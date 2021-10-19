Open this photo in gallery A person displays the use of a COVID-19 rapid antigen test kit at home on Oct. 07, 2021, in Auckland, New Zealand. Phil Walter/Getty Images

Everywhere but…

Re Africa’s COVID-19 Cases Are Seven Times Higher Than The Official Count, WHO Says (Oct. 15): To tackle COVID-19 in Africa, the World Health Organization is using rapid tests that can produce results in 15 minutes. Meanwhile in Nova Scotia, I was able to obtain as many free rapid tests as I wanted. (I was spending much of my time with unvaccinated children and wanted to be sure I was not passing along the virus.)

But back home in Vancouver, with plans to visit a friend in palliative care, I tried to get tested and was refused because I had no symptoms. That I could be asymptomatic did not seem a concern.

I took rapid tests in Nova Scotia for all the reasons reported in this article. Can someone please explain why rapid testing is more readily available in Africa and elsewhere in Canada than in British Columbia?

Honey Halpern Vancouver

Calendar reminder

Re Trudeau To Unveil New Cabinet Oct. 26, Recall Parliament For Nov. 22 (Oct. 16): After turning off the lights in Centre Block in August to kick off an election campaign, Canada has not had a functioning government for two months. Now we learn that we are to remain in stateless stasis for one more. And by not returning until late November, Parliament will sit for very few days before closing down yet again for end-of-year holidays.

Don’t these people ever actually work?

Steve Soloman Toronto

Big in Quebec

Re François Legault’s Nationalist Brand Can’t Handle The Words ‘Systemic Racism’ (Oct. 15): François Legault’s rejection of “systemic racism” in Quebec is owing in part to the popularity of his “unapologetic nationalism.” I believe his popularity is also enabled by the feeble response of federal party leaders.

In deference to Mr. Legault’s popularity and their own desire for Quebec votes in the recent election, they opted for weak and muffled responses to Bill 21, which prevents public servants from wearing religious symbols at work. Each of these federal leaders professes support for the Charter of Rights and Freedoms except, it seems, when the chips are down.

Paul Moist Winnipeg

To the left

Re Political Fortunes (Letters, Oct. 14): Like those Tories with a death grip on the status quo, I, too, opposed the renaming of Royal Mail Canada, the adoption of a new flag and the repatriation of the constitution. But a foolish consistency being the hobgoblin of small minds, during the years when those changes were introduced, I always voted NDP.

Anita Dermer Toronto

Like the other

Re Law Of The Land (Letters, Oct. 15): A letter-writer suggests that courts became more activist in response to actions by politicians. Perhaps the relationship is the other way around, with politicians becoming more activist in response to courts extending their interpretations of law, including the constitution.

Which is the chicken and which the egg?

George Olsen Calgary

A little more

Re The Minimum Wage And The Nobel Prize (Editorial, Oct. 13): As a retired sociologist and demographer with a particular interest in scientific method, I agree that sociology is a difficult academic field – “the hardest science of all.” But the complexity of social life is only a partial explanation.

Equally important, I have found, is that sociologists are in conflict over the proper way to study human society. Many reject the standard methods of empirical science and opt for an approach that has more in common with social philosophy, with an emphasis on criticism of social institutions from an ideological or value-laden perspective.

As a science, sociology drives with one foot on the accelerator and the other on the brake. Sociology becomes an easier science if one focuses on studying what is – rather than what ought to be – using empirical data, whether quantitative or qualitative, and well-defined theoretical models. Social demography and social psychology are good examples.

Thomas Burch Victoria

Re What The Nobel Prize Says – And Doesn’t – About Increasing The Minimum Wage (Opinion, Oct. 16): For an additional approach to ensure that those who work are not poor, we can point to another Nobel Prize winner. Edmund Phelps, author of Rewarding Work: How to Restore Participation and Self-Support to Free Enterprise, proposes that government subsidize workers’ remuneration up to the threshold of a living wage.

He would also end the minimum wage and let it fall to whatever level is needed for all job seekers to be employed. If that wage was $5, the subsidy might be an inflation-adjusted $14, since Mr. Phelps proposed a $12 living wage in 1999.

The results would be more Canadians benefiting from the dignity of work, and less money spent by government on the pathology of unemployment and poverty.

Joseph Polito Toronto

Helping hand

Re Business As Usual Won’t Cut It. If Trudeau Is Serious About Net-zero Goals, He Should Create A Climate Super Ministry (Report on Business, Oct. 13): Ah, music to the oil industry’s ears: Of course it’s not their responsibility to stop extracting oil from the tar sands; it’s not their responsibility to clean up the mess they make; it’s not necessary for the government to regulate their activities.

On the other hand, it is the responsibility of individuals to organize, lobby, ride bicycles, become vegetarians, and so on. And many individuals have already done that. The point is that there is a limit to how much influence unorganized individuals can have on the trajectory of climate change.

If monster cars and houses are the problem, we should tax them out of existence. If cheap clothing and “stuff” is the problem, we should do the same. Of course we have to change our extravagant ways of life. But we need help – that’s why we elect governments.

Patty Benjamin Victoria

The end

Re Is That All, Folks? (Opinion, Oct. 16): Contributor Jaime Weinman nicely articulates how the animation and narrative styles that defined Looney Tunes haven’t been able to evolve with a current audience. But I’d hazard a guess that one key reason, if not the primary reason, for Looney Tunes becoming irrelevant is that some of its characters are racist and sexist. Blatantly racist and sexist.

At best the cartoons are pervasive and at worst, well, some of the catalogue is withheld from syndication because it is so offensive. That might be what’s up, doc.

Karen Cleveland Toronto

