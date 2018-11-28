Nov. 28: Staring into a post-GM future. Plus other letters to the editor

Open this photo in gallery Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Unifor National President Jerry Dias make their way to a meeting on Parliament Hill on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press

A post-GM future

Re What Happened With Oshawa? It Seems That Trump Happened (Nov. 27): Eric Reguly writes, “Oshawa is a big wake-up call for a new Canadian industrial strategy, one that invents the future instead of trying to prop up the past.” With respect, Canada has never had any industrial strategy – and that’s the real problem.

Jim Smith, Port Stanley, Ont.

The Canadian economy is far too dependent on two dying businesses: fossil fuel powered cars and the fossil fuel itself. Their heyday is over, like whale oil lamps and buggy whips, as people and economies finally begin to react to climate change with new technologies. Instead of complaining about dropping oil prices and protesting against closing auto plants, governments should be out in front, encouraging rather that vainly attempting to resist this inevitable and highly desirable disruption. We should be helping workers by encouraging investments in the new industries, and assisting the planet by abandoning the dinosaurs.

John Kidder, Vancouver

Given that General Motors’ global restructuring plans reflect a trend to the development of electric vehicles, I see a potential opportunity in this otherwise bleak situation. We have a valuable asset in a highly productive plant and a workforce with an outstanding track record of building top-quality vehicles. If I were Doug Ford and Justin Trudeau, I would be planning a trip to California to make a joint pitch to Elon Musk to build his back-ordered Tesla in Oshawa. And I would pressure GM to sell the Oshawa plant to a successor company for $1 to avoid major public relations and legal complications of not living up to its contractual labour agreement.

Barry Francis, Toronto

GM has played its green card, talking up zero-emission and self-driving vehicles while closing factories with long-serving work forces (sorry, Detroit; too bad, Oshawa, so long, Lordstown). Will new factories in non-union states complete this corporate vision?

Dan Proudfoot, Toronto

Canada sent GM some $10-billion when it faced bankruptcy. Now GM repays the gift by closing the Oshawa plant. Why didn’t Canada demand job guarantees in 2009 in return for the bailout?

Bring back the Auto Pact that preceded NAFTA. If GM wants the privilege of selling vehicles in Canada, it should produce a set level of vehicles here.

Gordon Laxer, Gravenhurst, Ont.

Fred Lum’s poignant and so terribly sad picture of the GM workers on The Globe and Mail’s front page Tuesday revealed an intimate look at the trial of the human spirit dealing with the global economy (GM Moves To Steer Away From Fossil-Fuel Economy With Global Restructuring – Nov. 27). The workers’ stark frustration and heartbreak was on view for all to see. What a picture!

Jim Regan, Dundas, Ont.

While the front pages are fixated on GM’s decision to leave Oshawa, you buried Maple Leaf’s announcement inside the Business Section that it plans to build a state-of-the-art chicken-processing plant near London, Ont., employing 1,450 workers. The times they are a-hangin’ in.

John Harder, Priceville, Ont.

Incroyable/unbelievable

Re Symbols Matter, In Any Language (editorial, Nov. 26): What Ontario’s Ford government is doing to the province’s francophone population, and the fact that Caroline Mulroney, the Minister Responsible for Francophone Affairs, would go along with it is incroyable/unbelievable, even “Trumpian.”

Canada is a bilingual country. Français is spoken in every province, and New Brunswick is officially bilingual. I live in a rural backwater of Ontario; all three of my children are bilingual and it has helped them in their careers. Speaking French allowed me to be comfortable in every part of Canada, especially Quebec where my family originated a century and a half ago. Knowing French allowed me to learn other languages more easily, and to be comfortable in our global community. Being bilingual is one dimension of Canada that makes us a world leader.

Peggy Hutchison, Singhampton, Ont.

Guns, controlled

Re Gun Control Set To Be 2019 Election Issue (Nov. 26): Statistics Canada data indicate gun violence increased 33 per cent in Canada between 2013 and 2016. This is of grave concern, but political parties disagree on how to proceed. Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer claims that banning hand guns would be an ineffective response to this problem. Other countries, however, have found just the opposite to be true.

Japan, a country of more than 127 million people with no gun tolerance whatsoever, has one of the world’s lowest rates of gun crimes, and seldom sees more than 10 gun deaths per year. In Australia, Germany, and Britain, the number of deaths by firearms fell sharply after strict gun controls and bans were introduced. These countries now have a much lower rate of gun crime and firearm deaths than Canada.

Mr. Scheer also claims that “It would be a huge diversion of police resources to go around confiscating the firearms that have been held legally.” In 1996, a shooter in Australia killed 35 people. The government took immediate action: Extremely strict gun controls and bans were enacted, 650,000 firearms were bought back from owners. Firearm deaths and suicide rates plummeted.

We will save lives and bring down the rate of gun crimes in Canada when we ban handguns.

Renate Schulz, Winnipeg

Otters, fish; cats, birds

Re Vancouverites Pick Sides As Koi-Eating Otter In Sun Yat-Sen Garden Evades Capture (Nov. 26): What does it say when a whole community is stirred by an enterprising otter that feeds on some exotic fish and local authorities spare no effort to stop it, yet the daily slaughter of birds by domestic cats passes in silence? The otter should be relocated; the cats should be kept indoors.

Wayne Dowler, Toronto

Morsel of the gods

Re Bagel Bounty (letters, Nov. 27): Bagels are us. As an pan-Canadian bagel consumer but hardly a bagel-tante, I enjoy consuming and comparing the morsel of the gods in my travels. Yes, Montreal has bagels – as does just about any other Canadian city of any size and cadre of Jewish bakers and/or kosher-certified shops.

As for the bagels themselves, in my humble opinion: Montreal – smallish, a bit chewy; Toronto – bigger and more doughy, Victoria/North Vancouver – Mount Royal bagels, my 25-year-plus go-to bagel shop; New York: huge, doughy, overly schmeared, and finally Calgary: regulation-size and shape, keep it up.

As for commercial bagels: good for backpacking and mountain biking, due to their size and toughness. For the best bagel, you search and get what is the best where you live. And be happy there are bagels to be had.

Clay Atcheson, North Vancouver