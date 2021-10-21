Open this photo in gallery Alberta Premier Jason Kenney. JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Testing, testing

Re Quebec Was Right To Cave To Unvaccinated Health Care Workers (Oct. 20): An outbreak of COVID-19 among health care workers is made more likely by unvaccinated colleagues, and could also lead to breakthrough infections of those who are vaccinated.

Such an outbreak could easily incapacitate a small percentage of workers at an overstrained facility, causing enough of a staffing shortage that not enforcing a mandate was meant to avoid. This falls among the mights and maybes of not enforcing a mandate, but suggests how little is preserved by not doing so.

Allan Olley Oakville, Ont.

Re O’Toole Faces Prospect Of Televised Hybrid Parliament For His Unvaccinated MPs (Oct. 18): During the election, the Conservatives insisted that unvaccinated Canadians should be accommodated by rapid testing, a step often espoused by the vaccine hesitant.

Britain places huge reliance on rapid testing. I know a family whose two teens were given rapid tests before going back to school. The youngest tested positive, which caused huge alarm and waves of fear, particularly since their grandparents were living in the house at the time. The poor boy was banished to the bottom of the garden while the oldsters hastily decamped to alternate accommodation.

The next day, he tested negative with the same rapid test. Who knows which test was right? Now that’s science – the science Conservatives could be seeking to apply to Parliament.

Timothy Bond Toronto

Conservative check-in

Re Don’t Take Alberta’s Referendum Seriously (Oct. 20): I think that at the next opportunity, Ontario should have a referendum on whether Alberta should have a sales tax.

John Patton Toronto

Re Harper Says He’s Proud Of Controversial $15-billion Arms Deal As He Prepares To Visit Saudi Arabia (Oct. 19): As a conservative and a supporter of constitutional monarchies, Stephen Harper could use his trip to Saudi Arabia to give its leaders some friendly advice on how to transition from an absolute to a constitutional monarchy.

In the long run, I believe any advice he could give to the Saudis on this topic would be far more valuable than anything he could say on investment. Most constitutional democracies with a strong democratic element are quite prosperous.

In addition, they have better human rights records than absolute monarchies and dictatorships. That’s a combination Saudi Arabia should envy.

Bruce Couchman Ottawa

Liberal check-in

Re The Trudeau Government Is Six Years Old (Editorial, Oct. 19): The Globe and Mail’s suggestion that Justin Trudeau might resign before the next election is little more than soothing balm for the split in the Conservative Party’s personality.

It is pretty clear to me that since 2015, a majority of Canadians have voted for progressive parties and platforms. Until there is a return to progressive conservatism, it would seem that there is little hope of them defeating the Liberals, whether they are led by Mr. Trudeau or his eventual successor.

Perhaps most Canadians would agree that the Prime Minister has made a few unwise decisions. But given his minority government’s success in managing the pandemic economy and the deployment of vaccines, obtaining the approval of voters in 2021 for his ambitious program of further social spending should not be among them.

Robert O’Kell Winnipeg

The list of Liberal activities ticks and tacks from good to bad and back again without reckoning with the beans still left over.

First among the uncounted beans is the arrival of 30,000 Syrian refugees orchestrated by John McCallum in 2015, a brilliant start. Had he been in charge of bringing Canadians out of Afghanistan, the task would likely have been completed in a timely manner. Sadly, he was fired.

Then came ethical lapses such as the SNC-Lavalin and WE Charity affairs.

Finally, space should be set aside for misjudgments of style and character. Playing Mr. Dressup in India and vacationing on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation seem inconsequential, but may be more costly mistakes than they appear.

However, readers and the editor are invited to find instances when the Prime Minister’s casual conduct made him look as thoughtful and caring as these instances made him look thoughtless and self-absorbed.

Patrick Cowan Toronto

Doing the work

Re Calendar Reminder (Letters, Oct. 19): Many of us are starting to get really annoyed by the pundits, reporters and letter-writers who complain that, because Parliament will not reconvene until late November, politicians cannot “get back to work.”

Do these people not know any politicians? Do they not understand the work habits of someone who must also deliver services to their constituency?

Parliamentary debate is, or should be, a small part of any MP’s workload. I find that Question Period, the only debate that is regularly reported, has become the least important, most bumptious aspect.

Let’s save our criticism for those MPs who aren’t available to do their real jobs: representing their constituents in dealings with the government.

Justus Havelaar Campbell River, B.C.

Family business

Re All’s Not Well Under Natale, But Edward Rogers’s Timing Is Terrible (Report on Business, Oct. 20) If the Rogers Communications board is looking to explain the company’s lacklustre performance, maybe they should take a look in the mirror. With the family in control, chief executive officer Joe Natale seems only a scapegoat. They should have no one but themselves to blame.

Neville Taylor Toronto

Bad business?

Re A Little More (Letters, Oct. 19): A letter-writer cites Nobel Prize laureate Edmund Phelps in proposing that minimum wage should fall as far as needs be “for all job seekers to be employed,” to be topped up to a living wage by government. I think he’s got it backward.

Any business that can’t hire workers at a decent living wage has a bad business model. Why should other hard-working Canadians of modest means pay taxes to subsidize starvation wages, in order to maintain artificially inflated profit margins?

A living wage and decent benefits should just be good business.

Elaine Bander Montreal

There’s more

Re Three’s Company (Letters, Oct. 20): A letter-writer quotes former Ottawa mayor Charlotte Whitton: “Whatever women do, they must do twice as well as men to be thought half as good.” However, it does have an addendum: “Luckily, this is not difficult.”

Linda Lumsden Peterborough, Ont.

