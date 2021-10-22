People walk past retail storefronts during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Ontario now requires proof of vaccination to enter many business across the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan DenetteNathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Return to work

Re What Happens Once COVID-19 Benefits Expire? (Report on Business, Oct. 20): Simple: Everybody goes back to work.

Martin Wale Dorval, Que.

Side effects

Re Quebec Was Right To Cave To Unvaccinated Health Care Workers (Oct. 20): The last sentence should be rewritten like so: “It is a win for unvaccinated staffers, but a tragic loss for absolutely everyone in Quebec.” In that it may encourage unvaccinated health care workers in other parts of Canada to resist vaccine mandates, it should be also be seen as a loss for anyone who may have to resort to medical care.

The calculus becomes medical care at the risk of catching COVID-19, or avoiding needed care completely. Neither choice could be called healthy. So much for Hippocrates’ dictum, “First do no harm.”

Colin Lowe Nanaimo, B.C.

Political dangers

Re Politics Has Become A Thankless, Dangerous Job (Oct. 20): I believe it’s because politicians have made it a thankless job: ineptitude, incompetence, pettiness, bad behaviour, greed for power and money – I could go on – have polluted democratic politics and caused much of the wrongs within the best of all governing institutions.

Jim Houston Oakville, Ont.

Re What’s Causing The Rise In Violence Against Politicians? (Oct. 19): In Ron Deibert’s 2020 book Reset: Reclaiming the Internet for Civil Society, the University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab founder and director proposes other solutions to combat the damage caused by divisive online forces, including social media.

He explains why it’s time to reset the internet to thwart cyber criminals, safeguard political activists, rein in environmental costs and restrain the mayhem of social media. We should educate people in the importance of tolerance, difference and civic virtue. Rather than just blaming others, we should look at ourselves and the priorities we put forward.

Mr. Deibert concludes that rather than abandoning the internet, we should think about bringing better governance over this ecosystem. It would be necessary to design governance that brings out the best in the technology, while helping us improve ourselves collectively.

Anne Venton Toronto

Military affairs

Re Military Officer Placed On Leave Months After Sexual-misconduct Probe Launched (Oct. 16): As a retired military officer, my emotions are flipping between shame and anger in reaction to recent missteps by Canadian Armed Forces brass. The investigations into sexual misconduct are also forcing introspection: Was I, too, part of the problem? What more should I have done?

As a career public affairs officer, I know I could have done more to promote culture change, from sexual harassment to mental health. It is also evident to me that today’s leaders are failing at public affairs. I believe many of these missteps are self-inflicted wounds caused by failing to foresee how their actions would be seen by Canadians.

Words alone cannot fix imprudent actions. But to extricate themselves from the present crisis, and to promote culture change, the brass should have top-notch public affairs. I know my former civilian and military public affairs colleagues are up to the task.

J.D. Scanlon Captain (Navy) (Ret’d) Perth, Ont.

A new chapter

Re New Alberta Mayors Set Sights On Fixing Battered Economies (Oct. 20): Calgary’s election of Jyoti Gondek as the city’s first female mayor and Edmonton’s election of Amarjeet Sohi, with roots in Punjab, India, are inspiring immigrant stories. They express a province of diversity and inclusion. There is hope!

John Pentland Calgary

Climate fight

Re Western U.S. Grapples With Complex Water Crisis (Oct. 19): I am reminded of travels in Southern California at the turn of the last century. The disconnect between constant concerns about diminishing water supply and wasteful agricultural practices were puzzling.

While driving through the desert, we would often come upon hundreds of acres of grapefruit and orange trees, which had what we thought of as a creepy franken-green colour. They looked lush in a surreal way, clearly sucking water from some invisible source.

Couple this with California’s almond production, which takes about one gallon of water to produce one nut, and one could conclude that there are some obvious places to start dealing with the drought and impending water crisis: Don’t grow fruit and almonds in the desert.

Elizabeth Hay Ottawa

Re Carney’s Green Initiative Will Empower Undemocratic Countries (Report on Business, Oct. 20) and Never Gonna Give You Up? (Letters, Oct. 20): Columnist Konrad Yakabuski and some letter-writers seem to share a do-nothing, or do-little, perspective on climate change because they think necessary measures will be too hard.

Ten years ago, people with that perspective would likely have been outright deniers. Now they are minimizers. They are essentially saying we should get ready for the consequences of a changing climate, which they imply won’t be as bad for people as taking real action.

Let’s admit that it will be difficult and that some people, regions and countries will suffer more than others under measures to slow climate change. We should fully acknowledge such unequal impacts if we hope to turn the climate juggernaut.

Ed Janicki Victoria

A letter-writer lauds the promise of nuclear energy as the “essential and inevitable” solution to our climate crisis, while dismissing “complaining about possible dangers.” How about Fukushima, still pouring millions of tons of radioactive wastewater into the Pacific Ocean? Or Chernobyl, still uninhabitable 35 years after the meltdown?

How about the thousands of tons of nuclear waste in Canada still temporarily stored? It is a threat to our environment and health, thousands of years of lethal radioactivity with no accepted disposal solution in sight.

“Possible dangers,” indeed.

Charles King International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War Canada Surrey, B.C.

Broken chain

Re Everyday Consumers Squeezed By Supply-chain Woes (Report on Business, Oct. 16): I felt some sympathy for consumers as I read of the pressures people currently face buying everyday goods.

Until, that is, the example of a family driving 2,600 kilometres from Canada to Florida now having to pay $250 in fuel costs. So COVID-19 supply-chain issues have hit cheap cross-continent travel? Wait until consumers see how the larger issue of climate change pushes our annual Florida vacations underwater.

Diane Dyson Toronto

