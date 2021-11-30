A container ship sits docked at the Port of Vancouver on Nov. 20, 2021 in Vancouver, British Columbia.Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Varying effect

Re Omicron Variant Reveals The Dangers Of Vaccine Inequality (Nov. 29): Travel bans of select African countries reveals a simplistic response to a complex social problem. The deeper issue of vaccine inequity seems to once again be swept under the rug.

Instead of punishing countries for doing the right thing by reporting new variants, there should be a concerted response by wealthy nations, including Canada, to ensure equitable distribution of vaccines.

Travel bans are but a feel-good Band-Aid for optics as the new variant makes its way to other countries – including Canada.

John Watters Ottawa

I hope nobody is surprised at the emergence of another potentially more infectious COVID-19 variant from an under-vaccinated area. This was predictable since, given the opportunity to spread among a susceptible population, viruses can be expected to mutate with the more infectious versions becoming dominant.

One has to wonder why the vaccine-rich Western world is talking about giving third doses when large parts of the world, such as Africa, have insufficient vaccine for first shots. Surely it would be in our self-interest to provide free vaccines to these countries.

M.J. Evelegh PhD Hamilton

There is a proposal to the World Health Organization to waive intellectual property rights and allow local production of existing COVID-19 vaccines. I agree with the need for increased supply, but would argue for a better way to do it.

Developing countries and vaccine companies could sit down and negotiate licensing agreements for local production. Competition among vaccine makers would act as an incentive to keep licensing fees low. Wealthy countries could then assist developing countries with payment or partial payment of fees.

We need more vaccine supply quickly if we are to take away the ability of the virus to spread and mutate. But let’s not take away the property of the companies that brought us these vaccines in the first place. We will need their help in adapting vaccines to new variants, and should provide the right incentives to do this.

Ed Dunnett Qualicum Beach, B.C.

Editing note

Re Supplements Won’t Protect You From COVID-19 (Opinion, Nov. 27): This article was labelled “opinion.” I think it should have been labelled “informed opinion,” or maybe even “fact” or “truth.”

Mary Anne White Halifax

Made in Canada

Re Canada’s Emissions Record Worst In The G7, Watchdog Says (Nov. 26): There should be no need for new technology. Trains and buses were invented more than 100 years ago. If governments provided better intracity and intercity mass transit systems, at fair fares, people would use them.

The need is urgent. We’ve been fossil fuel fools for too long.

Helen Sinfield Hansen Guelph, Ont.

It is widely accepted that carbon concentration in the atmosphere is the cause of climate change and concomitant extreme weather events: droughts, fires, floods, etc. What many people forget is that it is a global phenomenon that does not stop at Canada’s borders.

Whatever we Canadians do to reduce our emissions, at what would be horrendous costs, would have minimal effect on global carbon concentration, as long as countries such as China and India continue to increase their own emissions. Even if Canada completely stopped burning fossil fuels tomorrow, China and India would likely offset it all in less than a year.

The rational thing for Canada to do would be to stop making expensive promises, and instead spend money to harden our ability to deal with extreme weather events.

Bernard Assouad Toronto

Now and then

Re The Pandemic Exposed Canada’s Inefficient Immigration System (Opinion, Nov 27): Canada’s immigration system was designed for a time when we thought we were doing immigrants a favour by letting them into our country.

A couple of decades ago, most of us realized Canada needs more immigrants. Instead of creating a system to meet that new strategic imperative, we opted for duct tape.

We should be ashamed of ourselves.

Ian Thompson Halifax

Trading places

Re Liberals Under Fire After U.S. Hikes Softwood Duty Rates (Report on Business, Nov. 26): The hikes to softwood duty rates are the latest event illustrating to me that the United States doesn’t respect our trade agreements.

Keystone XL was immediately cancelled by Joe Biden without discussion, even though the U.S. has a shortage of petroleum. At the same time, it’s still okay for the U.S. to import foreign petroleum by ship, a transportation method that creates more carbon emissions.

Perhaps we should be looking elsewhere for trading partners. One thing we have is our abundance of minerals required for electric vehicles and other applications. We should decide how much we are willing to ship out of the country and to whom.

A comment floating around some circles in Washington is that, in the case of these minerals, the U.S. can treat Canada like a 51st state. I think we should make it clear to them that we will decide these matters.

William Baldwin Toronto

More or less

Re Why We Are Running Out Of Everything (Opinion, Nov. 27): In our capitalist society, most economic activity is focused on more everything. The only way to increase profitability is to increase sales and convince people that they need more stuff. Just look at the sustained growth of the storage unit business – it’s clear to me we all have way too much stuff.

If we only bought what we really need and only the highest-quality products that last a long time, we would be well on our way to fixing many of the problems that plague modern society.

James Robinson Port Hope, Ont.

An American in Montreal

Re Bergevin First To Fall As Habs Swing Axe On Front Office (Sports, Nov. 29): I don’t think Canadiens fans will be at all upset with a new director of hockey operations hailing from Massachusetts. After all, Montreal and Boston have been intertwined in hockey culture for generations, from playing each other as part of the Original Six, to awarding hockey scholarships from junior level up to Boston College to both francophone and anglophone players.

Growing up in Montreal, I lived in a seamless hockey world in which the Canada-U.S. border didn’t figure in the least. I think Jeff Gorton will fit right into this culture and undoubtedly be given every chance to prove it.

Brian Marley-Clarke Cochrane, Alta.

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com