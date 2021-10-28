Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault speaks during a press conference in Ottawa on Oct. 26, 2021.LARS HAGBERG/AFP/Getty Images

Shuffling along

Re Trudeau Cabinet Shuffle: Anita Anand Moves To Defence, Steven Guilbeault to Environment, Mélanie Joly to Foreign Affairs (Oct. 27): When only 20 per cent of the cabinet ministers held on to their jobs during the latest cabinet shuffle, it is clearly indicative of how Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has failed as a leader. It might have been better to have reassigned him to the back benches.

Daniel Kmiecik Toronto

The appointment of Steven Guilbeault as Canada’s Minister of Environment and Climate Change is most assuredly a slap in the face to all Albertans.

Mr. Guilbeault, once arrested at a Greenpeace demonstration, is passionate and committed to his cause. If Albertans are not as passionate and committed to their responsibly produced natural resources, then no battle can ever be won against such individuals.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, an opportunistic federal career politician who parachuted into the province to win the United Conservative Party leadership by playing political games, has proven himself time and again as a narrow-minded, dispassionate, deaf and incompetent bumbler. Unfortunately, his rival and NDP Leader Rachel Notley is no better with her kowtowing to Mr. Trudeau and his “national environmental program,” which is as misguided and divisive as was Pierre Elliott Trudeau’s National Energy Program.

Albertans desperately need another Peter Lougheed to lead, fight and beat back these people again.

Mike Priaro Calgary

After the cabinet shuffle, Mr. Kenney asked Mr. Guilbeault to “quickly demonstrate to Alberta and other resource-producing provinces a desire to work together constructively on practical solutions that don’t end up killing hundreds of thousands of jobs (PM Signals He’s Done Dancing Around The Fossil-fuel Industry, Oct. 27).”

I hope Mr. Kenney is prepared to work together with the federal government on practical solutions to climate change that don’t end up killing hundreds of thousands of people.

Elizabeth Hay Ottawa

Mr. Guilbeault is not the only environmentalist with power in Mr. Trudeau’s revamped cabinet. Joyce Murray, the new Minister of Fisheries and Oceans, is a long-time advocate for action on climate change and marine biodiversity. And she is no rookie to government, having served as minister of digital government and, previously, as B.C.’s environment minister.

Expect her to be skeptical about oil and liquefied natural gas tanker traffic and open-pen aquaculture. Expect her as well to be determined to rebuild salmon and other fish stocks, establish more marine protected areas, and save the southern resident killer whales and northern right whales.

Stephen Hazell President, Ecovision; Ottawa

New Defence Minister Anita Anand says her top priority is to make sure that everyone in the Canadian Armed Forces feels safe, protected and supported (Anand Assumes Defence File Amid Calls For Change, Oct. 27). Silly me, I always thought the top priority of a defence minister was to prepare the military for conflict. No wonder Canada is no longer viewed as a serious country.

Ron Freedman Toronto

Given her early missteps when she was heritage minister, I view Mélanie Joly’s promotion to Minister of Foreign Affairs as the most significant among the cabinet appointments (Joly Vows ‘Humility And Audacity’ In Global Affairs, Oct. 27).

She has clearly clawed her way back, so we should applaud her effort. Some of her comments this week are cause for concern though.

She stated that she has no illusions regarding China, that her vision for Global Affairs will be a “mix of humility and audacity, and that “Canada punches above its weight” – a line that has become shamefully used by previous ministers of national defence and foreign affairs.

Ms. Joly should have no illusions: China is the biggest threat. Whether her argument is national security or climate change, it’s still China. She should have the humility to admit this government has fumbled the China issue, losing credibility with our allies, and she should please have the audacity to do what is required to regain our credibility on the international stage.

Samuel Nicholas Ottawa

Afghan quid pro quo

Re Afghanistan Facing Critical Food Crisis (Oct. 26): While I am not keen on dealing with the Taliban government, I would propose that the Canadian government engage in a trade with them.

We will send them a plane load of food and, after that is unloaded, they will allow us to load that plane with Afghans (and their families) who worked and assisted Canadians in their country.

Our government made a commitment that we would bring 40,000 Afghans to Canada. So far, we seem to have had little success with that. This plan seems like a simple way that we can start to fulfill our commitment to these Afghans. And rather than involving the bureaucrats who appear to be unable to get these Afghans to Canada, why don’t we involve the veterans who are in contact with the people who assisted our troops?

Lorraine Shore Burnaby, B.C.

Team Gilead

Re Lululemon Unveils ‘Transformative’ Team Canada Uniforms For The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics (Online, Oct. 26): I couldn’t quite believe what I was seeing when the photos were printed of Lululemon’s designs for our Winter Olympics team. At first I thought it was a joke … perhaps a takeoff on Margaret Atwood’s women in The Handmaid’s Tale. Was there a designer behind these horrors, or perhaps some financial savings to be made on a large yard sale of red fabric?

Norma Harrs Toronto

Pivot into politics

The transformation of J.D. Vance is hardly shocking (The Shocking Transformation Of Hillbilly Elegy Author J.D. Vance, Oct. 27).

Like most Trumpian Republicans, money and power are paramount. When he first appeared in the public domain, Mr. Vance sucked us into buying his book and subsequently made a bundle of cash. His “about-turn” is about the power he will wield as a far-right candidate in the next U.S. election. Ah America – a country where opportunity is boundless and morality is a forgotten virtue.

Carol Victor Burlington, Ont.

Age just a number

Re For Whatever Time I Have Left, I Refuse To Look My Age (First Person, Oct. 25): I say whatever works. If smearing Vaseline on one’s face and never leaving the house without first applying makeup works, then go for it.

As for me, I’ll be the grey-haired, laugh-wrinkled grandmother sitting on my front porch with tea (or rosé, depending on the hour), speed-solving the cryptic crossword.

No mirrors required.

Jean Mills Guelph, Ont.

May I offer advice from humorist Erma Bombeck? “Smear all the mirrors with Vaseline.”

Terry Campbell Saskatoon

