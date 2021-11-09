Dr. Nili Kaplan-Myrth, a family doctor who hosted several pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics, speaks during SafetyPalooza, a rally calling on Ontario to adopt a provincial COVID-19 vaccine mandate, in Ottawa, on Aug. 22.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Praise you

Re As A Pro-vaccine Doctor, I Live In Fear (Nov. 8): Instead of receiving death threats, Nili Kaplan-Myrth should be receiving the Order of Canada for her efforts on behalf of her patients, community and the health care system.

It is beyond laudable that a solo-practising physician with a staff of one could organize several “Jabapaloozas” that vaccinated thousands of patients, then also take emergency overflow from the local children’s hospital. Co-hosting a podcast and advocating so sincerely and articulately regarding health policy, while raising kids and running a business, makes me think she has more than 24 hours in her day.

Timely protection from Dr. Kaplan-Myrth’s local police and the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario would certainly not be asking too much. Recognition, support and thanks from the wider community is her due, as it continues to be for all our health care workers.

Julie McIntyre MD; Toronto

Of age

Re After The Pandemic Crisis Is Over, Canada Will Still Have An Aging Crisis (Nov. 6): Framing population aging as a crisis for the young to pay for (and be afraid of) or, in somewhat deterministic terms, as an unpleasant destiny for our aging society seems to perpetuate the apocalyptic demography that was not a particularly helpful narrative before COVID-19 set in.

The pandemic has revealed as much about ageism as it has about aging in Canada, which is certainly a lesson worth learning as we move forward together, young and old.

Mark Skinner Dean, humanities and social sciences, Trent University; Peterborough, Ont.

Re Fixing LTC Will Take More Than Words (Editorial, Nov. 1): On behalf of the seniors we serve, the Ontario Retirement Communities Association wanted to highlight the differences between retirement communities and long-term care homes.

Retirement homes are 100-per-cent privately paid for by the seniors who live in them and overseen by an independent regulator, whereas long-term care homes are publicly subsidized for seniors, who usually require 24-hour support, and are regulated directly by the government.

Our pandemic outcomes were significantly different: The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ontario retirement communities represent less than 1 per cent of all cases in the province and 94 per cent of the 60,000 seniors in retirement communities have stayed safe and remained free of COVID-19.

Throughout the pandemic, retirement communities have remained a safe place for seniors and provided important support as well – ensuring a sense of community, social connection and meaningful interactions, while offering peace of mind to seniors and their families.

Cathy Hecimovich CEO, Ontario Retirement Communities Association; Oakville, Ont.

Doesn’t add up

Re Countries Urged To ‘Pull Together And Drive For The Line’ At COP26 (Nov. 8): Here’s a riddle: If one of the biggest challenges at COP26 is the creation of a “mechanism to enable countries struggling to meet emissions-reduction targets to buy credits from those exceeding theirs,” and if only three countries (Panama, Suriname and Bhutan) have negative carbon emissions, how on God’s formerly green Earth will there ever be enough credits for all the polluting countries to buy?

I find the trade in carbon credits illusory. The only way to control runaway climate change would be to quickly find a way to replace fossil fuels as our predominant energy source. Anything else would be smoke and mirrors.

Liz Addison Toronto

Who’s to blame?

Re International Student Recruiting Machine (Nov. 6): The plight of many Indian students coming to Canada, with the goal of attaining citizenship, appears to be in the hands of many in India and Canada who are only interested in financial gain.

I believe community colleges in Canada are complicit as well. The reduction of provincial funding, resulting in institutions seeking alternate resources and consequently turning to foreign students, has helped create a situation rife for exploitation. From landlords to employers, desperate students are open for abuse.

Municipal, provincial and federal action should be taken to prevent the exploitation of students and allow them to succeed in their goals.

Ralph Arnold Lethbridge, Alta.

Mature students

Re University of Ottawa Must Protect Academic Freedom, Report Says (Nov. 5): Of course the University of Ottawa, as well as other universities, should protect academic freedom and freedom of expression. A committee determined that the university community must be willing to address sensitive topics in an academic context.

Students are adults. They should know that higher learning involves exposure to opposing, even shocking, viewpoints. A scholar learns to challenge another’s views, in a respectful manner, with arguments of their own. No university student should be “offended.”

The real world is both an offensive and fascinating place. Be prepared.

Kerry Wilson Ottawa

Call to cancel

Re Rogers Says It Won’t Appeal B.C. Ruling That Gives Edward Rogers Control (Nov. 8): After 30 years as a faithful Rogers client, I am disgusted by Edward Rogers’s opportunistic takeover of the company while pushing aside his own family. Where is the integrity, loyalty and sense of community essential to being a provider of communication services?

I am switching providers next week.

Patrick Martin Westmount, Que.

Lost in translation

Re Tone-deaf Air Canada CEO Steps Into A Linguistic Lion’s Den (Opinion, Nov. 6): Company head offices locate in jurisdictions where they can attract the best talent. To expect Air Canada to fire its CEO because he only speaks the international business language of English, and not the local French, forces hiring criteria that is in possible conflict with the best interests of the corporation and its shareholders.

Is Quebec trying to force more head offices to move out of the province?

Paul Zalan Toronto

Michael Rousseau might regrettably and unwisely not speak French, but the language of money is English and in that he appears fluent.

Nancy Marley-Clarke Cochrane, Alta.

Hallowed Hall

Re Statue Faceoff At Hockey Hall Of Fame Aims To Address Game’s Gender Gap (Sports, Nov. 8): The Hockey Hall of Fame’s “decision to start inducting females has enhanced the credibility of women’s hockey.” I’d suggest the hall’s decision to induct women has enhanced the credibility of hockey.

Joe Fiorito Toronto

