As a former Montrealer (for 33 years), I can attest to the excellence of the bagels baked in the city. However, their quality is not unique.

I was surprised to find equivalent bagels in one of the remotest places on Earth. I ate a Montreal-worthy bagel in Kashgar, in the far west of China. I could not believe my eyes and taste buds. I scraped the bottom of the Internet to find an explanation, to no avail. My best theory is that bagels were left in Kashgar by Jewish merchants on the Silk Road and the tradition survived. On a related note, I was told by Canadian lawyers living in Hong Kong that they had Montreal bagels FedExed to them on a regular basis. I guess it was faster than from Kashgar. Or they may not have known about them …

Alain Gingras, Notre-Dame-de-la-Salette, Que.

Recently, I was snoozing, waiting for my plane home from Montreal. Having had lunch at a bagel store before heading to the airpoirt , I had a dozen cooling on top of my luggage, ready to be put into the plastic sleeves. Suddenly, a man beside me asked where at the airport to buy them. Not. So he pulled out his wallet, and offered me a tenner for six of them.

I asked who he was kidding, and just gave him a half dozen. Turns out he and his wife had relocated to Vancouver and really missed the Montreal bagels. Well, I miss them, too, and take some home each time I visit. Toronto and Vancouver each have Montreal-style bagel shops; they are close – but not quite the same.

Marjorie Windover, Langley, B.C.