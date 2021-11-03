The Chinese government warned current and former Canadian officials at a recent meeting that Ottawa should not send any more military vessels through the Taiwan Strait.The Associated Press

Canada’s commitments

Re The Climate Alarm Clock Is Ringing, Loudly (Editorial, Nov. 2): We have to do more than wake up – we have to get up.

To act effectively, Canada would need to set annual targets for many specific sectors to meet its overall policy goal. That’s the only way the country could manage its work. A single policy goal with reports that arrive 15 to 16 months after the end of a calendar year is mostly a useless management tool.

Canada is also up against a fundamental flaw in the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, which assigns emissions to the territory from which they were emitted. It does not recognize emissions embodied in international trade.

Canada is not charged with the emissions embodied in imported manufactured goods that used to be made chez nous. Of more importance to the country, it is charged for the emissions in bituminous oil and other hydrocarbons that it exports.

John Hollins Ottawa

Re Trudeau Reaffirms Pledge To Cap Oil-and-Gas Emissions (Nov. 2): I am onboard to reduce fossil-fuel use and coal-fired power generation. But I want to see solid replacements at first running in parallel with those reductions. Show us with actions that our domestic supplies will be used and built for “us, eh,” and not elsewhere.

This change would require both federal and provincial commitments. Will Justin Trudeau have the moxie to introduce something like a National Energy Program 2.0 and limit provinces from exporting hydroelectric power to the United States, mandating that this energy from Canadian waters be rerouted east and west?

Actions like this would speak volumes for equity across Canada and mark real steps to help us along on replacing fossil fuels. We need a reliable baseload of power for home, office and industry. We should build a national hydro grid.

Craig Francis Regina

China challenge

Re Beijing Warns Ottawa Against Sending Military Vessels Through Taiwan Strait (Nov. 2): As the U.S. posture regarding Taiwan’s status clearly shifts from “strategic ambiguity” to unambiguous defence commitments, it would be wise for Royal Canadian Navy ships to avoid transiting the Taiwan Strait. While the U.S. and Canada regard the strait as international waters, China takes the view that Taiwan is its province and therefore regards the strait as territorial waters.

It would be irresponsible and reckless for our government to run the risk of being dragged into a war between these two global powers. Far better to stand apart and seek opportunities to promote compromise and de-escalation of a confrontation that otherwise could end badly, not only for the nations of Southeast Asia but the rest of the world as well.

Scott Burbidge Port Williams, N.S.

If the Chinese Communist Party-run Global Times reported on our ambassador to China accurately, Dominic Barton seems to think that Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor represent an emotional issue that is now “off the table.” Many Canadians will not forget the treatment accorded to Mr. Kovrig, Mr. Spavor or other Canadians being held by China without due process, nor are they ready to have this issue swept off the table and under the rug.

Michael Wills Toronto

Price of care

Re Fixing LTC Will Take More Than Words (Editorial, Nov. 1): A multibed room in an Alberta long-term care facility can cost more than $1,700 per month and a single room $2,100. Private facilities can cost five to 10 times as much, out of reach for most. So who is going to bear the added costs of better staffing, food and accommodation in publicly supported homes?

Most long-term care residents couldn’t afford to pay the 20-per-cent to 30-per-cent increase that would improve care. Taxpayers constantly complain about rising rates as it is. Are we prepared to pay for better long-term care, with either tax hikes or reduction in services elsewhere?

Hope Smith Calgary

Cut it out

Re What The ‘Right To Disconnect’ Gets Wrong (Nov. 1): While I agree in principle with contributor Ashley Nunes about the flow (and ebb) of productivity in a workday and, thus, we need better approaches to the “right to disconnect,” I am reminded of my early career that I was trying desperately to build with three small children.

I had a job as a program manager for an early childhood education study, so knew academically and experientially the impact of children on women’s work outside the home. When my brilliant and equity-minded director suggested that I could work whenever it made sense – evenings, weekends, early mornings – I confirmed that I would be delighted to be strictly 8:30 to 4:30, because that’s when my child-care program was open.

Laura Coulman Kitchener, Ont.

While working at one organization, I once woke up at 3 a.m., stressed that financial results would be released that day. There was already an e-mail from my superior at 1:05 a.m. I responded, then a beep: My superior had responded. I realized what a toxic environment it was and began looking for another position.

At the next company, I was told to not send e-mails after work unless it was extremely necessary. I could write them, but save them to send later. The stress level was low, productivity was high and people enjoyed going to the office.

I have always worked after hours to stay on top of my responsibilities. But I now better respect that everyone has a life and other responsibilities, requiring downtime to relax, recharge and even to process new information.

Will companies adopt best practices, or will they require legislation to be prodded along?

Stephen Crocker Edmonton

A “right to disconnect” does not mean creativity and ingenuity need to be limited to the hours between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.; rather it ensures that, for those who want to disconnect without repercussions or guilt, they can.

The keeners can keep working, too. Seems much more balanced to me.

Sam Perlmutter Halifax

Other way around

Re Governance Issues Loom Large In Rogers Court Ruling (Report on Business, Nov. 2): For as long as I can remember, I’ve heard the mantra that government should be run like a business. After witnessing the Rogers debacle, it seems the tables have turned: Business is being run like a government. Oops.

Victor Nerenberg Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Que.

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com