Prime Minister Justin Trudeau leaves the stage after he delivered a short speech at the 26th meeting of the Council of Parties to the UN climate convention, known as COP26, in Glasgow, Scotland, on Nov. 1, 2021.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

On climate

Re Canada’s Global Carbon-price Pitch At COP26 Is An Uphill Battle (Nov. 3): Countries will likely not seriously act on climate change until the near-term (not 2050) economic and social consequences of inaction outweigh the economic benefits of a carbon economy. Even then, if one or a few large emitting countries refuse, what is the incentive for the others to sacrifice their economies for little benefit?

It’s the ultimate case of economic externalities, normally a job for government. But for a world-threatening event like climate change, there is no world government to ensure that the job is done.

Countries should prepare to adapt as best they can, as well as pursue new technologies. Canada’s current self-flagellating approach will likely fail, and we will suffer both the economic and climate consequences.

David Phillips Calgary

How does a country with a population of 38 million have one of the 10 largest economies in the world? Because we have the second-largest land mass bursting with natural resources which we have traditionally exploited for export to the world, generating the wealth that built Canada.

Transitioning our economy seems like a dream. Canada cannot produce goods cheap enough to capture market share in a global economy awash in cheap labour. Natural gas is one of the cleanest-burning fossil fuels there is, yet it is under assault.

Rabid environmentalism may crash our economy at the same time China is ramping up coal production. Turning our backs on our natural abundance is likely not going to end well.

David Morgan Ottawa

Re The Climate Alarm Clock Is Ringing, Loudly (Editorial, Nov. 2): Canada’s promise of 40-per-cent reductions in greenhouse gas emissions is “doable, if Ottawa puts all the tools in place.” However, many of the tools are under provincial control or require provincial co-operation. The prospects for Ontario’s participation are particularly dim.

The Premier looks to have systematically destroyed most of Ontario’s available tools: the chief scientist was fired; the environmental commissioner is gone; the province withdrew from a cap-and-trade agreement with Quebec and California; conservation authorities have been kneecapped.

Canada’s conservatives have failed me. They no longer know how to be “conserve-ative.”

Greg Michalenko Waterloo, Ont.

Re Alberta Sends Fewest Representatives To COP26 Among Energy Provinces (Nov. 4): Instead of criticizing Jason Kenney for not having more representation at COP26 on behalf of Alberta, he should be applauded. Canada already has the most representation based on delegates per million population of the G7 countries in attendance, more than twice that of Britain.

Compared to Canada’s 1.5-per-cent contribution of carbon emissions, such representation at a climate conference seems, well, a bit out of line. In this context, it can be argued that Mr. Kenney did exactly the right thing: avoided the release of even more carbon for no tangible benefit.

Mary Ellen Murray Calgary

Re China Climate Envoy Defends Emissions, Criticizes U.S. Under Ex-president Trump (Report on Business, Nov. 3): China is at a “special development stage” that warrants its status as the world’s largest carbon emitter, says its climate envoy at COP26. This seems to be newfound humility from a country that has aggressively grown into one of the largest economies in the world.

China has also been the launch pad for many global players in manufacturing, transportation, telecoms, technology, food production and finance, to name a few. As it continues to expand its emissions with coal-fired electricity generation until 2030 and a deferred net-zero target of 2060, the COP26 aspirations are in serious doubt.

There should be consequences for China as an important global player and its membership in multilateral organizations.

Roger Straathof Founder, Energy Intelligence Matters Calgary

Quebec quandary

Re Should Doctors Be Forced To See More Patients? (Nov. 2): My specialist doctor recently informed me that he is moving to Toronto, where a hospital and university post await him for a specialty clinic that he could not establish in Quebec.

I do have a general practitioner but only because, in the last shakeup of care, my older doctor left medicare entirely due to government demands for more hours. That meant others took up the slack and I was able to switch. But that’s not an option now.

How much better it would have been if said older doctor were permitted to continue with a reduced workload. Swings and roundabouts do not benefit overall care. Expect the worse now with further workload shenanigans.

It seems François Legault has a lot to learn. He could start with correcting the years of mistakes that Quebec has made since he was health minister.

Shelley Corrin Montreal

I see

Re Ontarians Scrambling To Access Eye Care (Nov. 1): This nonsense must stop. Eye care is critical to the lives of children and older adults physically, emotionally, socially and – in the case of children – educationally.

The estimate of 650,000 denied appointments is ridiculous and should be a black mark on a province with the economic reputation of Ontario. Both sides should come to the table and settle this issue without delay.

It has gone off long enough.

S.F.M. Cullum Ottawa

Age-old wisdom

Re ‘Systemic Ageism’ Partly To Blame For Deaths In Quebec Care Homes, Inquest Hears (Nov. 2): There is a fundamental issue about aging and societal understanding of the role of elders.

What social value do we give to the so-called elderly? Do the old have as much social value at the last stage of life as the first? The answer resides not only with society, but also within self-definitions that older people bring to our post-65 lives.

Turning 65 is like turning 13, 16 or 21. It is a time for us to define ourselves not in some kind of retrograde, but in relation to the future. Turning 65 is, I believe, a social rite of passage into an expansive and purposeful stage of life.

Ageism results in the death of seniors in care facilities. But a more pervasive death dealt by ageism is in placing us “oldsters” in the discard pile, when we should be essential contributors to the wellbeing of all of our lives.

Don Robertson West Vancouver

Horsing around

Re Back In The Saddle (Opinion, Oct. 23): Having spent most of the first half of my life immersed in the horse world, I expected a strange combination of familiarity and fear when I ventured back into a stable for the first time. Much of what contributor Li Robbins wrote struck a chord with me.

But the part about the sunny meadow filled with wildflowers? After weeks of rain, my paddock was a sea of mud at the gate. I spotted my faithful mount Patty on higher, drier land, as far away as she could possibly be. I stepped into the mud – leaving my shoes firmly stuck in it. I stuffed them back on and squelched across the field to catch Patty, who greeted me with the bored look unique to school horses.

I’m grateful in a way I never felt in my youth, grateful that Patty allows me to ride her with a reasonable amount of confidence that she won’t suddenly throw me off. After lesson five, I haven’t managed a canter yet. Maybe after my next five lessons…

Ann Hollings Guelph, Ont.

