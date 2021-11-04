Comedian Mike Ward speaks to the media at the Quebec Appeal Court on Jan. 16, 2019 in Montreal.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Our pitch

Re Canada’s Global Carbon-price Pitch At COP26 Is An Uphill Battle (Nov. 3): There are calls in Canada for drastic measures to save the planet. Unfortunately many countries still rely heavily on coal-fired power plants and some countries, such as China and India, are building new ones.

Whatever Canada does would be a drop in the bucket and punish Canadians with punitive costs for everything. If most nations don’t get onside with significant changes, Canadians would be played for suckers at a time when there is an international fuel shortage.

Nick Sopinka Kimberley, Ont.

I think it’s fair to appreciate a little skepticism around global warming. I mean, what if we are simply building the infrastructure for more decentralized and stable energy; remedying the smog problem; reducing dependence on foreign oil; creating more efficient transit networks; making buildings more efficient and comfortable; increasing our forests and protecting rivers and wildlife?

Pete Reinecke Ottawa

Re Experts Concerned World Leaders Won’t Deliver On Pledge To End Deforestation By 2030 (Nov. 3): Deforestation seems to be a misunderstood concept.

According to its dictionary meaning, Sweden has for centuries been “deforesting” timberlands to, among other things, support its successful lumber and paper industries. Notwithstanding this “deforestation,” Swedish forests have doubled in size over the last 100 years.

How so? The logging of timber has been accompanied by reforestation of lands where timber had previously been cut. For over 100 years, Sweden and other European countries have been using sustainable practices that allow forests to be harvested on a cyclical basis like other agricultural crops, while at the same time providing the environmental and other benefits of maintaining forests.

Canadians should be supportive of this approach in dealing with their forests, in British Columbia and elsewhere.

Peter Love Toronto

More to come

Re Capturing Carbon (Letters, Oct. 30): A letter-writer comments on how the carbon-capture and storage technology for Unit 3 of Saskatchewan’s Boundary Dam Power Station is green.

The SaskPower website states that CCS captures “up to 90 per cent” of carbon emissions. It reports that as of March 30, the unit captured “four million tonnes of carbon dioxide since operations began in 2014,” which means that more than 400,000 tonnes were still emitted. CCS may be greener, but it’s not yet a silver bullet for burning fossil fuels.

The world’s largest standalone CCS plant in Iceland is powered through geothermal energy. When operating at capacity, it’s expected to capture 4,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide out of the air every year. Humans are generating about 31 billion tonnes a year burning fossil fuels for transport, power generation and heating.

As one pundit has said, CCS needs to be like Starbucks – with one on every corner – in order to be useful.

Dave Sanderson Carleton Place, Ont.

If they build it…

Re Vancouver’s Plan For The Future Of Cities (Editorial, Oct. 29): I take exception to the statement that “low-density zoning for single-family houses means a lot of land is seriously underutilized.” That is only true if one considers utilization by humans for habitat the only worthwhile use of that land.

Trees, shrubs, birds and other urban wildlife, as well as backyards to play and rejuvenate in, don’t count in this reckoning. The only thing that seems to matter is how many humans we can possibly squeeze into a given space – and charge them to occupy it.

The gracious balance of a healthy single-family environment is being lost with misguided overdevelopment.

V. J. Dartnell Vancouver

There’s no two ways about it: Single-family homes will have to be expropriated to build higher-density, family-friendly housing in cities, with safe places for kids to play, daycares, places for teens to play sports and benches for parents to sit and chat.

Now which politician is going to be brave enough to say it?

Alison Dennis Kingston

Deal or no deal

Re Lives Are At Risk – Ottawa Must Get LGBTQ Afghans To Safety and Taliban Press For Release Of Afghan Billions Held In Banks Abroad (Oct. 30): Is it too simplistic a suggestion somehow to persuade, induce or possibly inveigle Taliban leaders, who are seriously short of cash, to agree to a gradual release of their nationals who wish to leave, in exchange for a concomitant release of their frozen funds? The expression “no-brainer” comes to mind.

Alison Kyba Guelph, Ont.

Sticks and stones

Re SCC Nearly Set Disturbing Free Speech Precedent (Nov. 3): Columnist Robyn Urback suggests it is “alarming” that the dissenting Supreme Court judges focused on the individual harm caused by comedian Mike Ward’s comments. There is no doubt that the court faces challenges when trying to balance constitutional rights, such as freedom of expression, with other rights, such as the right to equality. Aren’t we as a society, however, long past the idea that harm caused by words is a small price to pay in striking such a balance?

I note that the court exempts physical violence and threats of it from within the ambit of constitutional freedom of expression. One is not entitled to physically harm someone else in freely expressing one’s self. Harm caused by words, however, appears well tolerated by the majority of the court.

The old adage, “sticks and stones may break my bones, but names will never hurt me,” is simply not true. Words hurt.

Nicole Chrolavicius Lawyer and lecturer, constitutional law, Osgoode Hall Law School; Toronto

Mike Ward used his routine about a disabled child 230 times in front of 135,000 people. Comedians only use material that works.

The truly repugnant part of this story is that all these people found him funny. What have we become?

Helga Rausch Kingston

Lawyer Julius Grey notes that if his client had lost in the Supreme Court, “artists, professors, journalists, writers, caricaturists would all have had to ask themselves a question: How far can I go?”

It seems to me that those are quite reasonable questions.

I would turn Mr. Grey’s comment around and suggest that despite this ruling, I hope people such as artists, professors, journalists, writers and caricaturists will occasionally stop and think about how far they should go. Thoughtful self-censorship is a very different thing than censorship.

Nigel Brachi Edmonton

