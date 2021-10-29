Rogers Communications CEO Joe Natale speaks to shareholders during the Rogers annual general meeting in Toronto on April 20, 2018.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Golden parachutes

Re Natale Was Set To Receive Up To $200-million In Exit From Rogers (Report on Business, Oct. 28): The Rogers family can feud to their heart’s content. It makes for juicy reporting and readers eat it up. Equally compelling is the fate of chief executive officer Joe Natale, who may be in or may be out, which is not the point.

The “worst” outcome for him, if fired, would be up to $200-million in cash, a consulting contract and more share equity. Whoever agreed to sign an employment contract like this should be the first to resign.

Sure, CEOs must be compensated fairly and looked after when they are fired, but this borders on obscenity. Then you wonder why Rogers’s customers and employees and every fair-minded citizen have no sympathy for either party in this juicy feud.

Amnon Zohar Toronto

Costly mistakes

Re Inside The Bitter Battle For Control Of Rogers Empire (Oct. 28): Such corporate loss from a pocket dial. The only comparable example is the $1-million corporate loss from a misplaced comma in an agreement (later reversed on appeal). Oh, wait. That was Rogers, too!

Margaret McCuaig-Johnston Ottawa

Too good to keep?

Re The Foreign Affairs Revolving Door Must Stop (Oct. 26): John Ibbitson states that former foreign affairs minister Marc Garneau “was one of the more capable ministers in the Liberal cabinet. But he had a reputation for resisting dictates from officials in the Prime Minister’s Office, which is highly career-limiting.”

It is unfortunate that competent ministers are shuffled out. It does bring to mind another effective minister who wrote a book, “Indian” in the Cabinet: Speaking Truth to Power, which made me wonder whether we have a democracy or a democratic dictatorship.

Ingrid Moisuk Regina

Travel travails

Re The Ugly Side of Travel (First Person, Oct. 27): The selection of a traveller for secondary screening is supposedly random. It almost never is.

Over the years, I, as a visible minority, have been regularly pulled aside for this ostensibly random search. If the random selection process was truly random and pegged at a chance of one in 10, my likelihood of being stopped four times in a row would be one in 10,000. In reality, I am stopped more than half the time. That is statistically unlikely.

Ashok Sajnani Toronto

Security at airports consistently involves me declaring that I have had a mastectomy, and the full body scan always identifies me as a terrorist, threat, whatever.

Last trip, I decided to short-circuit the full body search, the extra officers and the offer of a private-room search (yikes, never again). I removed my prosthesis and showed everyone what it was. Didn’t make any difference. By the time I got to the plane, I had relived the year of chemo and 70 radiation treatments. I fly again in three weeks.

Cathryn Robertson Bowen Island, B.C.

China’s moving goalposts

Re China’s Carbon Plan Criticized For Lacking New Pledges (Oct. 27): The Communist Party of China governs in the moment, with the threat of climate change being a much lesser concern than a sluggish economy. China’s leaders have given themselves a runway to 2030 for increasing greenhouse gas emissions, all to maintain a robustly growing economy and thus preserving acceptance by the general population. To fail on this is a threat to sustaining the power and privilege of the 7 per cent who are party members.

Be prepared for a 2035 runway in a few years.

Maurice Hladik Glace Bay, N.S.

Birds of a feather

Re Taliban Officials Continue To Seek Beijing’s Support in Rebuilding Afghanistan (Oct 28): So China and the Taliban are tentatively checking out each others’ dance cards. Relationships flourish on common values and interests: Brutal repression is a great place to start, I suppose.

Mike Firth Toronto

Lost at sea

Re Cargo Ship Fire Off West Coast Remains ‘Dangerous And Difficult,’ Coast Guard Says (Oct. 26): A story on the ship that lost dozens of containers off Vancouver Island says, “The Canadian Coast Guard said they are working with the U.S. Coast Guard and Transport Canada to track down the location of the containers.”

This isn’t the first time containers have been dumped from a ship, nor will it likely be the last.

If we can attach tracking devices to elusive whales, why can’t we do the same with these marine hazards? A drone or helicopter could easily drop magnetic trackers onto these metallic containers and we’d know exactly where they are, always, in real time.

Roger Burrows Cultus Lake, B.C.

What otters teach us

Re How Sea Otters Led A Green Revolution On The B.C. Coast – And Played A Part In Climate-proofing The Pacific (Online, Oct. 26): Thank you for your insightful article on the long-term sea otter research by Jane Watson and others in the Checleset Bay Ecological Reserve off the west coast of Vancouver Island.

This long-term research study was funded early on and for more than a decade by the Lichen Foundation and the Luna Trust through the Friends of Ecological Reserves. It was not a lot of money, but Dr. Watson managed to cobble together enough to keep diving all summer, studying and monitoring the sea otters. The article points out the importance of funding long-term studies so that we can understand the environmental effects of climate change.

Lynne Milnes Victoria

Inflation’s lasting impact

Re It’s Time For The Bank Of Canada To Set A Clear Policy Direction On Inflation (Report on Business, Oct. 25): Central bank Governor Tiff Macklem says there are good reasons to believe the past year’s 4.4-per-cent inflation rate owes to “one-off price increases” that won’t create continuing inflation. But even a one-off price increase can cause a permanent – not temporary – loss in spending power for a given income (unless, and until, prices subsequently fall). Small wonder that workers are demanding pay increases.

Constance Smith Victoria

Cookie diplomacy

Re A Healing Helping Of Cookies (First Person, Oct. 26): I hope I am not the only one who was moved by Ellen Freestone’s essay.

In a world where international relations seem to be increasingly challenged by tensions between the leadership within global superpowers, wouldn’t it be nice if governments conducted themselves more like Ms. Freestone’s mother, whose baked goods eased tensions with neighbours? Perhaps this could help stifle any conflicts from becoming more serious.

Naive? Perhaps, but I think the power of simple kindness should never be underestimated when it comes to human relations, even in seemingly hostile scenarios.

Mark Spurr Toronto

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com