Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Open this photo in gallery The Canadian Press

Down and out

Re ‘They Are Trying To Kill Us’: Alberta City Cracks Down On Homeless Outreach Group (Oct. 14): The situation in Wetaskiwin illustrates to me the depths of thinly veiled racism and lack of humanity I have found in rural central Alberta. This sad situation, much like the unnecessary surge in COVID-19 deaths and medical system breakdown, seems to be a reflection of a once enviable province that has lost its way.

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta is hardly recognizable to me.

Mary-Ellen Tyler Calgary

Psychiatry’s place

Re ‘Woke’ Psychiatrists Have Lost Sight Of The Biological Causes Of Mental Illness (Opinion, Oct. 9): Contributor Thomas Ungar fears that physicians are being indoctrinated into the cult of the social justice warrior. The horror.

I am the clinical lead of a schizophrenia program. I prescribe antipsychotics – often. But it is well established that the addition of psychosocial supports reduces risks of relapse by over half. This isn’t even unique to psychiatry.

That psychiatrists are intuitively aware of this, I would argue, puts us well ahead of other traditional medical model specialties. In Dr. Ungar’s example of a man wandering the streets with serious mental illness, his homelessness, social isolation and substance use would be as likely to contribute to his crisis as not picking up his prescription that day.

Until we can address the inequities that plague our health care system, our hospitals and biological medicines won’t do our patients much good.

Julie Richard Associate professor, University of Western Ontario; clinical lead, Prevention and Early Intervention in Psychosis Program, London Health Sciences Centre

Story continues below advertisement

As a psychiatrist who treats patients with illnesses such as schizophrenia, I am perplexed by contributor Thomas Ungar. Is he suggesting that psychiatrists who study the effects of poverty and homelessness cannot also treat patients with medication? Is he inferring that this work contributes to the lack of attention paid to people with schizophrenia who die of cold exposure?

Patients with psychiatric illnesses deserve a full spectrum of care, and some psychiatrists will speak out on behalf of their social needs. A physician’s role gives them a unique perspective on what were called social determinants of health long before “wokeness” existed. This has been in evidence during the pandemic, when our infectious disease and ICU colleagues have been valuable sources of information and guidance to policy makers and the public.

Let’s take our role as psychiatrists seriously in every sense of the word, and let us do so with respect.

Laila Jamal MD Toronto

I object to contributor Thomas Ungar’s tone and words. I have anger and frustration over psychiatry’s limitations.

I have practised psychiatry through the age of Prozac, “miracle” antipsychotics, clozapine, electroconvulsive therapy, repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation and even psychedelics. I understand all too well how 15 per cent of people with psychotic disorders do not respond well to medications.

Story continues below advertisement

I have worked during the AIDS crisis, SARS and now COVID-19. I have assessed refugees, torture victims, survivors of domestic violence and residential school survivors. Biological and genetic determinants of disease are significant, but pale in comparison to social determinants of health, longevity and quality of life.

Good psychiatrists should bridge understanding between biology, psychology and social determinants, but also know they are not equal in significance. All the medication and biological manipulation in the world cannot make up for a loving childhood, food and housing security and equal access to care.

Cheryl Rowe MD, FRCPC; community psychiatry, Inner City Health Associates Toronto

The better way?

Re When You Get Down To It, Toronto Transit’s Not So Bad (Oct. 9): The TTC and particularly the subway lines are pretty good when they are running, especially for getting downtown. But a more fundamental concern is the question of affordability.

A TTC monthly pass is $156 a month (or $1,872 annually, $3,744 for a couple). Yes, there are some discounts for seniors and students. However, the majority of daily riders are workers and wage earners. For too many of them, the TTC is simply unaffordable.

One of the limits on ridership is affordability. It’s become too expensive for many people to use.

Story continues below advertisement

J.G. Wong Toronto

As a former Torontonian, I wholeheartedly support robust funding for the TTC. But let’s not pretend that it is in any way adequate. “Not so bad”? I beg to differ.

The TTC can get people most places in the city. But it does so slowly, unreliably and in often physically uncomfortable conditions. A city of Toronto’s size should have a network of subways – not, in effect, two lines. With a comprehensive network of subway lines, there would be viable alternatives for riders when there is a problem on one of them.

Instead of comparing the system to those in other North American cities, we should look to Europe and Asia for inspiration. No one who has been to Paris or Tokyo could pretend that Toronto’s transit is comparable.

We can do better. But this requires support and co-ordination from all levels of government. Thus something worse than mediocrity prevails.

Geoff Read London, Ont.

Story continues below advertisement

I have always been a fan of the TTC. I have fond childhood memories of peering out the front of the subway into the tunnels as we screeched around the U at Union Station, and slightly less fond memories of being crammed on the 77B (forever evoked by the Shuffle Demons song Spadina Bus).

Now I live in a beautiful small place that has no public transit and I spend way too much time in a car. But maybe what I liked most about the TTC was the mix of humanity, all of us getting where we need to go and some just along for the ride.

If one is not on foot or bicycle, it is clearly the better way.

Madeleine Cole Iqaluit

Customer service

Re McEwan Landlord Opposes Firm’s CCAA Plan For Restructuring (Report on Business, Oct. 14): Chef Mark McEwan’s One Restaurant was a favourite of ours. But on one occasion, everything went wrong: dishes not served, cutlery not available – we could go on.

Being fans of Mr. McEwan and his work ethic, we thought he would like to know that things were not up to muster. Our letter included only our names; we sought nothing in compensation.

Story continues below advertisement

Within a week, a message was left on our phone by Mr. McEwan himself. He did not know if he had the right people, but had investigated to find us. In a deeply personal message, he apologized profusely for our experience. He indicated that a small token of his company’s appreciation would be sent. That turned out to be a $150 gift certificate.

We wish Mr. McEwan the best moving forward. Toronto should celebrate his dedication to the culture of our city. We would be lessened without him.

Damien Coakeley Toronto

Food for thought

Re Meteorite Crashes Through Ceiling Of Woman’s Home In Golden, B.C. (Oct. 13): I had to read the article several times just to be sure it wasn’t like the BBC spaghetti-tree hoax from 1957.

The speed, heat and size of the meteorite would likely have created a sizeable crater, but instead it managed to nudge it’s way gently under her pillows. I’m not surprised she was shocked.

Time to go and harvest my spaghetti.

Ken Paige Glen Williams, Ont.

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com