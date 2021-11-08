A pharmacist technician fills the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at a vaccine clinic during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Dec. 15, 2020.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Travel logs

Re Ottawa, Airlines Mum On Frequency Of Vaccine Checks For Travellers (Nov. 5): With a majority of travellers being fully vaccinated, random sampling should be seen as an appropriate method to identify possibly unvaccinated individuals.

One-hundred-per-cent sampling would do little more than confirm that the vast majority are vaccinated and add to travel delays. What would be more revealing is publishing the results of random checks. How many unvaccinated passengers were identified and prohibited from getting on planes?

Frank Malone Aurora, Ont.

Majority rules

Re A Minority, Blackmailing The Majority (Editorial, Nov. 5): Ontario, Quebec and any other province should be firm and hold their position on vaccination. If we are ever to get past this pandemic, we should have strong leadership.

If people don’t want to be vaccinated – fine. But they shouldn’t expect to have jobs or benefits. They shouldn’t expect to collect employment insurance.

Leaders especially should not back down on health care workers. If they won’t get vaccinated, I think they don’t deserve to be health care workers.

It may hurt the system in the short term, but who wants people in it who don’t believe in actual health care?

Peter Belliveau Moncton

Will the doctor see you?

Re Should Doctors Be Forced To See More Patients? (Nov. 2): I am privileged to have employment that disentangles patient throughput from my mortgage payments. As a result, I can provide care to patients who are grateful for the time that I can spend with them to address their needs.

In these recurring debates about costs and health care delivery, where the payer views patients as widgets, I would ask people to not forget that the essence of health care is caring.

James Brooks MD, FRCPC Ottawa

The doctor is the boss. They see as many patients as suits them, to fit with their professional and financial desires as well as where they wish to make their practice.

Certain areas of Ontario are short of physicians and have been for ages. No matter what local municipalities offer, they remain with a lack of professional medical service.

Politicians are no help. The last thing they want is to cross doctors, a sure way of losing an election. As a retired pharmacist, I worked with hundreds of physicians and I was as dependent on their goodwill as politicians.

But while I kept my drugstore, politicians do not safely keep their jobs.

Murray Rubin Toronto

Climate talks

Re Our Pitch (Letters, Nov. 4): A letter-writer states that whatever Canada does to decrease carbon emissions “would be a drop in the bucket and punish Canadians with punitive costs for everything.” If, instead, we look at our per capita carbon impact, a different story emerges.

We Canadians produce more than twice the per capita carbon output of China, eight times that of India and even top the United States. Carbon emissions do not stop at borders.

We each should look at our individual actions which contribute to climate change, then work collectively – through lifestyle changes, policy measures and green technology – toward lowering our per capita carbon output. If we do it well, we might persuade others to follow.

Or we could take an unfortunate Canadian response: It isn’t us, eh.

Jane Edwards London, Ont.

Re COP26 March With Greta Thunberg Brings Thousands To Glasgow’s Streets To Press For More Climate Action (Nov. 6): Greta Thunberg recently told late-night host Trevor Noah that she is “so tired of talking about the climate right now.” Who can blame her? The world has placed immense pressure on an 18-year-old. When climate strikes happen in Italy, protestors shout, “Vai Greta, salva il planeta” (“Go Greta, save the planet”).

The climate emergency should be seen as magnitudes worse than the pandemic. One won’t be able to quarantine if one’s house is lost in a fire or flood. Inflation and supply chain uncertainty will be much worse if drought wipes out entire industries. Conspiracy theorists wouldn’t shout from the fringes, but become presidents and prime ministers of every G7 country.

We should scale down, stop growth and pivot to a resilience economy. We should not fear looking into the planetary abyss we face. Give Ms. Thunberg a break and take on our fair share of solving the climate emergency.

Adam Bentley Edmonton

Spare change

Re Afghan Interpreters In Peril As Safe Houses Run Out Of Money (Nov. 5): So it costs $15,000 a day to keep Afghan safe houses open. If Canada is willing to support these interpreters to whom we are indebted, we could safely evacuate all of them within 200 days for a mere $3-million.

This amount would be a drop in the ocean compared with other government programs. There seems no good reason why Canada cannot spend it to assist them. I believe not doing so verges on criminal neglect, and condemns these people to a fate that Canadians safely ensconced in our “safe houses” can barely imagine.

Jenna Chaplin Belleville, Ont.

Does a country good

Re A Really Lousy Time To Milk Consumers (Editorial, Nov. 4): Have we forgotten that the government stood firm while Donald Trump railed against supply management, hoping to open our market to surplus U.S. dairy? That would have broken our food security system forever. What would protect Canadians from the swings in supply and prices that have plagued the U.S. industry?

I milked dairy cows as a young man and farmed for 25 years. I can say that Canadian dairy farmers are innovative. Many installed robots to reduce the drudgery of milking cows two or three times a day. I cannot understand suggestions that they are not up to date.

Do readers know that the University of Guelph, with funding from the Dairy Farmers of Ontario, has a massive research project to establish DNA-based methodology to select cows with reduced methane output? As a retired dairy scientist from the university, I suggest critics seek input from leading scientists rather than harp about cost of production increases.

Ted Burnside Ottawa

Rain cheque

Re Climate Concern (Letters, Nov. 5): A letter-writer “sometimes” slows down to 90 kilometres an hour when driving to the cottage, leading to “demonstrable benefits to the fight against increased carbon emissions.” Now that’s a Greta Thunberg-worthy sacrifice, but I’ve got it beat: Sometimes, when the weather’s awful, I don’t drive to the cottage at all.

Rudy Buller Toronto

