Health care workers at a nursing station in Montreal.Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Mulling mandates

Re Reversals On Vaccine Mandates Will Hurt Health Systems, Not Save Them (Nov. 4): Health care workers who won’t get vaccinations should be put on unpaid leave and, after a few months, fired if they continue to decline it.

There will be another crunch added to an already dire nursing shortage, but that should be no excuse to not mandate vaccines. For those who think we should let unvaccinated health care workers continue to put people at risk, I would draw a parallel with short-staffing in daycares: Perhaps we should forgo criminal record checks because, hey, we just need workers?

There should be a national standard, otherwise there will likely be an influx of unvaccinated health care workers to jurisdictions that allow them. It would be incredibly unfair to patients.

Madeleine Cole MD, Iqaluit

So if I get sick, I must go to hospital and potentially be treated by an unvaccinated worker who can make me even sicker? And that unvaccinated someone is paid out of my tax dollars.

When asked if I’m vaccinated, I guess I need to respond with, “Yes, are you?” It wouldn’t be necessary if Ontario stood up for the majority.

Marsha Copp Toronto

I’ve been a registered nurse for 42 years. I believe our vulnerable patients and staff who have been vaccinated should take priority.

The Ontario government’s politics have failed us – again. They’ve lost my vote.

Maria Salmon Aurora, Ont.

Race in Canada

Re A Canadian Story Of Race And Politics (Editorial, Oct. 30): This editorial drove tears down my cheeks and added fuel to the depleted battery of this pandemic-weary physician and parent.

Thank you for drawing attention to the lack of attention race received in Alberta’s mayoral elections. I needed to hear the considered opinion that Canada’s future is “hopeful, not ominous.” Keep the good news mixed in with all the important work remaining to be done on reconciliation and reducing disparities.

I needed this.

Heidi Chestnut Chelsea, Que.

The Globe and Mail’s editorial suggests that Canada is a great country because racialized first-generation Canadian mayors have been elected in Edmonton and Calgary without focus on their race, faith or immigrant status. I would like to suggest that Amarjeet Sohi and Jyoti Gondek were elected because of their identities as first-generation Canadians, possibly their faiths, race and all else that makes up who they are – not in spite of them.

What will hopefully prove to make Canada a great country is the ability to see our differences and embrace them. We as a country should learn to acknowledge, respect and learn from these differences. This is our richesse. The mosaic of Canada and its people is what has the potential to make us great; not our sameness.

Kirstie Creighton Halifax

Count ‘em

Re The Price Of Cabinet Inflation Is The Declining Value Of Ministers (Oct. 30): Apart from regional representation and mouths to carry the message of the Prime Minister’s Office, a large cabinet of weak ministers helps prevent anyone from being in a position to usurp the Prime Minister.

Every prudent leader listens for footsteps coming up behind them. The Prime Minister will want to ensure, however, that those sounds remain distant and rather tentative.

Eric LeGresley Ottawa

Trans discourse

Re Feminists And Trans Folk Should Be Allies, So Why The Bitter Words? (Opinion, Oct. 30): I believe that “gender-critical” and “trans-exclusionary” feminists should be mostly recognized as a cohort of famous, wealthy people, with millions of social-media followers, who take shots at a highly vulnerable community.

While columnist Elizabeth Renzetti faults academic Judith Butler for conflating transphobes with fascists, I think we should attend to the overlap. Nationalist, xenophobic and transphobic movements try to shore up verifiable, “legitimate” community, leading to the violent expulsion of anyone on their “outside” (typically, those already marginalized).

Feminists should know that gender cannot be authenticated; hasn’t feminism always insisted that biology is not destiny, and that standardized gender roles constrain and hurt people? I don’t know who needs to keep hearing this but: No one is proposing that we ban the term “woman.” Instead, it should be incumbent upon all of us to make gender categories as capacious as we can, rather than adding more oppressive membership guidelines.

Tia Glista Oakville, Ont.

Schoolwork

Re Canada Needs A Strong Plan For Its Education System After The Pandemic (Opinion, Oct. 30): We give children far too little credit. A child will happily pick up a pencil and learn to write when they truly want to express themselves in that manner. They own their education whether we realize it or not.

My problem with school, as it is done now, is that it teaches democracy without practicing democracy. Contributor Irvin Studin makes a small mention of democratic schooling. A move to truly democratic schooling would represent a sea change to how schools operate now.

Carla Yewchuk Hamilton

I remember the moment a wise professor punctured my convictions.

I had completed years of research into how, what, where, when and why teenagers learn in schools. Before that I taught in three countries in five different schools, from high academic to vocational settings.

In one meeting, the professor looked closely at my conclusions and offered some advice. “You must consider the inherent contradiction in every situation.” Schooled in the tradition of the absolutism of the right answer, I was perplexed. At home, I looked up several definitions of paradox and returned to my research with fear to ferret out any inherent contradictions of my own.

Today I turn a “doubting Thomas” eye toward any form of certainty except the absolutes of life and death. I intend to look again at contributor Irvin Studin’s opinion with my professor’s words in mind.

Mary Curran Whitby, Ont.

Reading list

Re My Mountain Of New Yorkers (First Person, Nov. 4): I’m so glad someone else also has a guilt-inducing stack of New Yorker magazines.

Somehow I never give up hope of getting caught up, but it has never happened since I started my subscription almost 40 years ago. At least I am in good company.

Heather Wilson Toronto

