Canada's new guidance on alcohol is sparking plenty of debate.Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Cost calculation

Re ArriveCan App Subcontracting ‘Illogical And Inefficient’: PM (Jan. 24): Bringing in my grocery items one by one is “illogical and inefficient.” The federal government’s contracting process and the expenditure of tens of millions of tax dollars on a single app calls for stronger criticism.

Anne McCourt Orillia, Ont.

I spent my working career in large non-governmental organizations. It’s easy to see where the impetus driving costs on ArriveCan came from.

What is different is that it appears no one in the civil service felt they had the authority to question multiple scope changes and ongoing spending escalation.

If the government is unwilling to provide this authority, then the responsibility should lie with a cabinet minister. A resignation or removal from cabinet would be the appropriate action.

George Olsen Calgary

Any chance that my two-person home-based business, like GCstrategies, could bill the Canadian government $54-million?

I am going to pore over my high-school yearbooks. Maybe one of my old pals is handing out those sweet contracts these days.

Peter Sutherland Ottawa

Drink it in

Re Canada’s Drastic New Alcohol Guidelines Demand A Closer Look (Jan. 23): Cheers to a voice of reason.

Carol Atkinson Caledon, Ont.

Nearly 500 years ago, the Swiss physician Paracelsus expressed the basic principle of toxicology: “All things are poison and nothing is without poison, only the dose makes a thing not a poison.”

Life is a risk assessment. The new alcohol guidelines attempt to include all Canadians under one blanket recommendation. Many individual nuances have been left out. For example, why does scientific data support the Mediterranean diet, which includes wine with meals, as a recipe for longevity?

There are numerous individual issues with alcohol consumption, but addressing them in a simplified fashion would only confuse the population. My advice is absolutely stay away from strychnine, and consumption of alcohol should depend on one’s individual risk profile.

Philip McCabe MD Stratford, Ont.

Contributor Dan Malleck emphasizes that alcohol consumption makes a positive contribution to “human behaviour, interactions and experiences … that give life meaning.”

He must clearly agree with the Trooper song We’re Here for a Good Time (Not a Long Time).

Henry Van Drunen Stratford, Ont.

My wife and I enjoy a beer or two before supper. We are in our mid-60s, so one can imagine we have been following this tradition for many years.

On Jan. 1, we decided to give Dry January a shot (pun intended). We were enjoying this challenge when suddenly new guidelines were released. So now our Dry January has turned into a dry 2023.

We found several non-alcoholic beers that taste every bit as good as the beers we grew up with. We still look at one another and announce, “Let’s have a beer.”

It turns out that we enjoy beer for the taste and not the alcohol. We also find zero-alcohol brands to be less filling but just as satisfying.

I know what it is like to be a designated driver again. Cheers!

Brian Yager Ferryland, N.L.

Growing pains

Re Cities Need To Uproot Their No-grow Zones (Editorial, Jan. 23): Is there no one left who will stand up for residents who own detached homes in established neighbourhoods?

Yes, there are residents associations but, in my experience, we are tossed aside by authorities when objecting to monstrous tree- and environment-wrecking developments. We certainly do not have “veto over what is built,” because of committees and councils of those who do not live in our neighbourhood.

Yes, homeowners do not “own the neighbourhood.” But they probably helped build it and populate it with other people who helped it thrive. The people who live in those detached homes are also often those who helped build the city they live in and made it prosperous.

They spent their hard-working lifetimes struggling to one day afford a home among some trees, to live in a close-knit community of other homeowners.

Valerie Gibson Toronto

Re Own The Decision (Letters, Jan. 24): A homeowner from Vancouver strikes again, complaining about privacy infringements while infringing on other people’s right to a place to live.

The entitlement of someone comfortably housed, complaining about dearth of parking during a housing crisis, sounds to me like complaining about garnishes during a famine. When will homeowners realize their wants should be less important than non-homeowners’ needs?

Ian Starwell Toronto

Catch me if you can

Re AI Can Also Be An Opportunity For Academia (Jan. 18): When I was the undergraduate program director for York University’s philosophy department, there were regular plagiarism issues.

At my behest, we introduced a system to avoid the usual copying without citation. First was the requirement to submit all assignments to the university’s plagiarism-checking site, or provide detailed research notes.

This was good, but would not catch purchased essays that had not been used before. To cover this hole, we required an in-class essay that was graded and shown to the student, but then returned to the professor.

This meant that we had an example of a student’s grammatical style, vocabulary reach and writing style. Students knew we did this to stop plagiarism and approved.

The problem shrank from large to small very quickly.

Michael Gilbert Professor emeritus Toronto

Feel something

Re Indifferent To Poverty’s Pain (Opinion, Jan. 21): Addressing poverty in Canada should be an “everyone problem” and “everyone opportunity.”

Everyone can participate, not just as donors, but also by giving their time and skills to help elevate the efforts of the non-profit sector. Accountants, HR people, data analysts, IT strategists, program designers and marketing people can all find meaningful work, whether on staff or as a consultant or volunteer.

As a consultant and board director, I’ve seen the results: strong and strategic non-profit organizations focused on meaningful impact. Added bonus: I end my day knowing that my time and effort really mattered.

Alison Pidskalny Calgary

My thanks to contributor Lawrence Scanlan for his heartfelt writing regarding the pain-fuelled epidemic that I see on the streets of my city every day. Encampments everywhere; what was once a forested place of serenity in my own neighbourhood is now a place of human suffering.

Like the story of the Good Samaritan, we cannot walk past these folks because they don’t seem like “one of us.” They are us.

Judy Pollard Smith Hamilton

..................................................................................................................................

