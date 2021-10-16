Open this photo in gallery A mural of Brian Sinclair in downtown Winnipeg. Shannon VanRaes/The Globe and Mail

Inconvenient truth

Re Inbound Inconvenience (Letters, Oct. 12): Being vaccinated should be the upmost minimum requirement for anyone to travel. However, a letter-writer’s notion – that being vaccinated should absolve us of any further testing as a precaution when travelling – feels very much flawed.

Although they are our best line of defence, vaccines do not make us ironclad ships. One may still be susceptible to contracting or spreading COVID-19. New variants that keep emerging also put vaccine efficacy to the test. That is why cautious inconvenience (even if the ArriveCAN app seems pointless to some) should outweigh a false sense of invincibility for the sake of expediency.

Soheil Baouji Toronto

More, more, more

Re More, More (Letters, Oct. 14): A letter-writer reminded me of the techniques used by the real estate agent in the selling of my father’s Toronto house in the spring of 1999.

A dynamo in the business, she had another agent put in a counter bid to raise the selling price by 10 per cent. I’m sitting in the custom kitchen I was able to afford because of this extra bonus. That house is now easily worth $1.2-million more.

I support the questioning of the real estate industry. Most agents are paid a percentage of the sale price, are they not? And the ”closed bid” process is successful in raising the selling price of a house, isn’t it?

The winner in this battle seems obvious.

Edie Lewis Brantford, Ont.

Psychiatry problem

Re ‘Woke’ Psychiatrists Have Lost Sight Of The Biological Causes Of Mental Illness (Opinion, Oct. 9): Contributor Thomas Ungar’s apparent dismay seems to belie the sad history of biomedical treatments in psychiatry that includes lobotomy, insulin coma and shock therapy.

Despite the absence of any biological tests for mental distress, millions of research dollars are spent looking for biological causes of mental illness in the pharmaceutical industry and academic psychiatry’s quest for a “pill for every ill.”

A 2017 World Health Organization report noted: “There is now unequivocal evidence of the failures of a system that relies too heavily on the biomedical model of mental-health services, including the front-line and excessive use of psychotropic medicines.” In Robert Whitaker’s seminal 2010 book Anatomy of an Epidemic, he documents how mental-health disability rates have been increasing, not decreasing, during the “pharmacological” era.

Contrary to Dr. Ungar’s assertion, I believe the “pendulum” has long been slanted too far toward biomedical solutions for mental disorders.

Patrick Coll MD, FRCPC; emeritus associate clinical professor, psychiatry, University of Calgary

While psychiatric illness does cluster in families and suffering people should have good medical care, the organic brain is a social organ that is in constant, moment-by-moment communication with the environment.

Twenty years ago, the Adverse Childhood Experiences studies showed how abuse, neglect and social conditions in childhood are associated with all forms of mental illness in adulthood. Epigenetic studies have demonstrated that a genetic variant of the serotonin receptor, which predisposes people to depression, is actually protective when people are raised in an emotionally supportive environment.

Recent studies in Philadelphia showed that green spaces in disadvantaged neighbourhoods helped decrease crime and depression.

Physicians in Canada should use all available tools to help, both inside and outside the consultation room.

Conrad Sichler MD; Burlington, Ont.

It was disheartening to read of the emphasis being placed on the social aspects of mental illness to the detriment of the biological aspects.

Several years ago, I researched factors contributing to the stigmatizing of mental illness. I agreed with the “materialist” psychologists that what we refer to as the “mind” is actually the function of the brain. Mental processes can be identified with purely physical processes in the central nervous system, and humans are no more than complicated physical organisms.

With advances in neuroscience, there has been a shift in understanding how the brain works. The brain is now seen as a vast circuit of interconnected networks. Researchers are examining the role of genes, proteins and other molecules to determine different causes of brain dysfunction.

For psychiatrists to focus on the social aspects contributing to mental illness would be a backward step.

Susan Cochrane Toronto

Considerations related to social determinants of health should not be in opposition to biological models of disease. They should be seen as complementary and necessary in understanding most types of disease.

There are clear biological associations between social determinants and disease – epigenetic and neurohormonal differences are just two examples of these interactions – in addition to differential access to social, financial and systemic supports across the lifespan that contribute to health.

Using pejorative descriptions to dismiss physicians who consider the role of social determinants and are committed to affecting change constitutes to me a willful and antiquated disregard of contemporary models of disease, and of the important role of physician as advocate. Such approaches and name-calling seem to do nothing to serve patients, care providers, health professional teams, health systems or health research.

Thalia Field MD, FRCPC; associate professor, University of British Columbia; Vancouver

No time left

Re I Was Brian Sinclair’s Doctor. I Understand How Our Health Care System Failed Him (Opinion, Oct. 9): I offer appreciation to contributor Jillian Horton for sharing her relationship with Brian Sinclair, as well as to the Sinclair family for giving her permission to do so.

I have often felt shame and deep regret for “white” Canada’s treatment of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people. Dr. Horton’s article made me feel that again; by the end of her story, I was openly weeping.

But I really value the article because it crystallized for me the concept of white privilege, something I’ve always grappled with. My newly arrived-at understanding is this: As a white woman, I can show up at a police station, hospital, place of business or church, in a state of disorientation, distress or physical impairment, and never would it be assumed I was intoxicated. That is what I understand to be my primary white privilege.

I’m deeply troubled and saddened that a similar privilege is not extended to all Canadians, regardless of race.

Deanna Wadden Ottawa

This may be the piece that inspires a real discussion of emergency department waits. Most of us have experienced waits of a couple of hours, but Brian Sinclair’s story seems especially horrendous.

We send our sincere condolences to Mr. Sinclair’s family.

Susan and Garth Goddard Toronto

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com