Alex Lewandowski prepares a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as the Cabell-Huntington Health Department begins offering vaccinations for children ages 5-11 on Nov. 4, at its COVID-19 Vaccine Center in Barboursville, W.Va.Sholten Singer/The Associated Press

Moral ground

Re Quebec, Ontario Drop Vaccine Mandates For Hospital Workers (Nov. 4): If governments lack the gumption to protect patients, can patients now refuse care by workers who refuse to show proof of vaccination?

Maybe then, moral humiliation might succeed where science and education have failed. After all, who among the vaccinated would want to do the work for the freeloading vaccine-hesitant?

Tom Perry Vancouver

Training time

Re 98,000 People In N.L. Don’t Have A Doctor And Shortage Is Getting Worse (Nov. 3): Lack of a family doctor means that citizens do not have timely access to medical care. This is especially egregious since all Canadians pay taxes to support the medical system.

The training of doctors in Canada is controlled by the provinces, who control the number of students in our medical schools. We should increase the number of doctors we train each year. We are not training enough of them to meet our needs, a situation that I have seen persist for at least the past 50 years.

Why has this seemingly obvious solution not been implemented? I wonder how many politicians do not have a family doctor.

Derryck Smith MD; Vancouver

Climate concern

Re How Much We Cut Emissions Is Less Important Than How We Do So (Nov. 3): Up to now, most of Canada’s carbon reductions have been based on technological innovations and energy substitutions. We the public should be stepping up and changing our behaviour. It has been done before.

In 1974, as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries cut the West off oil, the United States responded by mandating a maximum highway speed of 55 miles an hour (88.5 kilometres an hour). It was enforced and adhered to. Gas consumption dropped, as did the number and severity of traffic accidents.

Sometimes when I go to the cottage, I drive at 90 km/h and arrive at my destination in a more relaxed frame of mind. If instead I drive at the speed of traffic (often 110 to 115 km/h), I consume about 15 per cent more gas for the same distance driven.

A simple, personal behavioural adjustment with demonstrable benefits to the fight against increased carbon emissions.

Bruce Peckover Toronto

“Pricing methane gas emissions is next to impossible.” It has in recent years become quite possible, as detailed in a recent Physics World article titled Battling Bovine Belching: Measuring Methane Emissions From Cows.

Some methods are cruder than others. But there is no question in my mind that we could, if we had the will to do so, measure the methane emissions of animal agriculture in a practical fashion, for the purpose of including such emissions under the provisions of the carbon tax. Even a crude dollar amount per cow would be far better than nothing.

If we are to meet our carbon targets, we cannot afford to continue to exempt an industry that’s responsible for more greenhouse-gas emissions than all the passenger cars in Canada.

Don LePan Nanaimo, B.C.

Canada keeps raising its carbon targets every couple of years, but we don’t even meet minimum thresholds before we raise the bar yet again. And yet armchair environmentalists pump their fists in the air for ever-rising targets, with few solutions or know-how on how to meet them. Let’s meet our 10-per-cent to 15-per-cent sector-specific goals first before we aim for “net-zero by 2050.”

Something we should also introduce in Canada is better energy literacy. Most Canadians don’t even know where their energy comes from and what it takes to reduce emissions.

Izzah Khan Delta, B.C.

Re The Climate Alarm Clock Is Ringing, Loudly (Editorial, Nov. 2): Some expressions outlive their usefulness, and “global warming” should be one of them. We should face the stark reality of “global heating” or “climate heating,” as The Globe and Mail’s editorial thankfully describes.

Without an honest and consistent description of what is actually happening right now, we can brush off this climate crisis as just another mildly interesting news item that doesn’t really affect us. As David Byrne sings in Talking Heads’ 1979 classic Life During Wartime: “This ain’t no party, this ain’t no disco / this ain’t no fooling around.”

Gordon Yanchyshyn Toronto

Re Steven Guilbeault Is The Right Environment Minister For Our Times (Nov. 3): Earth is heating up at an accelerating rate and the world is in an existential crisis. Canadian governments have not yet taken commensurate action.

That will likely change with Steven Guilbeault, who has shown me that he is not intimidated by the carbon lobby. Their ad hominem attacks would only increase Mr. Guilbeault’s resolve and determination.

“Cometh the hour, cometh the man.”

Reiner Jaakson Oakville, Ont.

Logging interests

Re B.C. Seeks To Suspend One-third Of Old-growth Logging (Nov. 3): British Columbia wants to suspend some old-growth logging, a move that is opposed by the forestry industry. The Council of Forest Industries raises the question of job losses such a move would cause, saying it would threaten 18,000 jobs.

But aren’t forestry companies the ones who adopted the use of machinery on a large scale to replace human labour? Don’t they export raw logs, rather than supporting sawmill jobs here in B.C.? If these CEOs could find a way to make the same profit with zero employees, then I believe that is what they would do.

Their objections to the B.C. plan reeks to me of hypocrisy.

James Duthie Nanaimo, B.C.

Share of history

Re Rogers Family Battle Exposes Perils Of Dual-class Shares (Report on Business, Nov. 3): One key reason for the continued existence of restricted voting shares: public policy.

Historically, Canadian governments required certain industries be protected from foreign ownership and control, including media such as newspapers and cable companies. Mechanisms were developed and existing ones expanded in service of public policy.

One such mechanism was the special-voting share, issued to investors outside a controlling group. These groups, often the family of the founder, were happy to retain control while holding shrinking equity ownership. Often, as in the case or Rogers, ownership interest stands well below voting interest.

Dual-class shares can be a good thing, allowing management to take a corporate long view despite being under a quarterly microscope. But they can also lead to situations such as the Rogers debacle.

Fixes have been devised by lawyers, but until public policy steps up, they will be driven by investor willingness to accept what is offered.

Nelson Smith Toronto

