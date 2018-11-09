Nov. 9: You’re fired. Plus other letters to the editor

Open this photo in gallery President Donald Trump has put Matthew Whitaker, a Trump loyalist and former staffer, in charge of overseeing the Mueller investigation. ALLISON SHELLEY/Reuters

You’re fired

Re Trump Fires Sessions, Transfers Oversight Of Mueller Probe In Wake Of Midterms (Nov. 8): Perhaps Republican losses in the House of Representatives have shaken Donald Trump more than he lets on. Why else would he revoke a reporter’s credentials and ban him from the White House for asking about the Russia investigation and immigration policy?

Emmeline Mason, Winnipeg

The day after the Republicans lost the House, the “right wing” accepted the result without resorting to violence, outrage or “the sky is falling, we’re not gonna take it” kind of rhetoric.

Contrast this with the day after Hillary Clinton lost in 2016: mass protests, Antifa violence, thugs breaking windows, celebrities tweeting and wailing, a refusal to accept the result as “real” and demands to change the Electoral College system. All because they could not accept losing. We saw a similar reaction during and after the Supreme Court Kavanaugh process. This difference in the two reactions is a story that deserves media coverage.

J.J. Fleming, Toronto

Day 1 and Donald Trump fires attorney-general Jeff Sessions and puts one of a former staffer and Trump loyalist in charge of overseeing the Mueller probe. This is the same former staffer who dismissed Mr. Mueller’s appointment as “ridiculous” and who has been all about limiting the Russia inquiry from the get-go. Mr. Trump, not content to put the fox in charge of the hen house with Matthew Whitaker’s appointment, is making sure he props the coop’s doors wide open. In my books that makes him the biggest deplorable in a crowded basket.

Brenda Wolf Johnson, Vancouver

Based on the result of the American midterms, I see Donald Trump still has his “basket of deplorables,” but it’s not as full as he thinks it is. He made repeated trips to Montana to unseat Democratic Senator Jon Tester. As Mr. Trump himself said, he wanted Mr. Tester to pay at the polls for derailing Mr. Trump’s Veterans Affairs pick, Ronald Jackson. But red state Montana turned its back on Mr. Trump and re-elected Mr. Tester. It doesn’t augur well for 2020, but that’s our secret.

Ken Olsen, Toronto

Until Donald Trump changes his hats from “Make America Great Again” to “Make America Hate Again,” I will never believe a word he says.

Steven H. Brown, Toronto

As always in Canada, we are affected by what happens in the United States, and we should use these latest elections as a wake-up call. We, too, must realize how fragile our democracy is, and how each and every day we must fight the forces at work to divide us.

Never for a moment can we take for granted this country, in which we are so grateful to live.

Maureen Arnaud, Bath, Ont.

Putting aside all the analysis about what the American midterm elections mean, I think the entire show was neatly summed up by the fact that a dead brothel keeper – a pimp, running with the support of evangelicals, apparently – was elected to the Nevada state assembly. The past two years, summed up in a single, mortifying event.

I’m almost speechless.

Nigel Brachi, Edmonton

Kicked out of caucus

Re Clement Ejected From Tory Caucus After Complaints About Online Interactions (Nov. 8): I guess Tony Clement will now be remembered for more than building gazebos.

Marty Cutler, Toronto

Tony Clement says he is a victim of financial extortion. He is most certainly a victim of his own poor judgment and arrogance.

Peter Bartram, Toronto

Justice and morality according to Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer: Sexting, okay, you can stay in caucus. But Instagram likes? Well, that will get you kicked right out of caucus.

Sam Perlmutter, Halifax

China as rights champion

Re Canada, U.S. Criticize China At UN Over Detention Of Muslims (Nov. 7): I noted, with some interest, that North Korea commended Beijing “for its strenuous efforts and brilliant success made for the promotion and protection of human rights.” Perhaps in comparison with North Korea!

Michael Vollmer, Burlington, Ont.

Keep the carriage rides

Re Montreal Mayor Says Horse’s Death Proves City’s Carriage Industry Needs To Be Shut Down (Nov. 6): Around this time two years ago, my wife and I enjoyed a carriage ride in the older part of Montreal. The carriage was drawn by an older white mare called Adele. She was traffic-wise and easily trotted up one hill. The horse was properly shod and well looked after. The driver was very informative.

The big, gentle giants we call workhorses are just that, bred for work, particularly to pull stuff. I drove workhorses as a kid on my grandfather’s ranch. If properly cared for, they willingly work day in and day out.

There is not much left for heavy horses to do these days except satisfy the horse-meat market in Japan and Europe. Let Adele keep her job, and spare a thought this Nov. 11 to honour the thousands of horses slaughtered in the First World War.

Kenneth Nichols, Brandon, Man.

Senators (both kinds)

Re How Many More Elephants Can The Senators Fit In The (Dressing) Room? (Sports, Nov. 7): Canadians should be proud of Ottawa’s hockey Senators. In a recent postgame discussion caught by a dashboard camera, as one Senator made a case for reform, supported with evidence, the other Senators listened respectfully.

Moreover, not only did the Senators pay the Uber driver, who would later express his gratitude by betraying their confidence, but two of them thanked him for his service.

We should all, especially Ottawa’s political senators, thump our desks in support.

Ben Labovitch, Toronto

Thanks to Roy MacGregor for letting us know what’s going on with the Ottawa Sens. Thanks to Steven Chase for letting us know what’s going on with the other Ottawa senators (Ottawa Rejects Senators’ Plea To Give Human Rights More Clout In Arms Deals – Nov. 7)

Go, senators, go! We’re cheering for you.

Miriam Clavir, Vancouver

Visiting wisdom

Re Rules For Visitors (letters, Nov. 8): My personal rule about hospital visits? If I’ve not already seen the patient in their pyjamas, I will not go. Hospitals are for recovery.

Trish Crowe, Kingston