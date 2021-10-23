Conservative leader Erin O'Toole, left, and Liberal leader Justin Trudeau speak during the federal election French-language leaders debate, on Sept. 8, 2021, in Gatineau, Que.Justin Tang/The Associated Press

MPs and vaccination

Re Tories Object To Mandatory Vaccination Policy For House Of Commons (Oct. 21): According to Erin O’Toole, Justin Trudeau is using this policy as a “political wedge.” This sounds incomprehensible. Does he even know the extent of damage that could be done by such irresponsible viewpoints?

If our main political parties are reluctant to follow the rules toward vaccination awareness, how do we expect the public, especially those who are hesitant about vaccination, to follow rules and restrictions? It should be a matter of embarrassment for our politicians.

Leaders should not play politics on a serious matter of health. In this situation, collective health emanates out of science. It goes with facts and reasoning and should never be based on the will of the people.

Anas Khan Beaumont, Alta.

The decision to bar MPs from the House of Commons based on vaccination status should not be allowed to stand. Preventing democratically elected MPs from accessing their workplace not only robs them of the ability to do their jobs, it robs their constituents of proper representation – the very backbone of Canadian democracy.

If protecting people is the objective, the Board of Internal Economy could have done this by means other than forcing MPs to do something they do not want to do, with regular rapid tests being the most obvious.

It’s one thing to keep unvaccinated Canadians from enjoying a night out at a restaurant or taking in a Maple Leafs game. But preventing Canadians from participating in our government? It feels like a slap in the face of the electorate and contempt for democracy itself.

Ryan Mans Smithville, Ont.

Given the devastation wrought by COVID-19, there seems no rationale to accommodate the peccadillos of Conservative MPs reluctant to reveal their vaccination status. Surely our political leaders should model behaviour which clearly and dramatically reduces virus risk.

If there are MPs who decline vaccines, I think they do not belong in the House of Commons.

Paul Thiessen, MD Vancouver

Rise again

Re When Will Canada Raise Its Flags Again? (Opinion, Oct. 16): It’s a good question left fluttering in its own strange wind.

Whatever, I think Justin Trudeau enjoys his “Captain Contrite” role. No physical effort is needed and – bonus – the heavy-hearted symbolism should help cement a legacy of prime ministerial caring. The irony is that the longer our flag remains lowered, the less effective it feels as a show of national shame.

I refer to living-room lamp syndrome: I’ve seen the thing so many times, it’s become invisible.

Bruce Cameron Barrie, Ont.

When flags were lowered, there were no objectives or results set for when to raise them again. There still aren’t. How can we properly remember Canadians who have passed, who we honour with lowering our flag?

The residential school experience was horrific. There is no amount of money or apologies that will excuse it. But lowering our flag should not be for one person or one experience. We should raise our Canadian flags.

Marion Kirsh Thornhill, Ont.

What will the Prime Minister do with the flag in the event of the death of the Queen?

Peter Woolstencroft Waterloo, Ont.

Age of electric

Re Inflation Rate Hits 4.4%, Fuelled By Gas Prices, Housing Costs (Report on Business, Oct. 21): Even at $1.489 a litre, I’m spending less on gas than I did before the pandemic.

My last car used 12 L to go 100 kilometres; my current one only uses 8 L per 100 km. My next car will be a hybrid getting 3 L per 100 km, and the one after that (when charging stations are ubiquitous) will be electric.

The price of gasoline will soon have no relevance to the inflation rate.

T.S. Ramsay Guelph, Ont.

Calgary comeback?

Re Looking For Life In An Office-Tower Ghost Town (Oct. 16): For me, the implosion of downtown Calgary did not begin with the 2014 slump in oil prices, but with the explosion of the downtown Calgary General Hospital on Oct. 4, 1998, during Ralph Klein’s premiership.

After that, Calgary was left without a major emergency department to serve the downtown core. Many international conventions were reluctant to come to a city without a major hospital downtown. Many Albertans were likewise leery of committing to living downtown.

In The Sun Also Rises, Ernest Hemingway writes that bankruptcy happens “gradually, then suddenly.” The demise of downtown Calgary sadly has followed the same trajectory. It can only be hoped that people of vision in the newly elected city council will revitalize it. My wife and I fondly remember the many great times we had in the city.

Kevin Byrne Sarnia, Ont.

Virtual success

Re Permanent Remote Work Not Healthy For Companies, CIBC Head Says (Report on Business, Oct. 20): Why does Victor Dodig equate collaboration and interaction with being “in the office?”

I work for an international software company with team members who live in Toronto, Winnipeg, Pennsylvania, Florida, Georgia and other locations across the continent. We collaborate and interact successfully on a daily basis. We innovate, brainstorm, problem-solve and meet, yet we are almost never “in the office.”

We have spontaneous “watercooler” chats at the start of some online meetings to exchange random ideas or just to keep up-to-date with our work friends, an important aspect of a strong, healthy team. The current arrangement is successful and unlikely to change any time soon.

Jennifer Copeland Thornhill, Ont.

Should I stay or should I go

Re Searching For The American Dream? Go To Canada (Opinion, Oct. 16): My reaction to contributor Parag Khanna’s advice to move is to urge everyone to stay.

Stay and learn one’s local ecology. Stay and deepen family, friend and neighbour relationships. Stay and purchase local food and patronize locally owned business. Stay and volunteer for an organization that gives meaning and purpose to life.

We are more likely to create a better world by committing to places we love than by moving to distant cities to chase higher incomes amongst strangers, so we can buy more stuff and thereby hasten the climate crisis.

Nature heals by making greater connections to itself. Society should do the same, in place.

Tom Beckley Keswick Ridge, N.B.

Can you smell…

Re Legal Weed Didn’t Drive Canada To Pot (Editorial, Oct. 21): I take issue with the statement that “the only noticeable change was the many pot storefronts that have proliferated in cities across the country.” The stench is everywhere when I go walking. Or am I just imagining things?

Paul Madden Montreal

