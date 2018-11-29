Nov. 29: A how-to guide to Brexits. Plus other letters to the editor

Open this photo in gallery Demonstrators protest against Brexit outside the Houses of Parliament in London on Nov. 28, 2018. HENRY NICHOLLS/Reuters

A how-to guide to Brexits

Re Brexit: A Bad Idea Keeps Looking Worse (editorial, Nov. 28): Your editorial is bang on. A critical decision such as a vote to separate must always be a two-step process: the first, to see if the people wish to negotiate the terms of the endeavour; the second, to see if the people are willing to pay the price. And it is paramount that this be established up front, before the first vote.

If you were asked, “Do you want to buy a Reimistrand?” would you really say “yes” without first asking what the heck it is, and how much it cost? I doubt it.

So why should a major decision such as leaving a political or economic union be based on a simple question that says nothing about the future relationship or the price to be paid? For Brexit, starting with a two-step process would have set expectations on both sides that democracy was not going to be subverted by having a second vote to confirm the will of the people – particularly important when negotiating from a position of weakness.

The second key issue is the decision threshold: simple majority (50 per cent + 1) or clear majority (for example, 60 per cent)? The problem with 50 per cent +1 (beside the near certainty that the “1” would be a spoiled ballot) is the other near certainty that the “1” will change his/her mind in the second vote. And there will always be a second vote – unless democracy is suspended. Setting the threshold higher reduces the risk of whip-swording an entire population.

And if you don’t agree, I have a whole bunch of Reimistrands for you …

Bob Rafuse, Beaconsfield, Que.

Jobs. And other jobs

There are jobs … and then there are jobs.

Your editorial, GM’s Harsh Reality Lands On Oshawa (Nov. 27), puts the Oshawa shutdown in perspective, noting that over the past year the economy added 206,000 jobs to a labour market of 18.7 million. But The Globe and Mail also published a chart in the news section showing major Oshawa employers, and after GM, most are in the public sector.

High-end manufacturing jobs create wealth by adding value and generating export dollars; their ripple effect reaches upstream suppliers as well as downstream services.

Public sector jobs, while worthy and necessary, are closer to consumption than production in the overall scheme of things.

I appreciate your optimism. Nevertheless, for how long can we run a national economy by simply taking in each other’s laundry?

Brian P.H. Green, Thunder Bay, Ont.

Re What Happened With Oshawa? It Seems That Trump Happened (Nov. 27): As Eric Reguly suggests in his excellent column, GM’s Oshawa operation did not seem an obvious plant for closure. It has a well-trained staff, an industry reputation for quality and efficiency, and the flex capability of building cars and trucks on the same line. It would be an ideal site for any vehicle manufacturer – and could presumably be had for a very reasonable price.

There are major automobile manufacturers which don’t have a plant in Canada, including Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Kia, Mitsubishi, and Volvo. These firms could be approached by a representative of Justin Trudeau’s government, offered tax advantages and enticed to buy GM’s Oshawa plant.

When handed a lemon, make lemonade …

Morley Lertzman, North Vancouver

Drip. Drip. Drip.

Under the old NAFTA agreement, bit by bit Mexio swallowed Canada’s auto industry into its cheap labour force. Under the USMCA, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland sacrificed our dairy industry for manufacturing jobs, which are now dripping away. Oil pipelines are tied up in environmental, Indigenous and court battles crippling Alberta.

What next?

Nancy Mereska, Two Hills, Alta.

Dire Moscow-Kiev straits

Re Russia-Ukraine Tensions Are Profoundly Dangerous. The West Must Intervene (Nov. 27): Russia has closed the Kerch Strait to Ukraine, but is highly vulnerable to any closure of the strait into the Mediterranean controlled by Turkey and the strait out of the Baltic controlled by Denmark and Sweden. Perhaps a few quiet words would bring President Vladimir Putin to see reason.

Nicholas Tracy, Fredericton

Russia lost more than an estimated 16 million people in the Second World War. This must be burned into its national psyche. Any leader would want to take all steps to avoid that happening to their country again.

With Ukraine aspiring to get into NATO, it should be no surprise that Russia would seek the return of Crimea, transferred to Ukraine in 1954 for primarily administrative convenience when Ukraine posed no threat as a member of the Soviet Union.

If Russia tolerates NATO states on its border (not what was agreed to by the Allies at the end of the Second World War), then perhaps the West should put pressure on Ukraine to accept the loss of Crimea as the price of entry to NATO. Russia has as much right to take reasonable steps to ensure its own security as any other sovereign nation, whatever we may think of Vladimir Putin.

Chris Stoate, Oakville, Ont.

E is for effort

Re Postsecondary Students Lacking In Key Skills, Studies Find (Nov. 28): The research from the Higher Education Quality Council of Ontario replicates, in a useful way, research in the United States about eight years ago published by Richard Arum and Josipa Roksa, Academically Adrift: Limited Learning on College Campuses.

Obviously something is not going well at universities in Canada and the United States; these institutions are not delivering on their promises to students, families, and the broader society. As usual, the reasons for this are complicated, and not easily addressed with simple measures.

One of the most distressing aspects of the Arum and Roksa study, as well as other reports on university education, is the lack of engagement and responsibility students take for their own education. By drawing on historical data, professors Arum and Roksa demonstrate that students currently invest half, to less than half, the time previous generations did on their course work. The reasons for this are again complicated, but the outcome is clear.

Mark A. Wolfgram, Ottawa

Heading, um, south

After reading the self-deprecating essay, The Right to Bare Arms (First Person, Nov. 26), about the older female body, I was laughing all day. If it makes the writer feel better, the phenomenon of old body parts going far, far south is not just limited to the fair sex.

When I started aging north of 70, my chest started turning into breast. One day I was changing in the men’s room and a young man came rushing through the door. He abruptly turned around and rushed out, excusing himself: “I am sorry. I thought it was a men’s room.”

Yes, you guessed right.

Avtar Dhanota, Toronto